Oregon Pacific Bancorp : 2021 – Annual Report

To create value for all we serve through the delivery of meaningful and relevant nancial services.
Our Vision
To be the premier business-minded community bank whose value to the community, shareholders, clients, and employees comes from supporting business and nonprot agencies through banking services, volunteer work, and philanthropy.
Board of Directors
J T | Chairman of the Board /Co-owner, KCST Radio Station
D J | Vice Chair of the Board /Owner, DJ Financial
J B | Owner, Benetti's Italian Fine Foods
T C | Partner/Owner, Campbell Commercial Real Estate
R G | President/CEO, Oregon Pacic Bank
K J |
Owner/Loan Originator, Blue-inc. Capital
B M , OD |
Co-owner, Florence Eye Clinic
S P | CEO, Palo Alto Software
R W |
Owner, Siuslaw Broadband
R Y, CPA
| Certied Public Accountant, Holloway and Associates CPAs
Bank Executive Officers
R G | President, Chief Executive O cer
A W |
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial O
cer
J A |
Executive Vice President, Chief Credit O
cer
J R |
Executive Vice President, Chief Lending O
cer
To our Shareholders, Clients, and Friends:
We are pleased to provide you with our 2021 Annual Report and audited nancial statements. Oregon Pacic Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oregon Pacic Bank, reported a net operating income of $7.8 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2020. is represents a 79% increase over the prior year and equates to $1.11 earnings per share compared to $0.62 for the same period in 2020. e tangible book value per share increased to $6.99 on December 31, 2021, a 16% growth over the prior year-end.
2021 continued right where 2020 ended. e crowning achievement of the Bank's 42-year history was its participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in 2020 and 2021. Over an approximately 15-month period, our sta originated 1,153 PPP loans totaling $178.3 million. e tireless eorts of everyone involved was truly a remarkable event to observe, and the sense of gratication for saving our business clients and their employee's jobs will stick with us for the rest of our lives. We estimate that over 15,000 Oregon jobs were preserved or saved in part due to our participation in the PPP loan program. Our board of directors and management team cannot thank our sta enough for their involvement in sustaining the economic life of our communities. Although all our markets continue to be impacted by CDC and State of Oregon COVID risk-management protocols, the communities we serve continued to grow throughout 2021, and we believe are in a position to weather future uncertainty.
e goodwill generated from our participation in the PPP loan program continued throughout 2021. e Bank earned many new business relationships directly due to our ability to make quick loan approval and operating decisions. Total consolidated assets grew $154.6 million in 2021; a 29% growth rate. is was primarily fueled by signicant deposit growth, largely from new relationships. Total deposits increased $132.3 million, or 27%. Total loan growth, net of PPP loans, and deferred costs and fees were $76.3 million, or 24%. Our bankers are out and about and building meaningful long-term relationships with our communities and, in turn, creating sustainable value for our shareholders.
e Bank's wholly-owned subsidiary, Oregon Pacic Wealth Management, LLC, had a strong year of organic growth. Net Assets Under Management (AUM) growth was 57% compared to 37% in 2020. is company is now registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission since AUM eclipsed $100 million during 2021. AUM was $130 million on December 31, 2021. Our Trust Services division had an incredible year, with trust revenues increasing 26% over the prior year. is was due to a 25% net growth in Trust AUM. Residential Lending continued to leverage the low-interest-rate environment and had an exceptional production year, far exceeding our expectations. Our continued goal is to grow these critical lines of business and look for new opportunities that might scale operations at a sustainable rate.
We are extremely pleased with the Bank's growth in 2021 and the positive impact we've had on our clients, employees, and communities. Our employees are the driver of our success and continue to transform our organization with a laser-focus on our mission of creating value for all we serve. Certainly, the impact of ination, rising rates, and the present geopolitical issues will create challenges for the nancial services industry. However, we are condent that the Bank and its employees have been excellent stewards of our shareholder's capital and will continue to grow and prosper throughout the turbulent times.
