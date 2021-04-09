|
Ordina N : Voting results AGM 8 April 2021
|
(virtual) General Meeting Ordina N.V. 8 April 2021
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Issued and paid up shares
|
93,255,930
|
100%
|
Shares represented at the meeting
|
46,665,052
|
50%
|
Agenda item
|
|
|
|
Agenda items 1, 2a, 2c, 2d, 2f.1, 4 and 7 are for discussion and there will be no vote on these items
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstention
|
1.
|
Opening and announcements
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2a.
|
Report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2b.
|
Remuneration report 2020 (advisory vote )
|
46,550,241
|
114,811
|
-
|
2c.
|
Report of the Management Board for the financial year 2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2d.
|
Report of Ernst & Young Accountants LLP on its 2020 audit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2e.
|
Motion to adopt Ordina N.V.'s Financial Statements 2020
|
46,485,617
|
-
|
179,435
|
2f.1
|
Explanation of the reservation and dividend policy
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2f.2
|
Motion to distribute profit
|
46,665,052
|
-
|
-
|
3a.
|
Motion to discharge the members of the Management Board for their
|
46,336,238
|
125,379
|
203,435
|
management of the company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3b.
|
Motion to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board for their
|
46,336,238
|
125,379
|
203,435
|
supervision of the management of the company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement of the appointment of Ms, J.F. van Donk-van Wijnen as
|
|
|
|
4.
|
CFO as of 1 January 2021 and the proposed appointment of Ms. J.F.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
van Donk-van Wijnen as statutory director as of 8 April 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5a.
|
Motion to appoint Mr. D.R. de Breij as a member of the Supervisory
|
46,665,047
|
-
|
5
|
Board
|
|
|
|
|
5b.
|
Motion to appoint Mr. B. van Reet as a member of the Supervisory
|
46,665,052
|
-
|
-
|
Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6a.
|
Motion to authorise the Management Board to acquire treasury shares
|
46,525,941
|
86,405
|
52,706
|
|
|
|
|
|
6b
|
Motion to appoint the Management Board as the body competent to
|
46,665,052
|
-
|
-
|
issue shares and to grant rights to subscribe for shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motion to appoint the Management Board as the body competent to
|
|
|
|
6c.
|
limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issue of shares and to
|
46,665,042
|
10
|
-
|
|
grant rights to subscribe for shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Questions & answers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8.
|
Close
|
-
|
-
|
-
Disclaimer
Ordina NV published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 13:55:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
