OreCorp : 23/02/2021 - Appendix 2A

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update.

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number).

We (the entity here named) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in

1

Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.

2.1 *The +securities to be quoted are: Select whichever item is applicable. If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of issues of securities, please complete a separate Appendix 2A for each type of issue. ☐ Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

☐ Being issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

☒ Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

☐ Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid +securities

☐ +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire ☐ +Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

☐ +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

☐ Other

2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code) Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". 200,000 ORRAA Unlisted $0.44 Options - expiring 30 July 2021

2.2c.2 And the date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted. 19 February 2021

