Orea Mining : 2021 Year-End MD&A

New Accounting Standards Adopted During the Period .........................................................................................................................
12
Changes in Accounting Standards ...........................................................................................................................................................
12
Financial Risk and Capital Management .................................................................................................................................................
12
Other Information ....................................................................................................................................................................................
14
1
Orea Mining Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the Year Ended September 30, 2021
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts or where noted)
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") focuses on significant factors that have affected Orea Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Orea") and its subsidiaries' performance and such factors that may affect its future performance. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended September 30, 2021, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All figures in this MD&A are expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars except for the section under "Bankable Feasibility Study", per share amounts, or where noted. References to "US$" are to thousands of US Dollars. "This quarter" or "current quarter" means the three month period ended September 30, 2021, and "this year" or "current year" means the year ended September 30, 2021. The information contained in this MD&A is current to December 15, 2021.
Forward Looking Information
This MD&A contains "forward-looking information and statements" that are subject to risk factors set out under the caption Caution regarding forward looking statements later in this document. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Profile and Strategy
The Company was incorporated on May 14, 2003 under the laws of the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada and continued in British Columbia, Canada on December 29, 2003. On May 14, 2020, the Company changed its name from Columbus Gold Corp. to Orea Mining Corp. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the trading symbol "OREA" also on the OTCQX International under the trading symbol "OREAF".
The Company's principal business activities are the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties, with gold as a principal focus. The Company maintains active generative (prospecting) and evaluation programs and, as a key element of its strategy, broadens exposure, diversifies funding sources and minimizes risk through joint ventures on selected projects.
The Company's financial condition is affected by general market conditions and conditions specific to the mining industry. These conditions include, but are not limited to, the price of gold and accessibility of debt or equity.
Overall Performance and Outlook
The following highlights the Company's overall performance for the three months and year ended September 30, 2021:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
($)
($)
Change
($)
($)
Change
Net loss
(866)
(1,705)
839
(3,111)
(1,706)
(1,405)
Cash used in operating activities
(725)
(666)
(59)
(3,099)
(2,631)
(468)
Cash at end of period
1,241
2,602
(1,361)
1,241
2,602
(1,361)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.00)
(0.01)
0.01
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.01)
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and has adversely affected global workforces, financial markets, and the general economy. The Company may need to delay or suspend future field work if required by the French Government relating to COVID-19 measures.
Proposed Transaction
There are no proposed transactions as at September 30, 2021 and the date of this MD&A.
Acquisition of Suriname Project
On July 6, 2021, the Company announced it signed a binding term sheet (the "BTS") to acquire up to a 75% interest in an advanced- stage gold exploration project (the "Suriname Project") in Suriname, South America with highlights as follows:
Located in a significant alluvial gold mining district in Suriname;
Large land package consisting of contiguous Rights to Exploitation of Gold (Suriname mining licenses) covering 200 square kilometers within an underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield greenstone belts;
Alluvial and small-scale open pit gold mining has been active on the Suriname Project over the course of the last three decades;
Exploration conducted by Canadian juniors during 1993-97 and 2006-07, including over 30,000 meters of drilling, has provided an excellent database and identified several targets for immediate resource development;
A large portion of the Suriname Project remains unexplored;
The mining licenses allows for exploration and mining with no additional permits required; and
Accommodations, communications, equipment, machinery, security and personnel have been established on the Suriname Project by the optionor, facilitating logistics for exploration.
Financial terms are as follows:
First Option Stage for 51% Interest
Orea to acquire an initial 51% interest in the Suriname Project within three years of the Commencement Date (defined below) by:
Making cash payments totaling $2,097 (US$1,650), of which only $445 (US$350) is payable within the first year;
Issuing common shares of Orea totaling 3,400,000;
Incurring a minimum of $7,627 (US$6,000) in exploration expenditures; and
Completing a NI 43-101 Technical Report containing a minimum of 500,000 oz of gold in any category.
