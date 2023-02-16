Advanced search
    ORDI   NL0000440584

ORDINA N.V.

(ORDI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:18 2023-02-15 am EST
4.235 EUR   +1.93%
12:49aOrdina N : annual report 2022
PU
12:49aOrdina N : Financial statements 2022
PU
12:49aOrdina N : Interview Management Board
PU
Ordina N : annual report 2022

02/16/2023 | 12:49am EST
Go to contents

As a digital business partner we harness smart solutions to connect technology, market challenges, and people

Annual report 2022

Ordina at a glance Annual report 2022

Ordina at a glance

Ordina N.V. ("Ordina") is the digital business partner that gives our clients an edge by using smart solutions to connect technology, business challenges, and people.

As a digital business partner in the expanding Benelux market, we intend to create long-term value for all our stakeholders. We aim for organic revenue growth at sustainable margins by focusing on specific propositions in the public sector, financial services, and industry markets. Additionally, we drive growth through acquisitions of niche players, and companies for location-independent services, broadening our talent pool. Ordina's high-performance teams ensure a multidisciplinary approach, allowing us to move further up our clients' value chains. These teams are key to our entrepreneurial culture and employee value proposition.

Ordina was founded in 1973. Our ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and are included in the Amsterdam Smallcap Index (AScX). In 2022, Ordina recorded revenue of EUR 429 million. Visit our website for more information.

Key figures Annual report 2022

Revenue

394.5

429.4

2021

2022

Free cash flow

27.6

27.1

2021

2022

Net profit

24.6

23.9

2021

2022

Revenue from business propositions

47

40

(in %)

2021

2022

EBITDA

Public

50.2

50.4

183.8

á

12.2%

2021 163.9

2021

2022

Financial services

112.8

á

8.8%

Client Satisfaction

Index

2021 103.7

7.8

7.7

Industry

(scale

132.8

á

4.6%

1-10)

2021 126.9

2021

2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ordina NV published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 05:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
