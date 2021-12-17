Orea Mining : Annual Information Form

ITEM 1: CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This Annual Information Form ("AIF") contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of
applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the
use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".
Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Orea to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to:
Orea may not be able to raise additional financing required in order to develop its properties;
Orea has never earned any significant net income (except for in the 2012 and 2017 financial years) and it may never achieve profitability or pay dividends;
Orea may not be able to continue on a going concern basis;
the fluctuation of metal prices and currency rates and other macroeconomic events may have adverse consequences and may result in Orea not being able to raise the additional financing required to fund its planned activities, including the development of its properties;
changes in government regulations, compliance with environmental requirements and the presence of unknown environmental hazards on Orea's mineral properties may result in significant unanticipated compliance and reclamation costs;
the impact of general business and economic conditions, including exchange rate risks; and
other risks detailed from time-to-time in Orea's quarterly filings, annual information forms, annual reports and annual filings with securities regulators and those which are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors".
Some of the important risks and uncertainties that could affect forward-looking statements are described in
this AIF under "Description of the Business - Risk Factors". Should one or more of these risks and
uncertainties materialize, or should underlying factors or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, that:
Orea will continue to be in compliance with regulatory requirements;
Orea will have sufficient working capital and be able to secure additional funding necessary for the continued exploration of Orea's property interests;
the price of gold and other metals will not decline significantly nor for a lengthy period of time;
the key personnel will continue their employment with Orea.
3
Although Orea believes that the expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, approvals or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this AIF and the documents incorporated by reference herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this AIF to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable law.
ITEM 2: PRELIMINARY NOTES
Effective Date of Information
Throughout this AIF, references to "Orea", the "Company", "its", and "we", or related terms refer to Orea Mining Corp. and includes, where the context requires, its subsidiaries.
All information contained herein is as at September 30, 2021, unless otherwise stated.
Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis
This AIF should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ending September 30, 2021 (the "Financial Statements"), and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for that year. The Financial Statements and MD&A are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.comunder the Company's profile.
Currency and Exchange Rates
All dollar amounts referenced in this AIF are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Imperial and Metric Conversions
For ease of reference, the following factors for converting metric measurements into imperial equivalents are:
Imperial Measure Conversion to Metric Unit
Metric Unit Conversion to Imperial Measure
2.470
Acres
=
1
Hectare
0.405
Hectares
=
1
Acre
3.281
Feet
=
1
Metre
0.305
Metres
=
1
Foot
0.620
Miles
=
1
Kilometre
1.609
Kilometres
=
1
Mile
0.032
Ounces (troy)
=
1
Gram
31.103
Grams
=
1
Ounce (troy)
2.205
Pounds
=
1
Kilogram
0.454
Kilograms
=
1
Pound
1.102
Tons (short)
=
1
Tonne
0.907
Tonnes
=
1
Ton
4
Definitions
In this AIF the following terms have the meanings set forth:
AIF
This Annual Information Form.
BFS
Bankable feasibility study.
BQ
A letter name specifying the dimensions of bits, core barrels, and
drill rods in the B-size and Q-group wireline diamond drilling
system having a core diameter of 36.5 mm and a hole diameter of
60 mm.
Orea or Company
Orea Mining Corp.
Orea Guyane
Orea Guyane SAS, Orea South America's wholly-owned French
subsidiary.
Orea Holdings
Orea Holdings Corp., Orea's wholly-owned Panama subsidiary.
Orea Paul Isnard
Orea Paul Isnard Corp., Orea Holdings' wholly-owned Panama
subsidiary.
Orea South America
Orea South America Corp., Orea Holdings' wholly-owned Panama
subsidiary.
CMMO
Compagnie Minière Montagne d'Or SAS, a corporation formed
under the laws of France, which is a 44.99% owned investment of
the Company and which holds the rights to the Paul Isnard Project.
HQ
A letter name specifying the dimensions of bits, core barrels, and
drill rods in the H-size and Q-group wireline diamond drilling
system having a core diameter of 63.5 mm and a hole diameter of
96 mm.
ICP
Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy, a type of analysis
for samples.
Montagne d'Or Gold Deposit
Gold deposit within the Paul Isnard Project.
Montagne d'Or Project
Gold mining project within Paul Isnard Project.
NI 43 101
National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral
Projects.
Nord
Nord Gold plc.
Nord 5% Interest
The prepaid right granted by the Company to Nord to acquire an
additional 5% interest in the Paul Isnard Project, at the time of
exercise of the Nord Option.
Nord 5% Interest Agreement
Share Purchase and Sale Agreement dated effective January 12,
2016 among Orea, Orea Paul Isnard, CMMO and Nord regarding
the prepaid right granted by the Company to Nord to acquire an
additional 5% interest in the Paul Isnard Project upon exercise of
the Nord Option.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Orea Mining Corporation published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 01:59:06 UTC.