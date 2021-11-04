Ordina N.V. publishes results third quarter 2021

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance of Ordina N.V. and outlines certain plans, targets and ambitions based on current insights. Such forecasts are obviously not without risk and entail a certain degree of uncertainty since there are no guarantees regarding future circumstances. There are multiple factors that could potentially result in the actual results and outcomes differing from those outlined in this document. Such factors include: general economic trends, the pace of globalisation of the markets for solutions, IT and consulting, increased performance commitments, scarcity on the labour market, and future acquisitions and disposals.

Ordina is an independent IT services provider in the Benelux, with around 2,650 employees. We focus on giving our clients a digital edge in the sectors: financial services, industry and the public sector. We do this by connecting technology, business challenges and people. Ordina wants to help its clients to stay ahead of the challenges and changes in their business. Ordina was founded in 1973. Its shares have been listed on the NYSE Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange since 1987 and are included in the Small Cap Index (AScX). Ordina recorded revenues of EUR 369 million in 2020. You will find more information on our website: www.ordina.nl/en

We reinforce our market leadership in niche segments via acquisitions when this is necessary. The recent acquisition of IFS Probity, a Dutch IT services provider with solutions for complex mass invoicing processes, is very much in line with this strategy. Together we are creating a new proposition in the energy and mobility sectors.

"We continued our growth in the third quarter, both in Belgium and Luxembourg and in the Netherlands. Clients now see us increasingly as a strategic partner in their transformation process. This is why our business propositions accounted for biggest share of our revenue growth in the past quarter, and growth in all our market segments. We currently have 141 high performance teams working at our clients in the Benelux. We recorded another strong third quarter, while the result was impacted by the higher number of leave days taken due to the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Nieuwegein, 4 November 2021 - Ordina N.V. (Ordina), an independent IT service provider in the Benelux, today presents its results for the third quarter of 2021.

We were able to welcome a large number of new employees in the third quarter. In the current tight labour market, our biggest challenge is still the recruitment and retention of our colleagues. Thanks to our strategic focus on collaboration in high performance teams, we can offer our employees the prospect of challenging work at Ordina."

GROUP PERFORMANCE

Revenue

We increased our revenue by 5.1% to EUR 290.5 million in the first nine months of 2021(YTD 2020: EUR 276.4 million). Our revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in revenue from our business propositions, which came in 9.7% higher at EUR 114.1 million (YTD 2020: EUR 104.0 million). Revenue from our business propositions increased to 39% of our total revenue (YTD 2020: 38%).

Revenue came in 7.3% higher at EUR 94.8 million in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020: EUR 88.3 million). The revenue from our

business propositions increased by 13.3% to EUR 37.7 million in Q3 2021(Q3 2020: EUR 33.3 million). IFS Probity was incorporated in our figures as per 1 September of this year.

Revenue per market Change YTD 2021 Change vs. Q3 2021 vs. (in thousands of euros) YTD 2021 YTD 2020 YTD 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Public sector 120,695 111,658 +8.1% 38,865 35,217 +10.4% Financial services 76,966 74,590 +3.2% 25,873 24,104 +7.3% Industry 92,801 90,122 +3.0% 30,053 29,009 +3.6% Total 290,462 276,370 +5.1% 94,791 88,330 +7.3%

Revenue from our public sector clients came in 8.1% higher at EUR 120.7 million in the first nine months of 2021 (YTD 2020: EUR 111.7 million). This growth was primarily driven by higher revenue from our high performance teams and an increase in the revenue from our data-driven business proposition.

Revenue from our clients in the financial services sector increased by 3.2% to EUR 77.0 million (YTD 2020: EUR 74.6 million). This was largely driven by our digital acceleration and data-driven business propositions. We also saw continued growth in revenue from healthcare insurers.

The revenue from our clients in the industry market rose by 3.0% to EUR 92.8 million (YTD 2020: EUR 90.1 million). This growth was partly driven by higher revenue from our data-driven, business platforms & cloud and cybersecurity & compliance business propositions. In particular, sales are increasing in the logistics sector.

Employees

Year-end 2020 Net change End-Q3 2021 Direct FTEs 2,298 +88 2,386 Indirect FTEs 288 +6 294 Total 2,586 +94 2,680

The number of direct employees had increased by 88 FTEs at the end of September 2021, when compared with year-end 2020. The total number of employees had risen to 2,680 FTEs at the end of Q3 (year-end 2020: 2,586

