OreCorp : 23/02/2021 - Section 708A Notice - Issue of Shares

02/23/2021
23 February 2021

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

OreCorp Limited (the Company) advises that on 19 February 2021 a total of 200,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.44 expiring on 30 July 2021 which had been issued under the Company's Incentive Plan were exercised, and the Company issued 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (the Shares).

For the purposes of sections 708A(5)(e)(i) and 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the Company hereby advises that:

  • 1) the Shares have been issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

  • 2) this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;

  • 3) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

    • a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and

    • b) section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

  • 4) as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed in accordance with section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act that is "excluded information" within the meaning of sections 708A(7) or 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Please refer to the Appendix 2A that has been platformed today for further information.

Released on behalf of the Company by:

Dion Loney

Company Secretary

Suite 22, Level 1, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA 6008 Postal Address: PO Box 2152, Subiaco, WA 6904

Tel: +61 (8) 9381 9997 Fax: +61 (8) 9381 9996 Web:www.orecorp.com.au

ABN: 24 147 917 299

Disclaimer

OreCorp Limited published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 08:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
