OreCorp : 23/10/2020 - OreCorp AGM 2020 Letter to Shareholders

23 October 2020

Dear Shareholder

ORECORP LIMITED (ASX:ORR) 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

You are invited to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company), which will take place on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 2:00pm (Perth time).

OreCorp has been closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia and observing guidance from government authorities. Given the social gathering restrictions in place, and the temporary changes in legislation allowing the convening of online (rather than face-to-face) annual general meetings, the Board has decided, in the interests of the health and safety of our shareholders and staff, to hold the AGM virtually.

In accordance with subsection 5(1)(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting in respect of the AGM (Notice). Instead, a copy of the Notice will be available under the "ASX announcements" section of OreCorp's website at www.orecorp.com.au.

As you have not elected to receive notices by email, a copy of your personalised proxy form is enclosed for your convenience. Shareholders are encouraged to complete and lodge their proxies online or otherwise in accordance with the instructions set out in the proxy form and the Notice.

The Notice is important and should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to the course of action you should follow, you should consult your financial adviser, lawyer, accountant or other professional adviser. If you have any difficulties obtaining a copy of the Notice please contact the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 (3) 9415 4000 (overseas).

Accordingly, shareholders will not be able to physically attend the AGM.

How you can participate in the AGM online

Shareholders can participate in the meeting online using one of the following methods:

From a computer, by entering the URL in the browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/334192275 From a mobile device by either:

entering the URL in the browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/334192275; or o using the Lumi AGM app, which is available from the

Apple App Store or Google Play Store and entering the meeting ID 334-192-275

The Lumi online platform will allow shareholders to listen to the AGM, vote and ask questions online in real time. Visitors to the AGM will be able to listen to the AGM via the Lumi online platform but will not have access to vote or ask questions.

If you are planning to attend the AGM via one of the online platforms referred to above, we encourage you to submit a proxy form and any questions ahead of the meeting.