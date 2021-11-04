Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ordina N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDI   NL0000440584

ORDINA N.V.

(ORDI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11/04 05:41:34 am
3.455 EUR   -3.49%
05:22aOrdina N.V. publishes results third quarter 2021
PU
04:52aOrdina N.V., - ORDINA GROEIT VERDER IN DERDE KWARTAAL 2021
PU
09/29ORDINA N : Impression Capital Markets Day Ordina
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ordina N.V. publishes results third quarter 2021

11/04/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

TRADING UPDATE ORDINA N.V.

Q3 2021

CONTENTS

Ordina continues growth in third quarter of 2021

3

YTD and Q3 2021 highlights

3

Key figures

3

Jo Maes, Ordina CEO, on the results

3

Group performance

4

Revenue

4

Employees

4

EBITDA

5

Net profit

5

Performance per region

5

Cash flow and net cash position

5

Additional information

6

About Ordina

Ordina is an independent IT services provider in the Benelux, with around 2,650 employees. We focus on giving our clients a digital edge in the sectors: financial services, industry and the public sector. We do this by connecting technology, business challenges and people. Ordina wants to help its clients to stay ahead of the challenges and changes in their business. Ordina was founded in 1973. Its shares have been listed on the NYSE Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange since 1987 and are included in the Small Cap Index (AScX). Ordina recorded revenues of EUR 369 million in 2020. You will find more information on our website: www.ordina.nl/en

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance of Ordina N.V. and outlines certain plans, targets and ambitions based on current insights. Such forecasts are obviously not without risk and entail a certain degree of uncertainty since there are no guarantees regarding future circumstances. There are multiple factors that could potentially result in the actual results and outcomes differing from those outlined in this document. Such factors include: general economic trends, the pace of globalisation of the markets for solutions, IT and consulting, increased performance commitments, scarcity on the labour market, and future acquisitions and disposals.

Financial calendar

17 February 2022

Publication annual results 2021

7 April 2022

General Meeting

ORDINA N.V. Q3 2021 | 2

ORDINA CONTINUES GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2021

Growth with own employees and high performance teams

Nieuwegein, 4 November 2021 - Ordina N.V. (Ordina), an independent IT service provider in the Benelux, today presents its results for the third quarter of 2021.

YTD 2021 highlights

  1. Revenue up by 5.1% to EUR 290.5 million (YTD 2020: EUR 276.4 million); o EBITDA rises to EUR 35.7 million (YTD 2020: EUR 34.2 million);
    o EBITDA margin comes in at 12.3% (YTD 2020: 12.4%);
    o Net profit climbs to EUR 17.0 million (YTD 2020: EUR 15.3 million);
    o Net cash position at end-Q3 EUR 35.3 million (end-Q3 2020: EUR 40.3 million).

Q3 2021 highlights

  1. Revenue up by 7.3% at EUR 94.8 million (Q3 2020: EUR 88.3 million); o EBITDA remains the same at EUR 11.3 million;
    o EBITDA margin declines to 11.9% (Q3 2020: 12.8%);
    o Net profit rises to EUR 5.2 million (Q3 2020: EUR 5.0 million).

Key figures*

Change

Change

YTD 2021

Q3 2021

vs.

vs.

(in thousands of euro unless

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

YTD 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2020

stated otherwise)

Revenue

290,462

276.370

+5.1%

94.791

88.330

+7.3%

Working days (NL/Belux)

190 / 188

190 / 189

0 / -1

66 / 64

66 / 64

0 / 0

Adjusted for working days

+5.2%

0

EBITDA

35,702

34,175

1,527

11,255

11,265

-10

EBITDA marge

12.3%

12.4%

-0.1% points

11.9%

12.8%

-0.9% points

Net profit

17,033

15,323

1,710

5,163

4,983

180

Net cash position

35,265

40,282

-5,017

Free cash flow

19,239

16,306

2,933

* Key figures include IFS Probity, acquired as per 1 September 2021

Jo Maes, Ordina Group CEO, on the results

"We continued our growth in the third quarter, both in Belgium and Luxembourg and in the Netherlands. Clients now see us increasingly as a strategic partner in their transformation process. This is why our business propositions accounted for biggest share of our revenue growth in the past quarter, and growth in all our market segments. We currently have 141 high performance teams working at our clients in the Benelux. We recorded another strong third quarter, while the result was impacted by the higher number of leave days taken due to the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.

We reinforce our market leadership in niche segments via acquisitions when this is necessary. The recent acquisition of IFS Probity, a Dutch IT services provider with solutions for complex mass invoicing processes, is very much in line with this strategy. Together we are creating a new proposition in the energy and mobility sectors.

ORDINA N.V. Q3 2021 | 3

We were able to welcome a large number of new employees in the third quarter. In the current tight labour market, our biggest challenge is still the recruitment and retention of our colleagues. Thanks to our strategic focus on collaboration in high performance teams, we can offer our employees the prospect of challenging work at Ordina."

GROUP PERFORMANCE

Revenue

We increased our revenue by 5.1% to EUR 290.5 million in the first nine months of 2021(YTD 2020: EUR 276.4 million). Our revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in revenue from our business propositions, which came in 9.7% higher at EUR 114.1 million (YTD 2020: EUR 104.0 million). Revenue from our business propositions increased to 39% of our total revenue (YTD 2020: 38%).

Revenue came in 7.3% higher at EUR 94.8 million in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020: EUR 88.3 million). The revenue from our

business propositions increased by 13.3% to EUR 37.7 million in Q3 2021(Q3 2020: EUR 33.3 million). IFS Probity was incorporated in our figures as per 1 September of this year.

