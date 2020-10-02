Columbus Gold : Corporate Presentation - October 2020 0 10/02/2020 | 01:05pm EDT Send by mail :

This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"), regarding geological interpretations, potential timing and content of exploration programs, receipt of permits or property titles, joint venture agreements, financings, and similar topics. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" ,"could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Orea to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements refer to events and conditions that have not yet taken place, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and reliance should not be placed on such statements. Some of the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements may include without limitation the ability to obtain regulatory, shareholder, and security exchange approvals; the ability to satisfy conditions precedent; the ability to obtain applicable exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements in connection with the issuance of securities of Orea; the ability to complete milestones; the ability to obtain qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment; changes in the commodity and securities markets; decisions respecting whether or not to pursue the transactions made by Orea or the other parties with which Orea is interacting; non-performance by contractual counterparties; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which may include without limitation assumptions about: general business and economic conditions; that applicable approvals are obtained; that conditions precedent are satisfied; that exemptions are available and employable by Orea; that milestones are completed; that qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment are obtained; that market conditions continue; that decisions of Orea and third parties are made that are in line with such forward- looking statements; that contractual counterparties perform their obligations as required; and that Orea is able to locate sufficient financing for favourable ongoing operations. The foregoing lists of factors and assumptions are not complete nor exhaustive, and Orea undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law. Most of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are collected from other disclosure sources of Orea, including without limitation news releases, information circulars, technical reports, and other regulatory and securities exchange filings. Orea recommends and expects that you will review the applicable forward-looking statement disclaimer language in such original sources for additional information on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Rock Lefrançois, P.Geo. (OGQ), is Orea's President and Chief Executive Officer and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this presentation. 2016-07-08 2 Orea Mining (OREA:TSX) is French Guiana's leading gold exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-quality projects in a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America

high-quality projects in a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America Its mission is to develop gold deposits following the highest international standards for Responsible Mining

The 2020 growth strategy is the acquisition of an advanced- stage gold project in South America About Orea FRENCH GUIANA 3 Corporate Vision A low-impact mining target

low-impact mining target Rigorous social and environmental commitments

Adhere to the most rigorous standards

Innovative technological approach for the protection of the environment

Inclusive territorial social ambition

Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) alignment 4 Targeting Clean Ores MONTAGNE D'OR SULFIDE ORES TARGET SULFIDE ORES CLEAN ORES 5 Corporate 6 Organization Chart Orea Mining Corp. OREA :TSX [Incorporated in Canada] 100% Columbus International (Luxembourg) S.A.R.L. [Incorporated in Luxembourg] 100% 100% Columbus Investments Columbus Gold S.A.R.L. (Luxembourg) S.A.R.L. [Incorporated in Luxembourg] [Incorporated in Luxembourg] 100% 44.99% Compagnie Minière Orea Guyane SAS Montagne d'Or SAS [Incorporated in France] [Incorporated in France] Maripa Exploration Project Montagne d'Or Mine Development Project 7 Rock Lefrançois - President and CEO A professional geologist with over 30 years of experience, including positions with Cambior and Aur Resources and over 15 years in the management of publicly listed junior resource companies. Andrew Yau - CFO Over 10 years experience working with publicly listed resource companies in accounting and finance roles. Daniela Freitas - Corporate Secretary A certified paralegal working with publicly listed companies since 2011. Guillaume Courtois - Country Mgr, French Guiana A professional geologist with 10 years of experience with junior exploration companies in Canada and French Guiana. Michel Jébrak - Advisor One of the most highly published geologists in the French speaking world. More than 30 years of mining industry experience, including with the national geological surveys of Morocco and of France (BRGM). Key Personnel Robert Giustra - Chairman Former investment banker that has created, financed, developed and managed publicly traded mining companies since 1992. Laurent Mathiot - Director CEO of Paris based OCIM Finance. Has founded and successfully managed a number of companies specializing in the trading and marketing of investment gold and diamonds. Peter Gianulis - Director President and Managing Director of Carrelton Asset Management, an asset management and private equity firm specializing in natural resource companies. Marie-Hélène Bérard - Director Former high-ranking French civil servant; she was a Special Adviser to Mr. Jacques Chirac, the former French President. Oleg Pelevin - Director Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at Nordgold. He has been with Nordgold since its founding in 2007 as the gold mining division of Severstal. 8 Capital Structure Share Structure* Shares Outstanding 195,921,160 Options 9,932,500 Warrants 9,743,750 Total 213,597,410 * As at June 1, 2020 Major Shareholders U.S. Invst Fund 22.3% OCIM Finance 11.1% Iamgold 10.2% Nordgold 9.0% Sandstorm 4.2% RETAIL 45% INSTITUTIONAL 55% 9 CGT Trading History | 5-YEARCHART CGT 2019 Trading Hi/Low: 27¢ / 11¢ | Daily volume: 80,000 August 18, 2016 September 26, 2017 December 18, 2017 October 31, 2019 CGT: $0.85 CGT: $0.63 CGT: $0.81 CGT: $0.15 NEWS: Sale of NEWS: MdO JV agreement NEWS: MdO mine NEWS: Maripa discoveries settlement shares construction decision (Gold at ~$1,290) December 8, 2017 April 30, 2019 March 20, 2016 CGT: $0.87 CGT: $0.17 CGT: $0.99 NEWS: Allegiant spin- NEWS: Project NEWS: MdO BFS out PP closes Acquisition LOI August 14, 2018 CGT: $0.20 NEWS: Maripa option agreement 10 Gold Projects 11 Guiana Shield | High Potential PANGEA French Guiana 225 million years ago, the Guiana Shield and the West African Birimian Shield were joined. Geological continuity between the Guiana Shield and the West African Birimian Shield

