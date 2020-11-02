Columbus Gold : Corporate Presentation - November 2020

Corporate Presentation

November 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"), regarding geological interpretations, potential timing and content of exploration programs, receipt of permits or property titles, joint venture agreements, financings, and similar topics. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" ,"could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Orea to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements refer to events and conditions that have not yet taken place, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and reliance should not be placed on such statements. Some of the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements may include without limitation the ability to obtain regulatory, shareholder, and security exchange approvals; the ability to satisfy conditions precedent; the ability to obtain applicable exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements in connection with the issuance of securities of Orea; the ability to complete milestones; the ability to obtain qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment; changes in the commodity and securities markets; decisions respecting whether or not to pursue the transactions made by Orea or the other parties with which Orea is interacting; non-performance by contractual counterparties; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which may include without limitation assumptions about: general business and economic conditions; that applicable approvals are obtained; that conditions precedent are satisfied; that exemptions are available and employable by Orea; that milestones are completed; that qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment are obtained; that market conditions continue; that decisions of Orea and third parties are made that are in line with such forward-looking statements; that contractual counterparties perform their obligations as required; and that Orea is able to locate sufficient financing for favourable ongoing operations.

The foregoing lists of factors and assumptions are not complete nor exhaustive, and Orea undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law. Most of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are collected from other disclosure sources of Orea, including without limitation news releases, information circulars, technical reports, and other regulatory and securities exchange filings. Orea recommends and expects that you will review the applicable forward-looking statement disclaimer language in such original sources for additional information on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Rock Lefrançois, P.Geo. (OGQ), is Orea's President and Chief Executive Officer and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this presentation.

About Orea

▪ Orea Mining (OREA:TSX) is French Guiana's leading gold exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-quality projects in a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America

▪ Its mission is to develop gold deposits following the highest international standards for Responsible Mining

▪ The 2020 growth strategy is the acquisition of an advanced- stage gold project in South America

Corporate Vision

▪ A low-impact mining target

▪ Rigorous social and environmental commitments

▪ Adhere to the most rigorous standards

▪ Innovative technological approach for the protection of the environment

▪ Inclusive territorial social ambition

▪ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) alignment

Targeting Clean Ores

MONTAGNE D'OR

Corporate

Organization Chart

Orea Mining Corp. OREA :TSX [Incorporated in Canada]

100%

Key Personnel

Rock Lefrançois - President and CEO

A professional geologist with over 30 years of experience, including positions with Cambior and Aur Resources and over 15 years in the management of publicly listed junior resource companies.

Andrew Yau - CFO

Over 10 years experience working with publicly listed resource companies in accounting and finance roles.

Robert Giustra - Chairman

Former investment banker that has created, financed, developed and managed publicly traded mining companies since 1992.

Peter Gianulis - Director

President and Managing Director of Carrelton Asset Management, an asset management and private equity firm specializing in natural resource companies.

Daniela Freitas - Corporate Secretary

A certified paralegal working with publicly listed companies since 2011.

Marie-Hélène Bérard - Director

Former high-ranking French civil servant; she was a Special Adviser to Mr. Jacques Chirac, the former French President.

Guillaume Courtois - Country Mgr, French Guiana

A professional geologist with 10 years of experience with junior exploration companies in Canada and French Guiana.

Michel Jébrak - Advisor

One of the most highly published geologists in the French speaking world. More than 30 years of mining industry experience, including with the national geological surveys of Morocco and of France (BRGM).

Oleg Pelevin - Director

Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at Nordgold. He has been with Nordgold since its founding in 2007 as the gold mining division of Severstal.

Capital Structure

* As at November 1, 2020

Major Shareholders

U.S. Invst Fund 22.3%

OCIM Finance 11.1%

Iamgold 10.2%

Nordgold 9.0%

Sandstorm 4.2%

INSTITUTIONAL 55%

CGT Trading History | 5-YEAR CHART

CGT 2019 Trading Hi/Low: 27¢ / 11¢ | Daily volume: 80,000

Gold Projects

Guiana Shield | High Potential

PANGEA

French Guiana

225 million years ago, the Guiana Shield and the West African Birimian Shield were joined.