Revenue per market

Change

YTD 2021

Change

vs.

Q3 2021 vs.

(in thousands of euros)

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

YTD 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2020

Public sector

120,695

111,658

+8.1%

38,865

35,217

+10.4%

Financial services

76,966

74,590

+3.2%

25,873

24,104

+7.3%

Industry

92,801

90,122

+3.0%

30,053

29,009

+3.6%

Total

290,462

276,370

+5.1%

94,791

88,330

+7.3%

Revenue from our public sector clients came in 8.1% higher at EUR 120.7 million in the first nine months of 2021 (YTD 2020: EUR 111.7 million). This growth was primarily driven by higher revenue from our high performance teams and an increase in the revenue from our data-driven business proposition.

Revenue from our clients in the financial services sector increased by 3.2% to EUR 77.0 million (YTD 2020: EUR 74.6 million). This was largely driven by our digital acceleration and data-driven business propositions. We also saw continued growth in revenue from healthcare insurers.

The revenue from our clients in the industry market rose by 3.0% to EUR 92.8 million (YTD 2020: EUR 90.1 million). This growth was partly driven by higher revenue from our data-driven, business platforms & cloud and cybersecurity & compliance business propositions. In particular, sales are increasing in the logistics sector.

Employees

Year-end 2020

Net change

End-Q3 2021

Direct FTEs

2,298

+88

2,386

Indirect FTEs

288

+6

294

Total

2,586

+94

2,680

The number of direct employees had increased by 88 FTEs at the end of September 2021, when compared with year-end 2020. The total number of employees had risen to 2,680 FTEs at the end of Q3 (year-end 2020: 2,586

ORDINA N.V. Q3 2021 | 4

FTEs). This includes the 35 IFS Probity employees. There has been no let-up in the tightness of the labour market, which is why Ordina remains fully focused on the recruitment of new colleagues via Benelux-wide labour market campaigns and recruitment drives.

EBITDA

EBITDA increased by EUR 1.5 million to EUR 35.7 million (YTD 2020: EUR 34.2 million). The EBITDA margin declined by 0.1% to 12.3%. The growth in our EBITDA was driven by more assignments for our business propositions and higher productivity, despite the impact of the catch-up in leave days taken by employees. Our investments in growth, marketing and one-off cost items did put downward pressure on our EBITDA.

EBITDA remained the same at EUR 11.3 million in the third quarter, while the EBITDA margin declined by 0.9% points to 11.9%. Due to the less stringent Covid 19 measures, the impact of leave days taken did increase in

the third quarter of this year.

Net profit

Net profit came in EUR 1.7 million higher at EUR 17.0 million (YTD 2020: EUR 15.3 million).

Performance per region

Revenue per region

Change

Change Q3

YTD 2021 vs.

2021 vs.

(in thousands of euro)

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

YTD 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2020

The Netherlands

189,091

183,108

+3.3%

62,795

58,311

+7.7%

Belgium/Luxembourg

101,371

93,262

+8.7%

31,996

30,019

+6.6%

Total

290,462

276,370

+5.1%

94,791

88,330

+7.3%

In the Netherlands, revenue came in 3.3% higher at EUR 189.1 million (YTD 2020: EUR 183.1 million). This growth was primarily driven our business propositions in general and higher revenue from our high performance teams and data-driven and cybersecurity & compliance solutions in particular.

In Belgium/Luxembourg, revenue increased by 8.7% to EUR 101.4 million (YTD 2020: EUR 93.3 million). As it was in the Netherlands, this growth was driven by our high performance teams, data-driven and cybersecurity & compliance business propositions.

Cash flow and net cash position

The free cash flow had increased to EUR 19.2 million by the end of the third quarter of 2021 (YTD 2020: EUR 16.3

million). Ordina's net cash position stood at EUR 35.3 million at end-Q3 2021 (end-Q3 2020: EUR 40.3 million).

Ordina's net debt /adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at -0.9 (maximum leverage ratio ≤ 2.50) and the Interest

Cover Ratio was 222.8 (minimum ICR ≥ 5.0). This means the ratios remained well within the limits laid down in the bank covenants.

ORDINA N.V. Q3 2021 | 5

Disclaimer

Ordina NV published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORDINA N.V.
05:22aOrdina N.V. publishes results third quarter 2021
PU
04:52aOrdina N.V., - ORDINA GROEIT VERDER IN DERDE KWARTAAL 2021
PU
09/29ORDINA N : Impression Capital Markets Day Ordina
PU
09/01ORDINA N : acquires IFS Probity
PU
09/01Ordina N.V. acquired IFS Probity B.V.
CI
07/29ORDINA N : Interim results 2021 Ordina N.V.
PU
07/29Ordina N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/26ORDINA N : Earnings update H1 2021.pdf
PU
07/05ORDINA N : Minutes AGM 8 April 2021
PU
06/22ORDINA N : Press release Ordina Capital Markets Day
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 386 M 447 M 447 M
Net income 2021 26,1 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
Net cash 2021 26,2 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 4,47%
Capitalization 334 M 387 M 387 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 279
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart ORDINA N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ordina N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORDINA N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,58 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jo Maes Chief Executive Officer
Joyce van Donk-van Wijnen Chief Financial Officer
Johan van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hilde Mulder General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Caroline Princen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORDINA N.V.24.52%387
ACCENTURE PLC38.62%228 717
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.99%173 255
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.24%113 949
SNOWFLAKE INC.25.49%106 260
INFOSYS LIMITED35.57%96 963