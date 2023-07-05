Ordina N.V. is one of the leading computer services providers in the Netherlands. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - IT services (99.9%): system development and integration, applications management and maintenance, consulting services, etc.; - Sale of hardware and software (0.1%). Net sales break down by sector of activity into public sector (42.8%), industry (30.9%) and finance (26.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (66%), Belgium and Luxembourg (34%).