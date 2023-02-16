Ordina N : annual report 2022
As a digital business partner we harness smart solutions to connect technology, market challenges, and people
Annual report
2022
Contents
Ordina at a glance
Key figures Five-year overview
Interview with the Management Board Impressions
Report of the Management Board
Mission and core values Market trends
Value creation model Stakeholder dialogue Strategy 2026
Risk management Governance Statutory provisions
Declaration by the Management Board
Report of the Supervisory Board
Remuneration report
Financial Statements
Contents
Consolidated financial statements
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Company financial statements
Notes to the company financial statements
Other information
List of group companies
Combined independent auditor's report Legal organogram
Glossary
Annex I GRI index
NFI Reference table
Contents Annual report 2022 | 2
Contents
Ordina at a glance
4
Financial statements
90
European Single Electronic reporting Format
Key figures
1
5
Contents
91
(ESEF) and PDF version
Five-year overview
6
Consolidated financial statements
92
This copy of the Annual Report is the PDF/printed
Interview with the Management Board
8
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
99
version of the 2022 Annual Report of Ordina N.V.
Impressions
10
Company financial statements
164
This version has been prepared for ease of use, and
Report of the Management Board
1
Notes to the company financial statements
167
does not contain ESEF information as specified
16
Other information
2
in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF
171
(Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official
Mission and core values
17
ESEF reporting package is pursuant to section
Market trends
18
List of group companies
172
5:25c of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act made
Value creation model
20
Combined independent auditor's report
173
generally available on our website at
https://www.
Stakeholder dialogue
21
Legal organogram
183
ordina.nl/en/investor-relations/annual-report/.
Strategy 2026
24
Glossary
184
In case of discrepancies between this PDF version
Risk management
46
Annex I
188
and the ESEF reporting package, the latter prevails.
Governance
58
GRI index
189
Statutory provisions
2
65
NFI Reference table
195
Declaration by the Management Board
67
Report of the Supervisory Board
1
71
Remuneration report
80
Interviews Technology and the future
Haroon Sheikh
13
Ilyaz Nasrullah
43
Peter Hinssen
55
Jacqueline Cramer
68
Marcel Levi
77
Sections marked with 1 are part of the annual report pusuant to Section 391 of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code
Sections marked with 2 contain the parts of the other information pursuant to Section 392 of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code
Contents
Ordina at a glance
Key figures Five-year overview
Interview with the Management Board Impressions
Report of the Management Board
Mission and core values Market trends
Value creation model Stakeholder dialogue Strategy 2026
Risk management Governance Statutory provisions
Declaration by the Management Board
Report of the Supervisory Board
Remuneration report
Financial Statements
Contents
Consolidated financial statements
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Company financial statements
Notes to the company financial statements
Other information
List of group companies
Combined independent auditor's report Legal organogram
Glossary
Annex I GRI index
NFI Reference table
Ordina at a
Ordina at a glance
Ordina at
a glance
Contents
Ordina at a glance
Key figures Five-year overview
Interview with the Management Board Impressions
Report of the Management Board
Mission and core values Market trends
Value creation model Stakeholder dialogue Strategy 2026
Risk management Governance Statutory provisions
Declaration by the Management Board
Report of the Supervisory Board
Remuneration report
Financial Statements
Contents
Consolidated financial statements
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Company financial statements
Notes to the company financial statements
Other information
List of group companies
Combined independent auditor's report Legal organogram
Glossary
Annex I GRI index
NFI Reference table
Ordina at a glance
Annual report 2022| 4
Ordina at a glance
Ordina N.V. ("Ordina") is the digital business partner that gives our clients an edge by using smart solutions to connect technology, business challenges, and people.
As a digital business partner in the expanding Benelux market, we intend to create long-term value for all our stakeholders. We aim for organic revenue growth at sustainable margins by focusing on specific propositions in the public sector, financial services, and industry markets. Additionally, we drive growth through acquisitions of niche players, and companies for location-independent services, broadening our talent pool. Ordina's high-performance teams ensure a multidisciplinary approach, allowing us to move further up our clients' value chains. These teams are key to our entrepreneurial culture and employee value proposition.
Ordina was founded in 1973. Our ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and are included in the Amsterdam Smallcap Index (AScX). In 2022, Ordina recorded revenue of EUR 429 million. Visit our website for more information.
Contents
Ordina at a glance
Key figures
Five-year overview
Interview with the Management Board Impressions
Report of the Management Board
Key figures 2022
Key figures Annual report 2022 | 5
Key figures
(in millions of euros, unless otherwise stated)
Mission and core values Market trends
Value creation model Stakeholder dialogue Strategy 2026
Risk management Governance Statutory provisions
Declaration by the Management Board
Report of the Supervisory Board
Remuneration report
Financial Statements
Contents
Consolidated financial statements
Notes to the consolidated financial statements Company financial statements
Notes to the company financial statements
Other information
List of group companies
Combined independent auditor's report Legal organogram
Glossary
Annex I GRI index
NFI Reference table
Revenue
394.5
429.4
2021
2022
Free cash flow
Net profit
Revenue from business propositions
EBITDA
Public
50.2
50.4
183.8
á
12.2%
2021
163.9
2021
2022
Financial services
112.8
á
8.8%
Client Satisfaction
Index
2021
103.7
7.8
7.7
Industry
(scale
132.8
á
4.6%
1-10)
2021
126.9
2021
2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Ordina NV published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 05:48:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORDINA N.V.
Sales 2022
429 M
458 M
458 M
Net income 2022
27,2 M
29,0 M
29,0 M
Net cash 2022
41,3 M
44,1 M
44,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,6x
Yield 2022
4,25%
Capitalization
381 M
407 M
407 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,79x
EV / Sales 2023
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
2 436
Free-Float
82,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ORDINA N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
4,24 €
Average target price
5,53 €
Spread / Average Target
30,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.