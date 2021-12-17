Orea Mining : 2021 Financial Statements

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Orea Mining Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), cash flows and shareholders' equity for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies, (collectively the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at September 30, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements, which describes events or conditions that indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this audit report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Rakesh Patel.
DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
Vancouver, BC
December 15, 2021
Orea Mining Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
($)
($)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
1,241
2,602
Marketable securities (note 5)
451
162
Receivables (note 6 and 11)
130
6
Note receivable from Allegiant Gold Ltd. (note 11)
-
1,345
Prepaid expenses (note 11)
430
276
2,252
4,391
Non-Current Assets
Investment in Compagnie Minière Montagne d'Or SAS (note 7)
34,967
38,220
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 8)
2,658
1,701
Property and equipment (note 9)
179
136
40,056
44,448
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable (notes 9 & 11)
359
232
Accrued liabilities (note 11)
98
392
457
624
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities (note 9)
28
30
485
654
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (note 10)
72,309
70,974
Reserves (note 10e)
11,535
13,982
Deficit
(44,273)
(41,162)
39,571
43,794
40,056
44,448
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Commitments (note 13)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors
"Robert Giustra"
"Peter Gianulis"
Robert Giustra - Director
Peter Gianulis - Director
Orea Mining Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)
Year Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
($)
($)
Operating Expenses
Administration and office (note 11)
1,199
1,356
Directors fees (note 11)
144
174
General exploration (note 8)
89
461
Investor relations
103
358
Management fees (note 11)
90
100
Professional fees
883
654
Share-based payments (note 10b)
485
24
Transfer agent and filing fees
98
107
Travel
65
105
Amortization (note 9)
94
38
Cost recoveries (note 11)
(166)
(410)
Loss before other items
(3,084)
(2,967)
Other Items
Gain from sale of marketable securities (note 5)
345
1,238
Unrealized gain on marketable securities (note 5)
342
81
Loss from equity accounted investment (note 7)
(265)
(261)
Loss on settlement of note receivable (note 11)
(272)
-
Finance income (note 11)
5
379
Finance expense
(27)
(10)
Other income
8
7
Bad debt expense (note 6)
(103)
-
Impairment of note receivable (note 11)
-
(166)
Foreign exchange loss
(60)
(7)
Net loss for the year
(3,111)
(1,706)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation
(3,090)
4,004
Comprehensive income (loss) for the year
(6,201)
2,298
Loss per share (note 10d)
Basic
(0.02)
(0.01)
Diluted
(0.02)
(0.01)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
