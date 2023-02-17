Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ordina N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDI   NL0000440584

ORDINA N.V.

(ORDI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:14 2023-02-17 am EST
3.985 EUR   +0.76%
03:26pOrdina N : JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein
PU
02/16Ordina N : Earnings update FY 2022
PU
02/16Transcript : Ordina N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
Ordina N : JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein

02/17/2023 | 03:26pm EST
JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein
JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction16 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyJP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
Issuing institutionOrdina N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30077528
Place of residenceNieuwegein
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareEquity Swap Number of shares430.212,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.820.748,00 Number of voting rights1.820.748,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,50 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,02 % Indirectly potential0,48 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,02 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,02 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 17 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ordina NV published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
