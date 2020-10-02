Columbus Gold : Corporate Presentation - October 2020
Corporate Presentation
October 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"), regarding geological interpretations, potential timing and content of exploration programs, receipt of permits or property titles, joint venture agreements, financings, and similar topics. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" ,"could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Orea to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements refer to events and conditions that have not yet taken place, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and reliance should not be placed on such statements. Some of the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements may include without limitation the ability to obtain regulatory, shareholder, and security exchange approvals; the ability to satisfy conditions precedent; the ability to obtain applicable exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements in connection with the issuance of securities of Orea; the ability to complete milestones; the ability to obtain qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment; changes in the commodity and securities markets; decisions respecting whether or not to pursue the transactions made by Orea or the other parties with which Orea is interacting; non-performance by contractual counterparties; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which may include without limitation assumptions about: general business and economic conditions; that applicable approvals are obtained; that conditions precedent are satisfied; that exemptions are available and employable by Orea; that milestones are completed; that qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment are obtained; that market conditions continue; that decisions of Orea and third parties are made that are in line with such forward- looking statements; that contractual counterparties perform their obligations as required; and that Orea is able to locate sufficient financing for favourable ongoing operations.
The foregoing lists of factors and assumptions are not complete nor exhaustive, and Orea undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law. Most of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are collected from other disclosure sources of Orea, including without limitation news releases, information circulars, technical reports, and other regulatory and securities exchange filings. Orea recommends and expects that you will review the applicable forward-looking statement disclaimer language in such original sources for additional information on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
Rock Lefrançois, P.Geo. (OGQ), is Orea's President and Chief Executive Officer and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this presentation.
Orea Mining (OREA:TSX) is French Guiana's leading gold exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-quality projects in a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America
Its mission is to develop gold deposits following the highest international standards for Responsible Mining
The 2020 growth strategy is the acquisition of an advanced- stage gold project in South America
About Orea
FRENCH
GUIANA
Corporate Vision
A low-impact mining target
Rigorous social and environmental commitments
Adhere to the most rigorous standards
Innovative technological approach for the protection of the environment
Inclusive territorial social ambition
Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) alignment
Targeting Clean Ores
MONTAGNE D'OR
SULFIDE ORES
TARGET
SULFIDE ORES
CLEAN ORES
Corporate
Organization Chart
Orea Mining Corp.
OREA :TSX
[Incorporated in Canada]
100%
Columbus International
(Luxembourg) S.A.R.L.
[Incorporated in Luxembourg]
100%
100%
Columbus Investments
Columbus Gold
S.A.R.L.
(Luxembourg) S.A.R.L.
[Incorporated in Luxembourg]
[Incorporated in Luxembourg]
100%
44.99%
Compagnie Minière
Orea Guyane SAS
Montagne d'Or SAS
[Incorporated in France]
[Incorporated in France]
Maripa Exploration Project
Montagne d'Or Mine
Development Project
Rock Lefrançois- President and CEO
A professional geologist with over 30 years of experience, including positions with Cambior and Aur Resources and over 15 years in the management of publicly listed junior resource companies.
Andrew Yau -CFO
Over 10 years experience working with publicly listed resource companies in accounting and finance roles.
Daniela Freitas - Corporate Secretary
A certified paralegal working with publicly listed companies since 2011.
Guillaume Courtois- Country Mgr, French Guiana
A professional geologist with 10 years of experience with junior exploration companies in Canada and French Guiana.
Michel Jébrak -Advisor
One of the most highly published geologists in the French speaking world. More than 30 years of mining industry experience, including with the national geological surveys of Morocco and of France (BRGM).
Key Personnel
Robert Giustra -Chairman
Former investment banker that has created, financed, developed and managed publicly traded mining companies since 1992.
Laurent Mathiot -Director
CEO of Paris based OCIM Finance. Has founded and successfully managed a number of companies specializing in the trading and marketing of investment gold and diamonds.
Peter Gianulis -Director
President and Managing Director of Carrelton Asset Management, an asset management and private equity firm specializing in natural resource companies.
Marie-Hélène Bérard -Director
Former high-ranking French civil servant; she was a Special Adviser to Mr. Jacques Chirac, the former French President.
Oleg Pelevin -Director
Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at Nordgold. He has been with Nordgold since its founding in 2007 as the gold mining division of Severstal.
