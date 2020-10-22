OreCorp : 23/10/2020 - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Should you wish to discuss any matter, please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary, Dion Loney, by telephone on +61 (8) 9381 9997.

Information regarding virtual attendance and voting are included on pages 2 and 3 of this Notice of Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting; physical attendance is not being offered in order to ensure the health and safety of staff and shareholders. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to lodge their completed Proxy Forms in accordance with the instructions in this Notice of Meeting.

This Notice of Annual General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting.

This document is important and requires your immediate attention.

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held virtually on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 2:00pm (AWST) using the online platform provided by our share registry, Computershare, https://web.lumiagm.com/334192275

ORECORP LIMITED

A B N 2 4 1 4 7 9 1 7 2 9 9

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of OreCorp Limited (the Company) will be conducted as a virtual meeting on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 2:00pm (AWST) (Meeting).

Given the significant health concerns attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to guidelines and restrictions issued by Australian State and Federal governments, the Company considers it appropriate to:

send this Notice and other information electronically; and

hold the Meeting as a virtual meeting,

in a manner that is consistent with the temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001.

The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and Proxy Form are part of this Notice. Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice, the Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form are defined in Schedule 1 of the Explanatory Memorandum.

The Directors have determined for the purposes of the Corporations Act that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as a Shareholder on Monday, 23 November 2020 at 4:00pm (AWST). Share transfers registered after that time will be disregarded for the purposes of determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Virtual Attendance and Voting

Shareholders can attend, vote and ask questions at the AGM using one of the following methods:

from your computer or mobile device, by entering the following URL address in your web browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/334192275; or

by using the Lumi AGM app, which is available by downloading the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and entering the meeting ID 334-192-275.

The online AGM platform will allow Shareholders to hear from the Chairman, view the Managing Director and CEO's presentation, vote and submit questions in real-time.

Important information: To participate and vote online you will need your shareholder number and postcode. Registration will open 30 minutes before the commencement of the meeting.

Proxy holders will need their proxy number which can be obtained from Computershare on +61 3 9415 4024 prior to the meeting.

Whilst Shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Meeting, Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance in writing to Dion Loney, Company Secretary, at dionl@orecorp.com.au.

Voting by Proxy

A Proxy Form is attached to this Notice. This is to be used by Shareholders if they wish to appoint a representative to vote in their place. All Shareholders are invited and encouraged to attend the Meeting virtually or, if they are unable to attend, sign and return the Proxy Form to the Company in accordance with the instructions thereon. Lodgement of a Proxy Form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting at the Meeting virtually.

