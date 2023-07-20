CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF CONDITION
June 30, 2023
Oregon Paci�c Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oregon Paci�c Bancorp. Stock is traded over-the-counter on the OTCBB under symbol ORPB.
Oregon Paci�c Bank Announces Second Quarter Earnings Results
Florence, Ore., July 20,2023-Oregon Paci�c Bancorp (ORPB), the holding company of Oregon Paci�c Bank, today reported �nancial results for the �rst quarter ended, June 30, 2023.
Highlights:
- Second quarter net income of $2.2 million; $0.31 per diluted share
- Quarterly loan growth of $16.8 million or 3.40%
- Quarterly tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.72%
- Federal Reserve approved conversion of Portland loan production office to full-service branch
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share compared to $1.9 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Core earnings remained strong, but the Bank experienced some margin compression as pressure on cost of funds and deposit retention grew. The second quarter margin contracted to 3.72%, down from 3.87% in �rst quarter 2023, but still remains elevated when compared to the quarterly margin of 3.27% from second quarter 2022. The rapid pace of rate increases occurring between mid-2022 and early-2023 lead to record margin expansion and the industry is seeing some amount of compression as deposit rates lagged the increase in asset yields.
During the quarter the Bank received regulatory approval to convert the Portland Loan Production O�ce into a full-service Branch. The Bank has identi�ed a permanent branch location located at 16101 SW 72nd Avenue, with an o�cial branch opening anticipated during the third quarter.
"Conversion of the Portland Loan Production O�ce into a full-service branch further demonstrates the Bank's commitment to growing the Portland Market," said Ron Green, President and Chief Executive O�cer. "We believe the strength of our Portland banking team, led by Market President Kyle Baisch, will have tremendous success as clients continue to see the value of relationships and the community bank model."
Period-end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $510.3 million, representing quarterly growth of $16.8 million. The �rst quarter loan yield grew to 4.96%, representing an increase of 0.11% over the prior quarter as new loan production is occurring at a rate higher than the portfolio yield. Quarterly loan production for new and renewed loans totaled $32.1 million, with a weighted average e�ective rate of 6.71%.
The Bank experienced quarterly deposit contraction totaling $12.4 million compared to deposit totals at March 31, 2023. During the second quarter two large clients reduced their deposit balances held with the Bank. A large nonpro�t utilized excess cash to begin funding a large construction project and a commercial client completed a partner buyout. The deposit reductions associated with these two clients totaled $15.6 million compared to their balances at March 31, 2023.
"Deposit migration during the second quarter generally occurred as a result of normal operating activity, with rate-based migration occurring far less," commented John Raleigh, Chief Lending O�cer. "Deposit rates are still top of mind, but the targeted interest rate increases implemented during the second quarter have helped retain rate-sensitive clients while balancing the bank's total cost of funds."
The Bank's cost of funds increased to 0.78% during the second quarter, compared to 0.51% during the �rst quarter, resulting in an increase in interest expense of $453 thousand during the quarter. The Bank continued to utilize Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) deposits to provide added FDIC insurance to customers seeking added protection. ICS deposits grew from $104.3 million at March 31, 2023 to $110.1 million at June 30, 2023 and are re�ected in the interest checking line item of the balance sheet. Through June 30, 2023, the Bank's ICS reciprocal concentration remains below 20% of deposits, so no portion of the ICS deposits are classi�ed as brokered deposits for regulatory reporting purposes.
The securities portfolio contracted to $181.5 million during the quarter, down from $195.6 million at March 31, 2023. The reduction was attributable to an increase in the unrealized loss on the portfolio, normal portfolio cash �ows and a sale of $9.5 million in securities. The sale candidates were tax-exempt municipal bonds purchased during 2016, which were able to be liquidated with a minimal loss of $30 thousand to generate cash �ow to fund loan growth, while maintaining the overall security portfolio yield.
Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million during the second quarter 2023 and represented growth of $91 thousand over �rst quarter 2023. The largest increase in non-interest income occurred in the trust fee income category, which increased $59 thousand over �rst quarter 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to growth in trust assets under management which totaled $222.9 million at June 30, 2023. On a year-over-year basis this represents growth of $27.5 million or 14.26%.
"The Trust business continues to be a strong source of non-interest income," said Beth Knorr, Director of Trust Services. "Demand for Trust Services continues to grow and as a result, during the quarter the Bank added two new Trust O�cers, Shaina Peters in Roseburg and Justin Miller in Coos Bay. The investment in additional trust personnel should position the Trust Department for anticipated future business growth."
Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2023 totaled $5.4 million, representing an increase of $129 thousand over �rst quarter 2023. The largest expense �uctuation totaled $52 thousand and occurred in the trust expense category due to investment in trust-related personnel. Additionally, the other operating expense line item also grew $48 thousand over the prior quarter. This �uctuation was primarily attributable to increased FDIC insurance assessment as the FDIC approved a �nal rule in October 2022 to increase the initial base deposit insurance assessment rate by two basis points for the �rst quarterly assessment period of 2023, which was billed in second quarter 2023. This rate increase occurred before the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and this line item may see additional �uctuation based on the �nal Silicon Valley Bank related special assessment.
Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). These statements can be identi�ed by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "goals," "believes" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could." The forward-looking statements made represent Oregon Paci�c Bank's current estimates, projections, expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, loan prepayments, investment purchases, investment yields, strategic focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality, special asset liquidation, noninterest income, noninterest expense and credit quality trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are di�cult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Paci�c Bank's control. Actual outcomes and results may di�er materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon Paci�c Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement to re�ect the impact of events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA's safe harbor provisions.
For more information, we welcome you to reach out to:
Ron Green, President & Chief Executive O�cer ron.green@opbc.com│ (541) 902-9800
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
ASSETS
2023
2023
2022
Cash and due from banks
$
10,951
$
8,783
$
11,527
Interest bearing deposits
22,967
41,931
71,429
Securities
181,530
195,647
170,977
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
510,264
493,480
435,478
Allowance for credit losses
(6,887)
(6,884)
(6,088)
Premises and equipment, net
11,708
9,867
9,558
Bank owned life insurance
8,738
8,677
8,509
Deferred tax asset
5,978
5,319
4,118
Other assets
7,555
7,669
7,024
Total assets
$
752,804
$
764,489
$
712,532
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Demand - non-interest bearing
$
159,184
$
166,409
$
189,112
Demand - interest bearing
265,550
264,029
187,348
Money market
152,046
165,118
163,728
Savings
75,196
78,415
83,517
Certificates of deposit
25,696
16,075
18,948
Total deposits
677,672
690,046
642,653
Junior subordinated debenture
4,124
4,124
4,124
Subordinated debenture
14,677
14,652
14,578
Other liabilities
6,482
6,300
6,153
Total liabilities
702,955
715,122
667,508
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
21,135
21,103
20,977
Retained earnings
39,516
37,284
31,707
Accumulated other comprehensive
income, net of tax
(10,802)
(9,020)
(7,660)
Total stockholders' equity
49,849
49,367
45,024
Total liabilities &
stockholders' equity
$
752,804
$
764,489
$
712,532
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
INTEREST INCOME
Non-PPP loans
$
6,249
$
PPP loans
-
Securities
1,641
Other interest income
316
Total interest income
8,206
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,311
Borrowed funds
229
Total interest expense
1,540
NET INTEREST INCOME
6,666
Provision (credit) for credit losses
14
Net interest income after
provision (credit) for credit losses
6,652
NONINTEREST INCOME
Trust fee income
943
Service charges
342
Mortgage loan sales
28
Merchant card services
122
Oregon Pacific Wealth Management income
275
Other income
82
Total noninterest income
1,792
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
3,082
Outside services
588
Occupancy & equipment
451
Trust expense
533
Loan and collection, OREO expense
27
Advertising
145
Supplies and postage
79
Other operating expenses
537
Total noninterest expense
5,442
Income before taxes
3,002
Provision for income taxes
771
NET INCOME
$
2,231
$
5,824
$
4,568
$
12,073
$
8,854
-
145
-
349
1,687
828
3,328
1,383
401
147
717
202
7,912
5,688
16,118
10,788
858
108
2,169
217
226
191
455
371
1,084
299
2,624
588
6,828
5,389
13,494
10,200
(51)
100
(37)
150
6,879
5,289
13,531
10,050
884
804
1,827
1,582
325
322
667
620
38
90
66
211
103
134
225
242
252
252
527
502
99
179
181
269
1,701
1,781
3,493
3,426
3,129
2,642
6,211
5,256
552
504
1,140
1,023
448
412
899
813
481
402
1,014
794
24
23
51
50
102
94
247
188
88
60
167
130
489
326
1,026
716
5,313
4,463
10,755
8,970
3,267
2,607
6,269
4,506
834
663
1,605
1,118
2,433
$
1,944
$
4,664
$
3,388
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Oregon Pacific Bancorp published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 20:22:10 UTC.