The Greenstone Belts of West Africa have produced and contain mine reserves of 7,750 tonnes of gold (250 Moz)

The Guiana Shield is LARGELY under-explored compared to West Africa (30 vs 100 years mining history)

under-explored compared to West Africa (30 vs 100 years mining history) French Guiana covers over 35,000 km 2 of prospective and underexplored Greenstone Belt terrain

of prospective and underexplored Greenstone Belt terrain World-class gold mines are producing in neighboring eastern Suriname (Rosebel 15.2 Moz, Merian 8.9 Moz)

gold mines are producing in neighboring eastern Suriname (Rosebel 15.2 Moz, Merian 8.9 Moz) No.1 and 2 world gold producers, Newmont-Goldcorp and Barrick, have made invested in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana 12 French Guiana | Gold Projects Montagne d'Or JV

44.99% Orea / 55.01% Nordgold (operator) BFS completed in 2017 Open pit Reserves of 2.75 million ounces gold (54.11 Mt @ 1.58 g/t gold) Project redesign completed to submit permit applications in October

MARIPA GOLD PROJECT

Drilling stage exploration project Option to acquire up to 70% interest Five contiguous permits covering 120 km 2 Similar geology to IAMGOLD's Rosebel gold mine Past drilling limited to shallow depths Five partially defined broad gold zones Drillhole intersections of economic interest 2019 Prospecting returned high grade samples: Site 1:up to 5.84 to 86.80 g/t gold Site 2: up to 5.98 to 115.70 g/t gold Site 3:up to 6.83 to 52.33 g/t gold Site 4: up to 13.07 to 15.22 g/t gold

13 Montagne d'Or Mine Permitting Stage 14 Montagne d'Or JV Located in NW French Guiana, 180 km west of the capital Cayenne

Accessed by a 125-km laterite road from the western hub of Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni (Paul Isnard road)

125-km laterite road from the western hub of Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni (Paul Isnard road) Joint-venture between Orea Mining (44.99%) and operator Nordgold (55.01%)

between Orea Mining (44.99%) and operator Nordgold (55.01%) No expenditures by Orea until all permits to commence construction are granted 15 Montagne d'Or JV | Technical Project Summary World-class volcanogenic gold orebody with pit-confined NI 43-101 compliant:

volcanogenic gold orebody with pit-confined NI 43-101 compliant: M&I Resources: 3.85 Moz (85.1 Mt @ 1.41 g/t gold) Inferred Resources: 960,000 oz (20.2 Mt @ 1.48 g/t gold) Proven and Probable Reserves: 2.75 Moz (54.11 Mt @ 1.58 g/t gold)

Positive Bankable Feasibility Study completed in March 2017:

completed in March 2017: Open pit mining with annual production of 237,000 oz gold in the first 10 years of mine life at an average grade of 1.73 g/t gold AISC of US$779 per ounce gold (US$749 for the first 10 years) Straightforward metallurgy, excellent expected recovery rates and moderate strip ratio 2 Moz gold in-pit Indicated and Inferred Resources excluded from Reserves Considerable potential to increase mine Reserves by infill and expansion drilling

16 Montagne d'Or JV | US$70M BFS to Permitting 2013-2017 - PEA, BFS and ESIA (US$45.6M) Preliminary Economic Assessment (July 2015)

Bankable Feasibility Study (March 2017)

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (on-going for permitting requirements)

(on-going for permitting requirements) Mine Construction Decision (December 2017) 2018 - Permitting Phase I (US$7.5M) Public Consultation by the French National Commission of Public Debate (CNDP)

Complimentary technical and environmental studies 2019 - Permitting Phase II (US$8.6M) Project modifications/improvements studies under recommendations of the CNDP:

on-site hybrid solar power generation on-site explosive production tailings storage facility redesign to lower height of retainment dams maximize the in-pit material for construction of mine infrastructures waste rock acid generation and water management/balance

2020 - Permitting Phase III (US$9M) Completion of project modifications/improvements