▪ Geological continuity between the Guiana Shield and the West African Birimian Shield

▪ The Greenstone Belts of West Africa have produced and contain mine reserves of 7,750 tonnes of gold (250 Moz)

▪ The Guiana Shield is LARGELY under-explored compared to West Africa (30 vs 100 years mining history)

▪ French Guiana covers over 35,000 km2 of prospective and underexplored Greenstone Belt terrain

▪ World-class gold mines are producing in neighboring eastern Suriname (Rosebel 15.2 Moz, Merian 8.9 Moz)

▪ No.1 and 2 world gold producers, Newmont-Goldcorp and Barrick, have made invested in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana

French Guiana | Gold Projects

• Montagne d'Or JV • 44.99% Orea / 55.01% Nordgold (operator) • BFS completed in 2017 • Open pit Reserves of 2.75 million ounces gold (54.11 Mt @ 1.58 g/t gold) • Project redesign completed to submit permit applications in October

• MARIPA GOLD PROJECT • Drilling stage exploration project • Option to acquire up to 70% interest • Five contiguous permits covering 120 km2 • Similar geology to IAMGOLD's Rosebel gold mine • Past drilling limited to shallow depths • Five partially defined broad gold zones • Drillhole intersections of economic interest • 2019 Prospecting returned high grade samples: • Site 1:up to 5.84 to 86.80 g/t gold • Site 2: up to 5.98 to 115.70 g/t gold • Site 3:up to 6.83 to 52.33 g/t gold • Site 4: up to 13.07 to 15.22 g/t gold



Montagne d'Or

Mine Permitting Stage

Montagne d'Or JV

• Located in NW French Guiana, 180 km west of the capital Cayenne

• Accessed by a 125-km laterite road from the western hub of Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni (Paul Isnard road)

• Joint-venture between Orea Mining (44.99%) and operator Nordgold (55.01%)

• No expenditures by Orea until all permits to commence construction are granted

Montagne d'Or JV | Technical Project Summary

▪ World-class volcanogenic gold orebody with pit-confined NI 43-101 compliant: • M&I Resources: 3.85 Moz (85.1 Mt @ 1.41 g/t gold) • Inferred Resources: 960,000 oz (20.2 Mt @ 1.48 g/t gold) • Proven and Probable Reserves: 2.75 Moz (54.11 Mt @ 1.58 g/t gold)

▪ Positive Bankable Feasibility Study completed in March 2017: • Open pit mining with annual production of 237,000 oz gold in the first 10 years of mine life at an average grade of 1.73 g/t gold • AISC of US$779 per ounce gold (US$749 for the first 10 years) • Straightforward metallurgy, excellent expected recovery rates and moderate strip ratio • 2 Moz gold in-pit Indicated and Inferred Resources excluded from Reserves • Considerable potential to increase mine Reserves by infill and expansion drilling



Montagne d'Or JV | US$70M BFS to Permitting

2013-2017 - PEA, BFS and ESIA (US$45.6M)

• Preliminary Economic Assessment (July 2015)

• Bankable Feasibility Study (March 2017)

• Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (on-going for permitting requirements)

• Mine Construction Decision (December 2017)

2018 - Permitting Phase I (US$7.5M) • Public Consultation by the French National Commission of Public Debate (CNDP) • Complimentary technical and environmental studies

2019 - Permitting Phase II (US$8.6M) • Project modifications/improvements studies under recommendations of the CNDP: ✓ on-site hybrid solar power generation ✓ on-site explosive production ✓ tailings storage facility redesign to lower height of retainment dams ✓ maximize the in-pit material for construction of mine infrastructures ✓ waste rock acid generation and water management/balance

2020 - Permitting Phase III (US$9M) • Completion of project modifications/improvements • Submittal and processing by State services of mining, environmental and construction permits



Montagne d'Or JV | Upcoming Milestones

1. Mining concession renewals

2. Completion of engineering studies for committed project improvements and modifications in Q2-2020

3. French mining code reform

4. Submittal of mining and environmental authorizations and construction permit applications

Maripa Gold Project

Exploration / Definition Drilling Stage

Maripa Gold Project

▪ Equivalent geological setting to the Rosebel gold mine (15.2 Moz) in neighboring Suriname