We hope you will be able to attend our virtual annual meeting on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 4 PM Pacic Time. Information regarding the meeting can be found in our proxy statement. Please contact CEO Ron Green by telephone at (541) 999-1908 or by email at ron.green@opbc.com if you have any questions. For more information about Oregon Pacic Bank, please visit us at www.opbc.com.
Respectfully,
Jon ompson
Ron Green
Chairman of the Board
President & CEO
Oregon Pacic Bancorp
Oregon Pacic Bancorp
Oregon Pacific Bancorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
21,049,162
$
18,875,941
$
15,093,216
$
11,808,095
$
9,128,585
Interest expense
730,090
812,562
1,337,346
788,086
579,551
Net interest income
20,319,072
18,063,379
13,755,870
11,020,009
8,549,034
Provision for loan losses
-
2,178,388
235,392
553,586
272,000
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
20,319,072
15,884,991
13,520,478
10,466,423
8,277,034
Noninterest income
6,616,177
5,146,145
4,744,746
4,805,706
4,292,541
Noninterest expense
16,524,308
15,216,614
13,600,591
11,870,598
9,755,733
Income before provision for income taxes
10,410,941
5,814,522
4,664,633
3,401,531
2,813,842
Provision for income taxes
2,610,437
1,461,328
1,146,760
796,036
1,392,033
Net income
$
7,800,504
$
4,353,194
$
3,517,873
$
2,605,495
$
1,421,809
PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.11
$
0.62
$
0.50
$
0.37
$
0.31
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.11
$
0.62
$
0.50
$
0.37
$
0.31
Book value per average common share
$
6.99
$
6.03
$
5.36
$
4.68
$
4.38
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
7,037,256
7,001,302
6,973,920
6,964,036
4,584,778
Diluted
7,037,256
7,001,302
6,973,920
6,964,036
4,584,778
BALANCE SHEET DATA
Investment securities
$
123,075,981
$
37,805,811
$
27,601,278
$
26,806,308
$
28,346,358
Loans, net(1)
$
392,250,439
$
385,173,336
$
295,254,620
$
248,884,606
$
189,974,983
Total assets
$
691,721,417
$
537,140,707
$
364,188,423
$
309,532,757
$
261,273,034
Total deposits
$
618,680,093
$
486,343,803
$
318,040,202
$
269,728,286
$
220,804,220
Stockholders' equity
$
49,259,750
$
42,275,232
$
37,351,578
$
32,610,844
$
30,394,992
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.21%
0.90%
1.02%
0.91%
0.58%
Return on average equity
17.08%
11.14%
10.14%
8.31%
7.29%
Net loans to deposits
63.40%
79.20%
92.84%
92.27%
86.04%
Net interest margin(2)
3.28%
3.95%
4.28%
4.20%
3.93%
Efficiency ratio(3)
61.35%
65.56%
73.51%
75.01%
75.97%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
Reserve for loans losses to:
Ending total loans
1.48%
1.47%
1.20%
1.26%
1.37%
Nonperforming assets(4)
636.24%
229.73%
222.58%
126.05%
141.30%
Non-performing assets to ending total assets
0.13%
0.47%
0.44%
0.82%
0.72%
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
-0.03%
-0.01%
-0.07%
0.01%
0.00%
CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK)
Average stockholders' equity
to average assets
7.06%
8.10%
10.09%
10.97%
9.60%
Tier I capital ratio(5)
17.12%
N/A(8)
13.80%
15.05%
18.57%
Total risk-based capital ratio(6)
18.38%
N/A(8)
15.03%
16.30%
19.82%
Leverage ratio(7)
9.73%
8.32%
11.13%
12.11%
13.21%
________________
Excludes loans held-for-sale.
Used tax effective yield for non-taxable securities interest earned.
Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
Nonperforming assets consists of nonaccrual loans, loans contractually past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned.
Tier I capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
Total capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
Tier I capital divided by quarterly average total assets.
During 2020 the Bank opted into the CBLR framework and no longer reported risk based capital figures at this time.
Oregon Pacific Bancorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated
Financial Statements
Years Ended
December 31, 2021
and 2020
