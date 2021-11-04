Ordina N.V. publishes results third quarter 2021

Ordina is an independent IT services provider in the Benelux, with around 2,650 employees. We focus on giving our clients a digital edge in the sectors: financial services, industry and the public sector. We do this by connecting technology, business challenges and people. Ordina wants to help its clients to stay ahead of the challenges and changes in their business. Ordina was founded in 1973. Its shares have been listed on the NYSE Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange since 1987 and are included in the Small Cap Index (AScX). Ordina recorded revenues of EUR 369 million in 2020. You will find more information on our website: www.ordina.nl/en
Forward-looking statements
This document contains forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance of Ordina N.V. and outlines certain plans, targets and ambitions based on current insights. Such forecasts are obviously not without risk and entail a certain degree of uncertainty since there are no guarantees regarding future circumstances. There are multiple factors that could potentially result in the actual results and outcomes differing from those outlined in this document. Such factors include: general economic trends, the pace of globalisation of the markets for solutions, IT and consulting, increased performance commitments, scarcity on the labour market, and future acquisitions and disposals.
Financial calendar
17 February 2022
Publication annual results 2021
7 April 2022
General Meeting
ORDINA CONTINUES GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2021
Growth with own employees and high performance teams
Nieuwegein, 4 November 2021 - Ordina N.V. (Ordina), an independent IT service provider in the Benelux, today presents its results for the third quarter of 2021.
YTD 2021 highlights
Revenue up by 5.1% to EUR 290.5 million (YTD 2020: EUR 276.4 million);o EBITDA rises to EUR 35.7 million (YTD 2020: EUR 34.2 million); o EBITDA margin comes in at 12.3% (YTD 2020: 12.4%); o Net profit climbs to EUR 17.0 million (YTD 2020: EUR 15.3 million); o Net cash position at end-Q3 EUR 35.3 million (end-Q3 2020: EUR 40.3 million).
Q3 2021 highlights
Revenue up by 7.3% at EUR 94.8 million (Q3 2020: EUR 88.3 million);o EBITDA remains the same at EUR 11.3 million; o EBITDA margin declines to 11.9% (Q3 2020: 12.8%); o Net profit rises to EUR 5.2 million (Q3 2020: EUR 5.0 million).
Key figures*
Change
Change
YTD 2021
Q3 2021
vs.
vs.
(in thousands of euro unless
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
YTD 2020
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
stated otherwise)
Revenue
290,462
276.370
+5.1%
94.791
88.330
+7.3%
Working days (NL/Belux)
190 / 188
190 / 189
0 / -1
66 / 64
66 / 64
0 / 0
Adjusted for working days
+5.2%
0
EBITDA
35,702
34,175
1,527
11,255
11,265
-10
EBITDA marge
12.3%
12.4%
-0.1% points
11.9%
12.8%
-0.9% points
Net profit
17,033
15,323
1,710
5,163
4,983
180
Net cash position
35,265
40,282
-5,017
Free cash flow
19,239
16,306
2,933
* Key figures include IFS Probity, acquired as per 1 September 2021
Jo Maes, Ordina Group CEO, on the results
"We continued our growth in the third quarter, both in Belgium and Luxembourg and in the Netherlands. Clients now see us increasingly as a strategic partner in their transformation process. This is why our business propositions accounted for biggest share of our revenue growth in the past quarter, and growth in all our market segments. We currently have 141 high performance teams working at our clients in the Benelux. We recorded another strong third quarter, while the result was impacted by the higher number of leave days taken due to the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.
We reinforce our market leadership in niche segments via acquisitions when this is necessary. The recent acquisition of IFS Probity, a Dutch IT services provider with solutions for complex mass invoicing processes, is very much in line with this strategy. Together we are creating a new proposition in the energy and mobility sectors.
We were able to welcome a large number of new employees in the third quarter. In the current tight labour market, our biggest challenge is still the recruitment and retention of our colleagues. Thanks to our strategic focus on collaboration in high performance teams, we can offer our employees the prospect of challenging work at Ordina."
GROUP PERFORMANCE
Revenue
We increased our revenue by 5.1% to EUR 290.5 million in the first nine months of 2021(YTD 2020: EUR 276.4 million). Our revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in revenue from our business propositions, which came in 9.7% higher at EUR 114.1 million (YTD 2020: EUR 104.0 million). Revenue from our business propositions increased to 39% of our total revenue (YTD 2020: 38%).
