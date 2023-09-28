Real-time
September 28, 2023 at 03:08 pm EDT
Norges Bank - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein
Norges Bank - Ordina N.V. - Nieuwegein
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 27 sep 2023 Person obliged to notify Norges Bank Issuing institution Ordina N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 30077528 Place of residence Nieuwegein Previous result Next result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares4.744.109,00
Number of voting rights4.744.109,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding5,27 %
Directly real5,27 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding5,27 %
Directly real5,27 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 28 September 2023
Ordina N.V. is one of the leading computer services providers in the Netherlands. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- IT services (99.9%): system development and integration, applications management and maintenance, consulting services, etc.;
- Sale of hardware and software (0.1%).
Net sales break down by sector of activity into public sector (42.8%), industry (30.9%) and finance (26.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (66%), Belgium and Luxembourg (34%).