Submittal and processing by State services of mining, environmental and construction permits 17 Montagne d'Or JV | Upcoming Milestones Mining concession renewals Completion of engineering studies for committed project improvements and modifications in Q2-2020 French mining code reform Submittal of mining and environmental authorizations and construction permit applications 18 Maripa Gold Project Exploration / Definition Drilling Stage 19 Maripa Gold Project Equivalent geological setting to the Rosebel gold mine (15.2 Moz) in neighboring Suriname

Located along paved national road 60 km south of Cayenne

5 contiguous exploration permits covering 120 km 2

134 shallow core holes drilled by previous operators

5 partially drill-defined gold zones with drill intersections of economic interest with demonstrated potential for expansion and mineral resource delineation

drill-defined gold zones with drill intersections of economic interest with demonstrated potential for expansion and mineral resource delineation Several surface gold geochemical anomalies remain untested

Two-stage option to earn up to a 70% interest

option to earn up to a 70% interest Orea Mining operator 20 Maripa Gold Project | Geological Setting 21 Maripa Gold Project | Prospecting Highlights Field investigation of microrelief anomalies recorded by the airborne Lidar topographic survey identified 5 sites of illegal artisanal mine workings that expose previously unrecognized quartz- gold vein systems in the vicinity of the Changement and Filon Dron gold zones

that expose previously unrecognized quartz- gold vein systems in the vicinity of the Changement and Filon Dron gold zones Sampling of mine stockpiles returned high-grade gold values:

high-grade gold values: Site #1 - 86.80, 5.84 and 11.45 g/t gold Site #2 - 115.70, 83.48, 68.43, 42.60, 29.57, 15.51, 14.70, 9.42, 6.04 and 5.98 g/t gold Site #3 - 52.33, 16.99, 14.64, 14.50, 9.75, 7.36 and 6.83 g/t gold Site #4 - 15.22 and 13.07 g/t gold Site #5 - 38.87 g/t gold

The newly identified gold mineralized structures remain untested by drilling

5 sub-parallelquartz-gold vein systems now identified in the northern half of Maripa

sub-parallelquartz-gold vein systems now identified in the northern half of Maripa Structural setting typical of shear hosted veins and stockworks:

High-angle shear veins Conjugate set of moderately dipping shear-tension veins Flat tension veins

22 Maripa Gold Project | Prospecting Highlights 23 Budget & Exploration Programs 2020 24 French Guiana | 2020 Exploration Program & Budget C$3.8M exploration programs planned for the MARIPA Gold Project ADMINISTRATION & GENERAL GEOLOGY $455,000 MARIPA PROJECT $3,330,000 Completion of prospecting on Changement and Maripa permits

Geomorphological mapping over entire Maripa project

Structural field mapping and desktop study on Changement and Maripa permits

Ground Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys on Changement and Maripa permits

4,500-meter diamond drilling program on Changement and Maripa permits

diamond drilling program on Changement and Maripa permits Maripa permit - 5,000 m program planned, permit granted Changement permit - 5,000 m program planning underway

NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report update following drilling program 25 Investor Relations & Marketing 26 Coverage Analyst Coverage NAME INSTITUTION Michael Curran Beacon Securities Mike Niehuser Scarsdale Equities Newsletter Writer Coverage NAME PUBLICATION Bob Moriarty 321Gold Brent Cook Exploration Insights Brien Lundin Gold Newsletter Byron King Rickards' Gold Speculator Eric Coffin Hard Rock Analysts Gwen Preston Resource Maven James Kwantes Resource Opportunities NAME PUBLICATION Jay Taylor Gold Energy & Tech Stocks Joe Mazumdar Exploration Insights John Kaiser Kaiser Bottom-Fish Report Louis James Independent Speculator Thibaut Lepouttre Caesars Report Thom Calandra The Calandra Report The above is a list of Mining Analysts, Newsletter Writers and Commentators that have recently provided coverage or commentary on Orea Mining. Any opinions, estimates, or forecasts made are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts, or predictions of the company. Orea Mining does not, by its reference above, imply its endorsement of, or concurrence with, such information, conclusions, or recommendations. Orea Mining will endeavour to keep the lists above current when it becomes aware in a change of coverage but undertakes no obligation to do so and the list above may not be accurate at all times. 27 Investor Relations 2020 CONFERENCES Metals Investment Forum (MIF) - Toronto: Feb 29 - Mar 1 Corporate presentation (by invite only)

1-on-1 Interview (for dissemination)

Interview (for dissemination) Booth at main investor floor PDAC Toronto : Mar 1-4 Corporate presentation (by invite only)

Booth at main investor floor SMI - Zurich: Mar 25 - Cancelled due to Covid-19 Corporate presentation

Targeted 1 on 1 meetings 121 - London: May 20-21 - Cancelled due to Covid-19 ▪ Targeted exclusive 1 on 1 meetings Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek: Sep 15-18 - Cancelled due to Covid-19 Corporate presentation

Attachments Original document

