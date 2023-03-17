Ordina N : in discussions with several parties on a potential public offer

In view of the recent increase in trading volume and price of the shares of Ordina N.V. ("Ordina" or "the Company"), Ordina announces it is in discussions on a potential voluntary public offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Potential Transaction") with several parties on the basis of non-binding proposals it has received.

In accordance with their fiduciary duties, Ordina's Management Board and Supervisory Board ("the Boards") are carefully reviewing and analyzing all aspects of the proposals together with their financial and legal advisers. The review includes financial and non-financial conditions, amongst others the strategic merits, while taking into account the interests of Ordina and all its stakeholders, including its shareholders, employees and clients.

There is no certainty that an agreement will be reached with any party in relation to the Potential Transaction and the Boards may decide to continue with the stand-alone strategy. Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

This is a public announcement by Ordina pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Ordina.