    ORDI   NL0000440584

ORDINA N.V.

(ORDI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:00:51 2023-03-17 am EDT
4.765 EUR   +0.11%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ordina N : in discussions with several parties on a potential public offer

03/17/2023 | 06:20am EDT
In view of the recent increase in trading volume and price of the shares of Ordina N.V. ("Ordina" or "the Company"), Ordina announces it is in discussions on a potential voluntary public offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Potential Transaction") with several parties on the basis of non-binding proposals it has received.

In accordance with their fiduciary duties, Ordina's Management Board and Supervisory Board ("the Boards") are carefully reviewing and analyzing all aspects of the proposals together with their financial and legal advisers. The review includes financial and non-financial conditions, amongst others the strategic merits, while taking into account the interests of Ordina and all its stakeholders, including its shareholders, employees and clients.

There is no certainty that an agreement will be reached with any party in relation to the Potential Transaction and the Boards may decide to continue with the stand-alone strategy. Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

This is a public announcement by Ordina pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Ordina.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ordina NV published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 10:19:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 462 M 491 M 491 M
Net income 2023 29,7 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net cash 2023 29,9 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 5,67%
Capitalization 428 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 532
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart ORDINA N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ordina N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORDINA N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,76 €
Average target price 4,95 €
Spread / Average Target 3,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jo Maes Member-Management Board
Joyce van Donk-van Wijnen Chief Financial Officer
Johan van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Pouw Secretary & Compliance Officer
Caroline Princen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORDINA N.V.22.84%455
ACCENTURE PLC-5.22%155 023
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.77%141 224
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.49%111 828
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.65%88 360
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.87%71 060