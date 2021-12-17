Log in
Orea Mining : Annual Information Form

12/17/2021
Orea Mining Corp.

1090 Hamilton Street

Vancouver, BC

V6B 2R9

Annual Information Form

For the Year Ended September 30, 2021

Dated: December 15, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

ITEM 1:

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ...........................................

3

ITEM 2:

PRELIMINARY NOTES........................................................................................................................

4

Effective Date of Information ...................................................................................................................................

4

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ..........................................................................

4

Currency and Exchange Rates ..................................................................................................................................

4

Imperial and Metric Conversions..............................................................................................................................

4

Definitions ................................................................................................................................................................

5

Information Incorporated by Reference ....................................................................................................................

6

ITEM 3:

CORPORATE STRUCTURE ................................................................................................................

6

Intercorporate Relationships .....................................................................................................................................

7

ITEM 4:

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS ...........................................................................

7

General

......................................................................................................................................................................

7

Three Year History ...................................................................................................................................................

8

ITEM 5:

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS .................................................................................................

12

General

....................................................................................................................................................................

12

Risk Factors ............................................................................................................................................................

12

Mineral Projects ......................................................................................................................................................

22

Paul Isnard Project, French Guiana.........................................................................................................................

22

ITEM 6:

DIVIDENDS...........................................................................................................................................

53

ITEM 7:

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE...................................................................................

54

Authorized and Issued Capital ................................................................................................................................

54

Constraints ..............................................................................................................................................................

54

ITEM 8:

MARKET FOR SECURITIES.............................................................................................................

54

Price Range and Trading Volume ...........................................................................................................................

54

Prior Sales ...............................................................................................................................................................

56

ITEM 9:

ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL

RESTRICTION ON TRANSFER ........................................................................................................

56

ITEM 10: DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS...........................................................................................................

56

Name, Address, Occupation and Security Holding.................................................................................................

56

Bios of Current Directors and Senior Officers........................................................................................................

57

Absence of Cease Trade Orders..............................................................................................................................

59

Absence of Bankruptcies ........................................................................................................................................

60

Penalties or Sanctions .............................................................................................................................................

60

Conflicts of Interest ................................................................................................................................................

60

ITEM 11: PROMOTERS .......................................................................................................................................

61

ITEM 12: LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS ...........................................................

61

ITEM 13: INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS................

61

ITEM 14: TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR ..........................................................................................

61

ITEM 15: MATERIAL CONTRACTS .................................................................................................................

61

ITEM 16: INTEREST OF EXPERTS ...................................................................................................................

62

ITEM 17: ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.........................................................................................................

62

2

ITEM 1: CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This Annual Information Form ("AIF") contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of

applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the

use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Orea to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to:

  • Orea may not be able to raise additional financing required in order to develop its properties;
  • Orea has never earned any significant net income (except for in the 2012 and 2017 financial years) and it may never achieve profitability or pay dividends;
  • Orea may not be able to continue on a going concern basis;
  • the fluctuation of metal prices and currency rates and other macroeconomic events may have adverse consequences and may result in Orea not being able to raise the additional financing required to fund its planned activities, including the development of its properties;
  • changes in government regulations, compliance with environmental requirements and the presence of unknown environmental hazards on Orea's mineral properties may result in significant unanticipated compliance and reclamation costs;
  • the impact of general business and economic conditions, including exchange rate risks; and
  • other risks detailed from time-to-time in Orea's quarterly filings, annual information forms, annual reports and annual filings with securities regulators and those which are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors".

Some of the important risks and uncertainties that could affect forward-looking statements are described in

this AIF under "Description of the Business - Risk Factors". Should one or more of these risks and

uncertainties materialize, or should underlying factors or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, that:

  • Orea will continue to be in compliance with regulatory requirements;
  • Orea will have sufficient working capital and be able to secure additional funding necessary for the continued exploration of Orea's property interests;
  • the price of gold and other metals will not decline significantly nor for a lengthy period of time;
  • the key personnel will continue their employment with Orea.

3

Although Orea believes that the expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, approvals or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this AIF and the documents incorporated by reference herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this AIF to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable law.

ITEM 2: PRELIMINARY NOTES

Effective Date of Information

Throughout this AIF, references to "Orea", the "Company", "its", and "we", or related terms refer to Orea Mining Corp. and includes, where the context requires, its subsidiaries.

All information contained herein is as at September 30, 2021, unless otherwise stated.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

This AIF should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ending September 30, 2021 (the "Financial Statements"), and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for that year. The Financial Statements and MD&A are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.comunder the Company's profile.

Currency and Exchange Rates

All dollar amounts referenced in this AIF are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Imperial and Metric Conversions

For ease of reference, the following factors for converting metric measurements into imperial equivalents are:

Imperial Measure Conversion to Metric Unit

Metric Unit Conversion to Imperial Measure

2.470

Acres

=

1

Hectare

0.405

Hectares

=

1

Acre

3.281

Feet

=

1

Metre

0.305

Metres

=

1

Foot

0.620

Miles

=

1

Kilometre

1.609

Kilometres

=

1

Mile

0.032

Ounces (troy)

=

1

Gram

31.103

Grams

=

1

Ounce (troy)

2.205

Pounds

=

1

Kilogram

0.454

Kilograms

=

1

Pound

1.102

Tons (short)

=

1

Tonne

0.907

Tonnes

=

1

Ton

4

Definitions

In this AIF the following terms have the meanings set forth:

AIF

This Annual Information Form.

BFS

Bankable feasibility study.

BQ

A letter name specifying the dimensions of bits, core barrels, and

drill rods in the B-size and Q-group wireline diamond drilling

system having a core diameter of 36.5 mm and a hole diameter of

60 mm.

Orea or Company

Orea Mining Corp.

Orea Guyane

Orea Guyane SAS, Orea South America's wholly-owned French

subsidiary.

Orea Holdings

Orea Holdings Corp., Orea's wholly-owned Panama subsidiary.

Orea Paul Isnard

Orea Paul Isnard Corp., Orea Holdings' wholly-owned Panama

subsidiary.

Orea South America

Orea South America Corp., Orea Holdings' wholly-owned Panama

subsidiary.

CMMO

Compagnie Minière Montagne d'Or SAS, a corporation formed

under the laws of France, which is a 44.99% owned investment of

the Company and which holds the rights to the Paul Isnard Project.

HQ

A letter name specifying the dimensions of bits, core barrels, and

drill rods in the H-size and Q-group wireline diamond drilling

system having a core diameter of 63.5 mm and a hole diameter of

96 mm.

ICP

Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy, a type of analysis

for samples.

Montagne d'Or Gold Deposit

Gold deposit within the Paul Isnard Project.

Montagne d'Or Project

Gold mining project within Paul Isnard Project.

NI 43 101

National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral

Projects.

Nord

Nord Gold plc.

Nord 5% Interest

The prepaid right granted by the Company to Nord to acquire an

additional 5% interest in the Paul Isnard Project, at the time of

exercise of the Nord Option.

Nord 5% Interest Agreement

Share Purchase and Sale Agreement dated effective January 12,

2016 among Orea, Orea Paul Isnard, CMMO and Nord regarding

the prepaid right granted by the Company to Nord to acquire an

additional 5% interest in the Paul Isnard Project upon exercise of

the Nord Option.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

