Ordina N : annual report 2022

Ordina at a glance Annual report 2022| 4

Ordina at a glance

Ordina N.V. ("Ordina") is the digital business partner that gives our clients an edge by using smart solutions to connect technology, business challenges, and people.

As a digital business partner in the expanding Benelux market, we intend to create long-term value for all our stakeholders. We aim for organic revenue growth at sustainable margins by focusing on specific propositions in the public sector, financial services, and industry markets. Additionally, we drive growth through acquisitions of niche players, and companies for location-independent services, broadening our talent pool. Ordina's high-performance teams ensure a multidisciplinary approach, allowing us to move further up our clients' value chains. These teams are key to our entrepreneurial culture and employee value proposition.

Ordina was founded in 1973. Our ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and are included in the Amsterdam Smallcap Index (AScX). In 2022, Ordina recorded revenue of EUR 429 million. Visit our website for more information.