Ordina N : AGM adopts 2020 financial statements

Adoption of financial statements and the determination of the dividend for the financial year 2020

Today, the Ordina N.V. AGM adopted the financial statements for the financial year 2020. The meeting also resolved to pay out a cash dividend for 2020 of 23.9 euro cents per ordinary Ordina N.V. share, such to be charged to the net profit for 2020. Ordina N.V. shares will be listed ex-dividend on 12 April of this year. The registration date is 13 April of this year and the dividend will be made payable, less the dividend tax due, on 20 April of this year.

Management Board

The AGM was informed of the appointment of Mrs. J.F. van Donk-van Wijnen as CFO as per 1 January 2021 and her proposed appointment as statutory director as per the end of the General Meeting of 8 April 2021.

Supervisory Board

The AGM appointed Mr. D. (Dennis) de Breij and Mr. B. (Bjorn) van Reet as members of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years.

Authorities granted

As usual, the AGM granted a number of authorities: firstly to the Management Board for the purchase of treasury shares up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding share capital; secondly to the Management Board for the issuance of new Ordina N.V. shares up to a maximum of 5% of the outstanding share capital and, when appropriate, the limitation or exclusion of pre-emptive rights.