▪ Located along paved national road 60 km south of Cayenne

▪ 5 contiguous exploration permits covering 120 km2

▪ 134 shallow core holes drilled by previous operators

▪ 5 partially drill-defined gold zones with drill intersections of economic interest with demonstrated potential for expansion and mineral resource delineation

▪ Several surface gold geochemical anomalies remain untested

▪ Two-stage option to earn up to a 70% interest

▪ Orea Mining operator

Maripa Gold Project | Geological Setting

▪ Field investigation of microrelief anomalies recorded by the airborne Lidar topographic survey identified 5 sites of illegal artisanal mine workings that expose previously unrecognized quartz-gold vein systems in the vicinity of the Changement and Filon Dron gold zones

▪ Sampling of mine stockpiles returned high-grade gold values: • Site #1 - 86.80, 5.84 and 11.45 g/t gold • Site #2 - 115.70, 83.48, 68.43, 42.60, 29.57, 15.51, 14.70, 9.42, 6.04 and 5.98 g/t gold • Site #3 - 52.33, 16.99, 14.64, 14.50, 9.75, 7.36 and 6.83 g/t gold • Site #4 - 15.22 and 13.07 g/t gold • Site #5 - 38.87 g/t gold

▪ The newly identified gold mineralized structures remain untested by drilling

▪ 5 sub-parallel quartz-gold vein systems now identified in the northern half of Maripa

▪ Structural setting typical of shear hosted veins and stockworks: • High-angle shear veins • Conjugate set of moderately dipping shear-tension veins • Flat tension veins



Budget & Exploration Programs 2020

French Guiana | 2020 Exploration Program & Budget

C$3.8M exploration programs planned for the MARIPA Gold Project

ADMINISTRATION & GENERAL GEOLOGY $455,000

MARIPA PROJECT

$3,330,000

✓ Completion of prospecting on Changement and Maripa permits

✓ Geomorphological mapping over entire Maripa project

✓ Structural field mapping and desktop study on Changement and Maripa permits

✓ Ground Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys on Changement and Maripa permits

✓ 4,500-meter diamond drilling program on Changement and Maripa permits • Maripa permit - 5,000 m program planned, permit granted • Changement permit - 5,000 m program planning underway

✓ NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report update following drilling program

Investor Relations & Marketing

Coverage

Analyst Coverage

NAME INSTITUTION Michael Curran Mike Niehuser

Beacon Securities Scarsdale Equities

Newsletter Writer Coverage

NAME PUBLICATION

NAME PUBLICATION

Bob Moriarty 321Gold Jay Taylor Gold Energy & Tech Stocks Brent Cook Exploration Insights Joe Mazumdar Exploration Insights Brien Lundin Gold Newsletter John Kaiser Kaiser Bottom-Fish Report Byron King Rickards' Gold Speculator Louis James Independent Speculator Eric Coffin Hard Rock Analysts Thibaut Lepouttre Caesars Report Gwen Preston Resource Maven Thom Calandra The Calandra Report James Kwantes Resource Opportunities

* The above is a list of Mining Analysts, Newsletter Writers and Commentators that have recently provided coverage or commentary on Orea Mining. Any opinions, estimates, or forecasts made are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts, or predictions of the company. Orea Mining does not, by its reference above, imply its endorsement of, or concurrence with, such information, conclusions, or recommendations. Orea Mining will endeavour to keep the lists above current when it becomes aware in a change of coverage but undertakes no obligation to do so and the list above may not be accurate at all times.

Investor Relations 2020

CONFERENCES

Metals Investment Forum (MIF) - Toronto: Feb 29 - Mar 1

▪ Corporate presentation (by invite only)

▪ 1-on-1 Interview (for dissemination)

▪ Booth at main investor floor

PDAC Toronto : Mar 1-4

▪ Corporate presentation (by invite only)

▪ Booth at main investor floor

SMI - Zurich: Mar 25 - Cancelled due to Covid-19

▪ Corporate presentation

▪ Targeted 1 on 1 meetings

121 - London: May 20-21 - Cancelled due to Covid-19

▪ Targeted exclusive 1 on 1 meetings

Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek: Sep 15-18 - Cancelled due to Covid-19

▪ Corporate presentation

▪ Targeted 1 on 1 meetings

SIM (Société de l'industrie minérale ) - Angers 2020: Oct 7-9