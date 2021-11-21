OreCorp : AGM Chairman's Address and Investor Presentation 11/21/2021 | 04:44pm EST Send by mail :

Authorised for release on behalf of the Company by: Dion Loney Company Secretary Tel: +61 8 9381 9997 Email: cosec@orecorp.com.au ASX RELEASE: 22 November 2021 ASX CODE: Shares: ORR BOARD: Craig Williams Non-Executive Chairman Matthew Yates CEO & Managing Director Alastair Morrison Non-Executive Director Mike Klessens Non-Executive Director Robert Rigo Non-Executive Director Dion Loney Company Secretary ISSUED CAPITAL: Shares: 396.8 million Unlisted Options: 6.6 million ABOUT ORECORP: OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company focussed on the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania and the Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia. OreCorp is seeking a Joint Venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project in Mauritania. For personal use only Chairman's Address Prior to the formal part of this AGM, I would like to say a few words regarding our progress over the past twelve months and what the year ahead may hold. The Company has had a constructive year, making significant progress in both Tanzania and in Western Australia, despite the challenges arising from the global pandemic. Key to the future of OreCorp is of course our progress in Tanzania. The Special Mining Licence (SML) for Nyanzaga was approved by the Tanzanian Cabinet of Ministers (Cabinet) in June, showing that Tanzania is open for business again. This was a pivotal milestone for the Company. OreCorp was the first Company to have its SML approved by the Cabinet under the new Mining Act. We are now working with the Government of Tanzania to finalise the Framework Agreement and associated documents that will ultimately see the SML granted. OreCorp concluded the ownership structure of Nyanzaga, acquiring 100% of the project. There is one legacy payment of US$8.05 million owing to Barrick Gold Corporation that we will pay on formal grant of the SML to conclude the transaction. The Nyanzaga Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) has been accelerated and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2022. The DFS will provide the definition required for development of the Nyanzaga Gold Mine to facilitate project financing and enable the engagement of construction contractors and equipment suppliers. We are including the nearby Kilimani gold deposit, with an inferred resource of 220,000 ounces, into the Nyanzaga development plan of over 3 million ounces. We have also commenced exploration of several of the further 15 exploration targets that we have identified on the SML with an objective of identifying shallow, open pittable resources that we can feed into the operation. We currently have four drill rigs operating on site at Nyanzaga. Regional exploration in the surrounding 210km2 licences is also continuing, with work focussed on target generation that may provide further opportunities for the Project and the Company. The strong relationship that we have with the local communities around Nyanzaga is fundamental to our development plans. The Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) has commenced, working towards moving those families impacted by development into new homes and farms, providing infrastructure for the local communities with the constructive assistance of the Tanzanian regional and local government. OreCorp's commitment to a high standard of environmental and social governance (ESG) will be underpinned by the RAP being guided by Equator Principles and IFC Performance Standards. We have also commenced an assessment of decarbonising the Nyanzaga development plan through a number of strategies, including the use of predominantly renewable energy for the Project and also by limiting the project footprint by utilising underground mining to reduce the scale of the open pit. The Company continues to progress constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Minerals and the Tanzanian Mining Commission as it progresses towards ultimately delivering Tanzania its first large scale gold mine in over a decade. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel ban by the Australian government during the year, the Company has maintained a strong independent in-country presence. The Dar es Salaam office has now relocated to Mwanza and we also have a team on site at Nyanzaga where protocols remain in place to safeguard our staff. For personal use only In Western Australia an aggressive program of ground acquisition and exploration has been ongoing. The Company now has 30 granted licences and 11 applications covering almost 2,600km2 in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of the Company's exploration in WA remains on both gold and base metals. During the year, OreCorp completed its initial RC drilling program on the Hobbes Prospect. The program confirmed and extended the significant primary and secondary gold mineralisation identified over broad areas. Following highly encouraging drill results, Hobbes is our central focus in the Eastern Goldfields as the Company works toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the prospect. OreCorp is also exploring the Ringlock Dam Nickel Project 80km north of Kalgoorlie, which comprises one granted licence and one licence application covering 234km2. Here significant historical nickel sulphide intercepts have been identified on the Company's tenements, within the Komatiitic Basalt sequence which hosts the Black Swan and Silver Swan nickel mines, 30kms southeast of the OreCorp tenements. Our exploration efforts in the Eastern Goldfields of WA, in particular at the Hobbes and Ringlock Dam licences, have provide an excellent