PositiveBankable Feasibility Study completed in March 2017:
Open pit mining with annual production of 237,000 oz gold in the first 10 years of mine life at an average grade of 1.73 g/t gold
AISC of US$779 per ounce gold (US$749 for the first 10 years)
Straightforward metallurgy, excellent expected recovery rates and moderate strip ratio
2 Moz gold in-pit Indicated and Inferred Resources excluded from Reserves
Considerable potential to increase mine Reserves by infill and expansion drilling
Montagne d'Or JV | US$70M BFS to Permitting
2013-2017 - PEA, BFS and ESIA (US$45.6M)
Preliminary Economic Assessment (July 2015)
Bankable Feasibility Study (March 2017)
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (on-going for permitting requirements)
Mine Construction Decision (December 2017)
2018 - Permitting Phase I (US$7.5M)
Public Consultation by the French National Commission of Public Debate (CNDP)
Complimentary technical and environmental studies
2019 - Permitting Phase II (US$8.6M)
Project modifications/improvements studies under recommendations of the CNDP:
on-sitehybrid solar power generation
on-siteexplosive production
tailings storage facility redesign to lower height of retainment dams
maximize the in-pit material for construction of mine infrastructures
waste rock acid generation and water management/balance
2020 - Permitting Phase III (US$9M)
Completion of project modifications/improvements
Submittal and processing by State services of mining, environmental and construction permits
Montagne d'Or JV | Upcoming Milestones
Mining concession renewals
Completion of engineering studies for committed project improvements and modifications in Q2-2020
French mining code reform
Submittal of mining and environmental authorizations and construction permit applications
Maripa Gold Project
Exploration / Definition Drilling Stage
Maripa Gold Project
Equivalent geological setting to the Rosebel gold mine (15.2 Moz) in neighboring Suriname
Located along paved national road 60 km south of Cayenne
5 contiguous exploration permits covering 120 km2
134 shallow core holes drilled by previous operators
5 partially drill-defined gold zones with drill intersections of economic interest with demonstrated potential for expansion and mineral resource delineation
Several surface gold geochemical anomalies remain untested
Two-stageoption to earn up to a 70% interest
Orea Mining operator
Maripa Gold Project | Geological Setting
Maripa Gold Project | Prospecting Highlights
Field investigation of microrelief anomalies recorded by the airborne Lidar topographic survey identified5 sites of illegal artisanal mine workings that expose previously unrecognized quartz- gold vein systems in the vicinity of the Changement and Filon Dron gold zones
Sampling of mine stockpiles returned high-grade gold values:
Site #1- 86.80, 5.84 and 11.45 g/t gold
Site #2- 115.70, 83.48, 68.43, 42.60, 29.57, 15.51, 14.70, 9.42, 6.04 and 5.98 g/t gold
Site #3- 52.33, 16.99, 14.64, 14.50, 9.75, 7.36 and 6.83 g/t gold
Site #4- 15.22 and 13.07 g/t gold
Site #5- 38.87 g/t gold
The newly identified gold mineralized structures remain untested by drilling
5 sub-parallelquartz-gold vein systems now identified in the northern half of Maripa
Structural setting typical of shear hosted veins and stockworks:
High-angleshear veins
Conjugate set of moderately dipping shear-tension veins
Flat tension veins
22
23
Budget & Exploration Programs 2020
French Guiana | 2020 Exploration Program & Budget
C$3.8M exploration programs planned for the MARIPA Gold Project
ADMINISTRATION & GENERAL GEOLOGY
$455,000
MARIPA PROJECT
$3,330,000
Completion of prospecting on Changement and Maripa permits
Geomorphological mapping over entire Maripa project
Structural field mapping and desktop study on Changement and Maripa permits
Ground Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys on Changement and Maripa permits
4,500-meterdiamond drilling program on Changement and Maripa permits
Maripa permit - 5,000 m program planned, permit granted
Changement permit - 5,000 m program planning underway
NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report update following drilling program
Investor Relations & Marketing
Coverage
Analyst Coverage
NAME
INSTITUTION
Michael Curran
Beacon Securities
Mike Niehuser
Scarsdale Equities
Newsletter Writer Coverage
NAME
PUBLICATION
Bob Moriarty
321Gold
Brent Cook
Exploration Insights
Brien Lundin
Gold Newsletter
Byron King
Rickards' Gold Speculator
Eric Coffin
Hard Rock Analysts
Gwen Preston
Resource Maven
James Kwantes
Resource Opportunities
NAME
PUBLICATION
Jay Taylor
Gold Energy & Tech Stocks
Joe Mazumdar
Exploration Insights
John Kaiser
Kaiser Bottom-Fish Report
Louis James
Independent Speculator
Thibaut Lepouttre
Caesars Report
Thom Calandra
The Calandra Report
The above is a list of Mining Analysts, Newsletter Writers and Commentators that have recently provided coverage or commentary on Orea Mining. Any opinions, estimates, or forecasts made are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts, or predictions of the company. Orea Mining does not, by its reference above, imply its endorsement of, or concurrence with, such information, conclusions, or recommendations. Orea Mining will endeavour to keep the lists above current when it becomes aware in a change of coverage but undertakes no obligation to do so and the list above may not be accurate at all times.
Investor Relations 2020
CONFERENCES
Metals Investment Forum (MIF) - Toronto: Feb 29 - Mar 1
Corporate presentation (by invite only)
1-on-1Interview (for dissemination)
Booth at main investor floor
PDAC Toronto : Mar 1-4
Corporate presentation (by invite only)
Booth at main investor floor
SMI - Zurich: Mar 25 - Cancelled due to Covid-19
Corporate presentation
Targeted 1 on 1 meetings
121 - London: May 20-21 - Cancelled due toCovid-19