Revenue came in 7.3% higher at EUR 94.8 million in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020: EUR 88.3 million). The revenue from our
business propositions increased by 13.3% to EUR 37.7 million in Q3 2021(Q3 2020: EUR 33.3 million). IFS Probity was incorporated in our figures as per 1 September of this year.
Revenue per market
Change
YTD 2021
Change
vs.
Q3 2021 vs.
(in thousands of euros)
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
YTD 2020
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
Public sector
120,695
111,658
+8.1%
38,865
35,217
+10.4%
Financial services
76,966
74,590
+3.2%
25,873
24,104
+7.3%
Industry
92,801
90,122
+3.0%
30,053
29,009
+3.6%
Total
290,462
276,370
+5.1%
94,791
88,330
+7.3%
Revenue from our public sector clients came in 8.1% higher at EUR 120.7 million in the first nine months of 2021 (YTD 2020: EUR 111.7 million). This growth was primarily driven by higher revenue from our high performance teams and an increase in the revenue from our data-driven business proposition.
Revenue from our clients in the financial services sector increased by 3.2% to EUR 77.0 million (YTD 2020: EUR 74.6 million). This was largely driven by our digital acceleration and data-driven business propositions. We also saw continued growth in revenue from healthcare insurers.
The revenue from our clients in the industry market rose by 3.0% to EUR 92.8 million (YTD 2020: EUR 90.1 million). This growth was partly driven by higher revenue from our data-driven, business platforms & cloud and cybersecurity & compliance business propositions. In particular, sales are increasing in the logistics sector.
Employees
Year-end 2020
Net change
End-Q3 2021
Direct FTEs
2,298
+88
2,386
Indirect FTEs
288
+6
294
Total
2,586
+94
2,680
The number of direct employees had increased by 88 FTEs at the end of September 2021, when compared with year-end 2020. The total number of employees had risen to 2,680 FTEs at the end of Q3 (year-end 2020: 2,586
FTEs). This includes the 35 IFS Probity employees. There has been no let-up in the tightness of the labour market, which is why Ordina remains fully focused on the recruitment of new colleagues via Benelux-wide labour market campaigns and recruitment drives.
EBITDA
EBITDA increased by EUR 1.5 million to EUR 35.7 million (YTD 2020: EUR 34.2 million). The EBITDA margin declined by 0.1% to 12.3%. The growth in our EBITDA was driven by more assignments for our business propositions and higher productivity, despite the impact of the catch-up in leave days taken by employees. Our investments in growth, marketing and one-off cost items did put downward pressure on our EBITDA.
EBITDA remained the same at EUR 11.3 million in the third quarter, while the EBITDA margin declined by 0.9% points to 11.9%. Due to the less stringent Covid 19 measures, the impact of leave days taken did increase in
the third quarter of this year.
Net profit
Net profit came in EUR 1.7 million higher at EUR 17.0 million (YTD 2020: EUR 15.3 million).
Performance per region
Revenue per region
Change
Change Q3
YTD 2021 vs.
2021 vs.
(in thousands of euro)
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
YTD 2020
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
The Netherlands
189,091
183,108
+3.3%
62,795
58,311
+7.7%
Belgium/Luxembourg
101,371
93,262
+8.7%
31,996
30,019
+6.6%
Total
290,462
276,370
+5.1%
94,791
88,330
+7.3%
In the Netherlands, revenue came in 3.3% higher at EUR 189.1 million (YTD 2020: EUR 183.1 million). This growth was primarily driven our business propositions in general and higher revenue from our high performance teams and data-driven and cybersecurity & compliance solutions in particular.
In Belgium/Luxembourg, revenue increased by 8.7% to EUR 101.4 million (YTD 2020: EUR 93.3 million). As it was in the Netherlands, this growth was driven by our high performance teams, data-driven and cybersecurity & compliance business propositions.
Cash flow and net cash position
The free cash flow had increased to EUR 19.2 million by the end of the third quarter of 2021 (YTD 2020: EUR 16.3
million). Ordina's net cash position stood at EUR 35.3 million at end-Q3 2021 (end-Q3 2020: EUR 40.3 million).
Ordina's net debt /adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at -0.9 (maximum leverage ratio ≤ 2.50) and the Interest
Cover Ratio was 222.8 (minimum ICR ≥ 5.0). This means the ratios remained well within the limits laid down in the bank covenants.