opportunity to step back into WA where the Company's Board and senior management have had significant previous success at Nimary, Mertondale and Dalgaranga. The OreCorp Board continues to be excited by the progress in the Eastern Goldfields and looks forward to enhancing shareholder value through further acquisitions and targeted exploration. We are considering a potential demerger of the WA interests to ensure appropriate funding for this exploration effort, while maintaining OreCorp's primary focus on bringing Nyanzaga into production as soon as possible. OreCorp remains in a strong financial position with approximately A$67.4 million in cash and no debt at 30 September 2021. The successful A$56 million capital raising in mid-2021 is a testament to the backing of existing and new shareholders of the Company, its Board and management. The Company is well funded which will enable the payment of the outstanding consideration for the acquisition of Nyanzaga, the completion of the Nyanzaga DFS, progressing project financing and moving Nyanzaga towards development. No doubt the year ahead is likely to have challenges. OreCorp will embrace these as we seek to move Nyanzaga towards development, achieve exploration success for gold and base metals in the Eastern Goldfields of WA and deliver further growth and opportunity for all of the Company's stakeholders. I would like to personally thank our Managing Director, Matt Yates, for his outstanding commitment and persistence through this exceptionally challenging year. I would also extend my thanks to our dedicated teams in Tanzania, the Eastern Goldfields and in Perth head office. We have come through a very difficult period in a strong position thanks to your combined efforts and are on the cusp of a highly rewarding couple of years ahead as we transform OreCorp into a mine developer and explorer of significance. Mr Yates will provide a more detailed presentation on OreCorp at the end of this meeting. Thank you. It is to be read in conjunction with OreCorp's other ASX announcements, including the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2021. No Advice or Offer onlyThis presentation is presented for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation or advice with respect to the issue, purchase, or sale of any securities or other financial products in OreCorp. It is not intended to be, and is not, a prospectus, product disclosure statement, offering memorandum or private placement memorandum for the purpose of Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act 2001. It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to the Company based solely on this presentation. This presentation does not necessarily contain all i formation which may be material to the making of a decision in relation to the Company. Any investor should make its own independent assessment and determination as to the Company's prospects prior to maki g a y investment decision and should not rely on the information in this presentation for that purpose. This prese tation does not involve or imply a recommendation or a statement of opinion in respect of whether to buy, sell or hold securities in the Company. The securities issued by the Company are considered speculative and there is no guarantee that they will make a return on the capital invested, that dividends will be paid on the shares or that there will be an increase in the value of the shares in the future. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or to any "US person" (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act) (US Person)). Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US Persons absent registration or an exemption from registration. OreCorp's shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States. This presentation is not for distribution directly or indirectly in or into the United States or to US Persons. useDisclaimer/Forward Looking Information The Company does not purport to give financial or investment advice. No account has been taken of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any recipient of this document. Recipients of this document should car fully consider whether the securities issued by the Company are an appropriate investment for them in light of their personal circumstances, including their financial and taxation position. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, the Company, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim any responsibility for adequacy, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and exclude all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this pre entation or any error or omission therefrom. The Company accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish any person with any further information. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute 'forward-looking information' which are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date on which the statements were made. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to pre-feasibility and definitive feasibility studies, the Company's business strategy, plans, development, objectives, performance, outlook, growth, cash flow, projections, targets and expectations, mineral reserves and resources, results of exploration and related expenses. Generally, this forward-looking information nalcan be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'outlook', 'anticipate', 'project', 'target', 'likely', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'would', 'could', 'should', 'scheduled', 'will', 'plan', 'forec st', 'evolve' and similar expressions. Persons reading this release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Company's actual future results or performance may be materially different. 2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

