Ordina N.V.

ORDINA N.V.

(ORDI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 04/08 11:35:15 am
3.625 EUR   +0.97%
ORDINA N : AGM adopts 2020 financial statements
PU
02/24ORDINA N  : announces 2021 General Meeting
PU
02/22ORDINA N  : annual report 2020
PU
Ordina N : AGM adopts 2020 financial statements

04/08/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
The Ordina N.V. General Meeting (AGM) adopted the financial statements for the financial year 2020. The AGM also resolved to pay out a cash dividend of 23.9 euro cents per share.

Adoption of financial statements and the determination of the dividend for the financial year 2020
Today, the Ordina N.V. AGM adopted the financial statements for the financial year 2020. The meeting also resolved to pay out a cash dividend for 2020 of 23.9 euro cents per ordinary Ordina N.V. share, such to be charged to the net profit for 2020. Ordina N.V. shares will be listed ex-dividend on 12 April of this year. The registration date is 13 April of this year and the dividend will be made payable, less the dividend tax due, on 20 April of this year.

Management Board
The AGM was informed of the appointment of Mrs. J.F. van Donk-van Wijnen as CFO as per 1 January 2021 and her proposed appointment as statutory director as per the end of the General Meeting of 8 April 2021.

Supervisory Board
The AGM appointed Mr. D. (Dennis) de Breij and Mr. B. (Bjorn) van Reet as members of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years.

Authorities granted
As usual, the AGM granted a number of authorities: firstly to the Management Board for the purchase of treasury shares up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding share capital; secondly to the Management Board for the issuance of new Ordina N.V. shares up to a maximum of 5% of the outstanding share capital and, when appropriate, the limitation or exclusion of pre-emptive rights.

Download press release

Disclaimer

Ordina NV published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 21:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 378 M 451 M 451 M
Net income 2021 24,8 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net cash 2021 29,8 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 338 M 402 M 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 298
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ORDINA N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ordina N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORDINA N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,50 €
Last Close Price 3,63 €
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jo Maes Chief Executive Officer
Joyce van Donk-van Wijnen Chief Financial Officer
Johan van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hilde Mulder General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Caroline Princen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORDINA N.V.24.87%398
ACCENTURE PLC8.18%179 615
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.27%162 707
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.63%120 573
INFOSYS LIMITED13.89%81 619
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.50%79 516
