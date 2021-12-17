Orea Mining : 2021 Year-End MD&A

Orea Mining Corp.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Year Ended September 30, 2021

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts or where noted)

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") focuses on significant factors that have affected Orea Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Orea") and its subsidiaries' performance and such factors that may affect its future performance. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended September 30, 2021, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All figures in this MD&A are expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars except for the section under "Bankable Feasibility Study", per share amounts, or where noted. References to "US$" are to thousands of US Dollars. "This quarter" or "current quarter" means the three month period ended September 30, 2021, and "this year" or "current year" means the year ended September 30, 2021. The information contained in this MD&A is current to December 15, 2021.

Forward Looking Information

This MD&A contains "forward-looking information and statements" that are subject to risk factors set out under the caption Caution regarding forward looking statements later in this document. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Profile and Strategy

The Company was incorporated on May 14, 2003 under the laws of the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada and continued in British Columbia, Canada on December 29, 2003. On May 14, 2020, the Company changed its name from Columbus Gold Corp. to Orea Mining Corp. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the trading symbol "OREA" also on the OTCQX International under the trading symbol "OREAF".

The Company's principal business activities are the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties, with gold as a principal focus. The Company maintains active generative (prospecting) and evaluation programs and, as a key element of its strategy, broadens exposure, diversifies funding sources and minimizes risk through joint ventures on selected projects.

The Company's financial condition is affected by general market conditions and conditions specific to the mining industry. These conditions include, but are not limited to, the price of gold and accessibility of debt or equity.

Overall Performance and Outlook

The following highlights the Company's overall performance for the three months and year ended September 30, 2021:

Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($) ($) Change ($) ($) Change Net loss (866) (1,705) 839 (3,111) (1,706) (1,405) Cash used in operating activities (725) (666) (59) (3,099) (2,631) (468) Cash at end of period 1,241 2,602 (1,361) 1,241 2,602 (1,361) Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.00) (0.01) 0.01 (0.02) (0.01) (0.01)

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and has adversely affected global workforces, financial markets, and the general economy. The Company may need to delay or suspend future field work if required by the French Government relating to COVID-19 measures.

Proposed Transaction

There are no proposed transactions as at September 30, 2021 and the date of this MD&A.

2