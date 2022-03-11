Oregon Pacific Bancorp : 2021 – Annual Report

To be the premier business-minded community bank whose value to the community, shareholders, clients, and employees comes from supporting business and nonprot agencies through banking services, volunteer work, and philanthropy.

To our Shareholders, Clients, and Friends:

We are pleased to provide you with our 2021 Annual Report and audited nancial statements. Oregon Pacic Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oregon Pacic Bank, reported a net operating income of $7.8 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2020. is represents a 79% increase over the prior year and equates to $1.11 earnings per share compared to $0.62 for the same period in 2020. e tangible book value per share increased to $6.99 on December 31, 2021, a 16% growth over the prior year-end.

2021 continued right where 2020 ended. e crowning achievement of the Bank's 42-year history was its participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in 2020 and 2021. Over an approximately 15-month period, our sta originated 1,153 PPP loans totaling $178.3 million. e tireless eorts of everyone involved was truly a remarkable event to observe, and the sense of gratication for saving our business clients and their employee's jobs will stick with us for the rest of our lives. We estimate that over 15,000 Oregon jobs were preserved or saved in part due to our participation in the PPP loan program. Our board of directors and management team cannot thank our sta enough for their involvement in sustaining the economic life of our communities. Although all our markets continue to be impacted by CDC and State of Oregon COVID risk-management protocols, the communities we serve continued to grow throughout 2021, and we believe are in a position to weather future uncertainty.

e goodwill generated from our participation in the PPP loan program continued throughout 2021. e Bank earned many new business relationships directly due to our ability to make quick loan approval and operating decisions. Total consolidated assets grew $154.6 million in 2021; a 29% growth rate. is was primarily fueled by signicant deposit growth, largely from new relationships. Total deposits increased $132.3 million, or 27%. Total loan growth, net of PPP loans, and deferred costs and fees were $76.3 million, or 24%. Our bankers are out and about and building meaningful long-term relationships with our communities and, in turn, creating sustainable value for our shareholders.

e Bank's wholly-owned subsidiary, Oregon Pacic Wealth Management, LLC, had a strong year of organic growth. Net Assets Under Management (AUM) growth was 57% compared to 37% in 2020. is company is now registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission since AUM eclipsed $100 million during 2021. AUM was $130 million on December 31, 2021. Our Trust Services division had an incredible year, with trust revenues increasing 26% over the prior year. is was due to a 25% net growth in Trust AUM. Residential Lending continued to leverage the low-interest-rate environment and had an exceptional production year, far exceeding our expectations. Our continued goal is to grow these critical lines of business and look for new opportunities that might scale operations at a sustainable rate.

We are extremely pleased with the Bank's growth in 2021 and the positive impact we've had on our clients, employees, and communities. Our employees are the driver of our success and continue to transform our organization with a laser-focus on our mission of creating value for all we serve. Certainly, the impact of ination, rising rates, and the present geopolitical issues will create challenges for the nancial services industry. However, we are condent that the Bank and its employees have been excellent stewards of our shareholder's capital and will continue to grow and prosper throughout the turbulent times.

We hope you will be able to attend our virtual annual meeting on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 4 PM Pacic Time. Information regarding the meeting can be found in our proxy statement. Please contact CEO Ron Green by telephone at (541) 999-1908 or by email at ron.green@opbc.com if you have any questions. For more information about Oregon Pacic Bank, please visit us at www.opbc.com.

Respectfully,