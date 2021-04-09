Log in
ORDINA N.V.

ORDINA N.V.

(ORDI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 04/09 10:15:00 am
3.72 EUR   +2.62%
Ordina N : Voting results AGM 8 April 2021

04/09/2021 | 09:56am EDT
(virtual) General Meeting Ordina N.V. 8 April 2021

Number

Percentage

Issued and paid up shares

93,255,930

100%

Shares represented at the meeting

46,665,052

50%

Agenda item

Agenda items 1, 2a, 2c, 2d, 2f.1, 4 and 7 are for discussion and there will be no vote on these items

For

Against

Abstention

1.

Opening and announcements

-

-

-

2a.

Report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2020

-

-

-

2b.

Remuneration report 2020 (advisory vote )

46,550,241

114,811

-

2c.

Report of the Management Board for the financial year 2020

-

-

-

2d.

Report of Ernst & Young Accountants LLP on its 2020 audit

-

-

-

2e.

Motion to adopt Ordina N.V.'s Financial Statements 2020

46,485,617

-

179,435

2f.1

Explanation of the reservation and dividend policy

-

-

-

2f.2

Motion to distribute profit

46,665,052

-

-

3a.

Motion to discharge the members of the Management Board for their

46,336,238

125,379

203,435

management of the company

3b.

Motion to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board for their

46,336,238

125,379

203,435

supervision of the management of the company

Announcement of the appointment of Ms, J.F. van Donk-van Wijnen as

4.

CFO as of 1 January 2021 and the proposed appointment of Ms. J.F.

-

-

-

van Donk-van Wijnen as statutory director as of 8 April 2021

5a.

Motion to appoint Mr. D.R. de Breij as a member of the Supervisory

46,665,047

-

5

Board

5b.

Motion to appoint Mr. B. van Reet as a member of the Supervisory

46,665,052

-

-

Board

6a.

Motion to authorise the Management Board to acquire treasury shares

46,525,941

86,405

52,706

6b

Motion to appoint the Management Board as the body competent to

46,665,052

-

-

issue shares and to grant rights to subscribe for shares

Motion to appoint the Management Board as the body competent to

6c.

limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issue of shares and to

46,665,042

10

-

grant rights to subscribe for shares

7.

Questions & answers

-

-

-

8.

Close

-

-

-

Disclaimer

Ordina NV published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 13:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
