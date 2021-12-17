Orea Mining : Annual Information Form

ITEM 13: INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS................

ITEM 1: CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This Annual Information Form ("AIF") contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of

applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the

use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Orea to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to:

Orea may not be able to raise additional financing required in order to develop its properties;

Orea has never earned any significant net income (except for in the 2012 and 2017 financial years) and it may never achieve profitability or pay dividends;

Orea may not be able to continue on a going concern basis;

the fluctuation of metal prices and currency rates and other macroeconomic events may have adverse consequences and may result in Orea not being able to raise the additional financing required to fund its planned activities, including the development of its properties;

changes in government regulations, compliance with environmental requirements and the presence of unknown environmental hazards on Orea's mineral properties may result in significant unanticipated compliance and reclamation costs;

the impact of general business and economic conditions, including exchange rate risks; and

other risks detailed from time-to-time in Orea's quarterly filings, annual information forms, annual reports and annual filings with securities regulators and those which are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors".

Some of the important risks and uncertainties that could affect forward-looking statements are described in

this AIF under "Description of the Business - Risk Factors". Should one or more of these risks and

uncertainties materialize, or should underlying factors or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, that:

Orea will continue to be in compliance with regulatory requirements;

Orea will have sufficient working capital and be able to secure additional funding necessary for the continued exploration of Orea's property interests;

the price of gold and other metals will not decline significantly nor for a lengthy period of time;

the key personnel will continue their employment with Orea.

3