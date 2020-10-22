Log in
OreCorp : 23/10/2020 - OreCorp AGM 2020 Letter to Shareholders

10/22/2020 | 11:35pm EDT

23 October 2020

Dear Shareholder

ORECORP LIMITED (ASX:ORR) 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

You are invited to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company), which will take place on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 2:00pm (Perth time).

OreCorp has been closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia and observing guidance from government authorities. Given the social gathering restrictions in place, and the temporary changes in legislation allowing the convening of online (rather than face-to-face) annual general meetings, the Board has decided, in the interests of the health and safety of our shareholders and staff, to hold the AGM virtually.

In accordance with subsection 5(1)(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting in respect of the AGM (Notice). Instead, a copy of the Notice will be available under the "ASX announcements" section of OreCorp's website at www.orecorp.com.au.

As you have not elected to receive notices by email, a copy of your personalised proxy form is enclosed for your convenience. Shareholders are encouraged to complete and lodge their proxies online or otherwise in accordance with the instructions set out in the proxy form and the Notice.

The Notice is important and should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to the course of action you should follow, you should consult your financial adviser, lawyer, accountant or other professional adviser. If you have any difficulties obtaining a copy of the Notice please contact the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 (3) 9415 4000 (overseas).

Accordingly, shareholders will not be able to physically attend the AGM.

How you can participate in the AGM online

Shareholders can participate in the meeting online using one of the following methods:

  1. From a computer, by entering the URL in the browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/334192275
  2. From a mobile device by either:
  1. entering the URL in the browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/334192275; or o using the Lumi AGM app, which is available from the
    Apple App Store or Google Play Store and entering the meeting ID 334-192-275

The Lumi online platform will allow shareholders to listen to the AGM, vote and ask questions online in real time. Visitors to the AGM will be able to listen to the AGM via the Lumi online platform but will not have access to vote or ask questions.

If you are planning to attend the AGM via one of the online platforms referred to above, we encourage you to submit a proxy form and any questions ahead of the meeting.

How to submit your vote in advance of the meeting

Shareholders are encouraged to vote online at www.investorvote.com.au (Control Number: 184789) or by returning the attached proxy form by:

Post to:

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

GPO Box 242

Melbourne Vic 3001

or

Fax to:

1800 783 447 within Australia or

+61 3 9473 2555 outside Australia

Your proxy voting instruction must be received by 2:00pm (Perth time) on Monday, 23 November 2020, being not less than 48 hours before the commencement of the AGM. Any proxy voting instructions received after that time will not be valid for the AGM.

Full instructions on how to submit your proxy are set out on pages 2 and 3 of the Notice. The release of the Notice of AGM has been authorised by the Board of OreCorp Limited.

We look forward to your participation at the AGM in the manner outlined above and thank you for your continued support.

Yours faithfully

Matthew Yates

CEO & Managing Director

OreCorp Limited

Disclaimer

OreCorp Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 03:34:03 UTC