Second Option Stage for an Additional 19% Interest for a Total of 70%
Orea to acquire an additional 19% interest in the Suriname Project, for a total of 70%, within two years of completion of the First Option Stage by:
Making cash payments totaling $1,907 (US$1,500);
Issuing common shares of Orea totaling 200,000;
Incurring a minimum of $12,712 (US$10,000) in exploration expenditures; and
Completing a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA).
In the event that Orea does not proceed with the completion of the Second Option Stage, Orea will transfer its interest in the Suriname Project back to the optionor.
Third Option Stage for an Additional 5% for a Total of 75%
Orea to acquire an additional 5% interest in the Suriname Project, for a total of 75%, within three years of completion of the Second Option Stage by:
Incurring a minimum of $12,712 (US$10,000) in exploration expenditures; and
Completing a bankable feasibility study (BFS).
The Commencement Date starts when certain conditions have been met, including but not limited to, satisfactory completion of due diligence and regulatory approvals.
Upon successful earn-in of the Suriname Project, Orea and the optionor will form a joint venture with the objective to accelerate the Suriname Project into commercial production.
Corporate Updates
On January 7, 2021, the Company announced the signing of a binding letter of intent (the "BLOI") to acquire gold assets in Colombia. Upon completion of due diligence, the Company announced the termination of the BLOI on March 25, 2021.There were no break fees associated with the termination of the BLOI.
On January 21, 2021, the Company closed an oversubscribed private placement, raising gross proceeds of $1,400 through the issuance of 8,235,294 units at a price of $0.17 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Orea (a "Share"), and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one Share at a price of $0.30 (per share) for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Private Placement. An aggregate of 548,471 units has been paid in finders' fees. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.
Discussion of Operations
Exploration and Evaluation Asset - Maripa Gold Project
The Maripa Gold Project ("Maripa") is located in eastern French Guiana, France, 50 kilometres south of the capital city of Cayenne, and is comprised of up to five contiguous exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 120 square kilometres. Gold has been mined in the area for over a century; the past producing Changement mine, located within the Maripa Project, recorded gold production of some 40,000 ounces of gold from 1985 to 1996. Past drilling by previous operators between 2002 and 2006 returned the following near-surface drill intercepts:
36 metres of 4.3 g/t gold
10.5 metres of 12.4 g/t gold
34.5 metres of 1.8 g/t gold
25.5 meters of 2.5 g/t gold
21.5 meters of 2.2 g/t gold
Option Agreement
On July 19, 2018, the Company entered into an agreement (the "Maripa Option") with a subsidiary of IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") to acquire up to a 70% interest in Maripa. The terms of the Maripa Option are as follows:
Option to earn up to a 70% interest in Maripa:
Initial option (the "First Option") to acquire a 50% interest by incurring $6,356 (US$5,000) in expenditures within 5 years from the date of deemed non-objection of the French Government of the Maripa Option (the "Effective Date"), with Orea acting as Operator. The Effective Date was set to April 10, 2019, corresponding to the date on which the deemed non-objection of the agreement was received from the French Government.
Firm spending commitment of $263 (US$200) by December 31, 2018 (requirement met);
$1,989 (US$1,500) firm cumulative spending commitment by the 2nd anniversary of the Effective Date (requirement met);
$3,496 (US$2,750) cumulative spending by the 3rd anniversary of the Effective Date;
$5,085 (US$4,000) cumulative spending by the 4th anniversary of the Effective Date; and
$6,356 (US$5,000) cumulative spending and the completion of an internal scoping study by the 5th anniversary of the Effective Date.
Additional 20% interest:
Following exercise of the First Option, Orea may provide notice to IAMGOLD under certain conditions, of preparing a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS");
If IAMGOLD does not elect to contribute its pro-rata share of the cost of preparing the PFS, then Orea may elect to earn an additional 20% interest by completing the PFS within an additional 3 years; and
A 70:30 joint venture will be formed upon completion of the PFS by Orea within the 3 years period, otherwise a 50:50 joint venture will be formed.
If any party's interest in the joint venture falls below 10% it will convert to a 2% NSR, of which 1% can be purchased by the other party for $3,814 (US$3,000).
4
