SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orea Mining : 2021 Financial Statements

12/17/2021 | 09:00pm EST
1090 Hamilton Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V6B 2R9

Canada

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Years Ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Orea Mining Corp.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Orea Mining Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), cash flows and shareholders' equity for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies, (collectively the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at September 30, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements, which describes events or conditions that indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this audit report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

- 2 -

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Rakesh Patel.

DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

Vancouver, BC

December 15, 2021

- 3 -

Orea Mining Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

($)

($)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

1,241

2,602

Marketable securities (note 5)

451

162

Receivables (note 6 and 11)

130

6

Note receivable from Allegiant Gold Ltd. (note 11)

-

1,345

Prepaid expenses (note 11)

430

276

2,252

4,391

Non-Current Assets

Investment in Compagnie Minière Montagne d'Or SAS (note 7)

34,967

38,220

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 8)

2,658

1,701

Property and equipment (note 9)

179

136

40,056

44,448

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable (notes 9 & 11)

359

232

Accrued liabilities (note 11)

98

392

457

624

Non-Current Liabilities

Lease liabilities (note 9)

28

30

485

654

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 10)

72,309

70,974

Reserves (note 10e)

11,535

13,982

Deficit

(44,273)

(41,162)

39,571

43,794

40,056

44,448

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Commitments (note 13)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors

"Robert Giustra"

"Peter Gianulis"

Robert Giustra - Director

Peter Gianulis - Director

- 4 -

Orea Mining Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)

Year Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

($)

($)

Operating Expenses

Administration and office (note 11)

1,199

1,356

Directors fees (note 11)

144

174

General exploration (note 8)

89

461

Investor relations

103

358

Management fees (note 11)

90

100

Professional fees

883

654

Share-based payments (note 10b)

485

24

Transfer agent and filing fees

98

107

Travel

65

105

Amortization (note 9)

94

38

Cost recoveries (note 11)

(166)

(410)

Loss before other items

(3,084)

(2,967)

Other Items

Gain from sale of marketable securities (note 5)

345

1,238

Unrealized gain on marketable securities (note 5)

342

81

Loss from equity accounted investment (note 7)

(265)

(261)

Loss on settlement of note receivable (note 11)

(272)

-

Finance income (note 11)

5

379

Finance expense

(27)

(10)

Other income

8

7

Bad debt expense (note 6)

(103)

-

Impairment of note receivable (note 11)

-

(166)

Foreign exchange loss

(60)

(7)

Net loss for the year

(3,111)

(1,706)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation

(3,090)

4,004

Comprehensive income (loss) for the year

(6,201)

2,298

Loss per share (note 10d)

Basic

(0.02)

(0.01)

Diluted

(0.02)

(0.01)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orea Mining Corporation published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 01:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
