Norges Bank - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction17 aug 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionOrdina N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce30077528
Place of residenceNieuwegein
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares4.644.356,00 Number of voting rights4.644.356,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,16 % Directly real5,16 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,16 % Directly real5,16 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 18 August 2023

Ordina NV published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 20:29:59 UTC.