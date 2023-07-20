CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF CONDITION

June 30, 2023

Oregon Paci�c Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oregon Paci�c Bancorp. Stock is traded over-the-counter on the OTCBB under symbol ORPB.

Oregon Paci�c Bank Announces Second Quarter Earnings Results

Florence, Ore., July 20,2023-Oregon Paci�c Bancorp (ORPB), the holding company of Oregon Paci�c Bank, today reported �nancial results for the �rst quarter ended, June 30, 2023.

Highlights:

  • Second quarter net income of $2.2 million; $0.31 per diluted share
  • Quarterly loan growth of $16.8 million or 3.40%
  • Quarterly tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.72%
  • Federal Reserve approved conversion of Portland loan production office to full-service branch

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share compared to $1.9 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Core earnings remained strong, but the Bank experienced some margin compression as pressure on cost of funds and deposit retention grew. The second quarter margin contracted to 3.72%, down from 3.87% in �rst quarter 2023, but still remains elevated when compared to the quarterly margin of 3.27% from second quarter 2022. The rapid pace of rate increases occurring between mid-2022 and early-2023 lead to record margin expansion and the industry is seeing some amount of compression as deposit rates lagged the increase in asset yields.

During the quarter the Bank received regulatory approval to convert the Portland Loan Production O�ce into a full-service Branch. The Bank has identi�ed a permanent branch location located at 16101 SW 72nd Avenue, with an o�cial branch opening anticipated during the third quarter.

"Conversion of the Portland Loan Production O�ce into a full-service branch further demonstrates the Bank's commitment to growing the Portland Market," said Ron Green, President and Chief Executive O�cer. "We believe the strength of our Portland banking team, led by Market President Kyle Baisch, will have tremendous success as clients continue to see the value of relationships and the community bank model."

Period-end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $510.3 million, representing quarterly growth of $16.8 million. The �rst quarter loan yield grew to 4.96%, representing an increase of 0.11% over the prior quarter as new loan production is occurring at a rate higher than the portfolio yield. Quarterly loan production for new and renewed loans totaled $32.1 million, with a weighted average e�ective rate of 6.71%.

The Bank experienced quarterly deposit contraction totaling $12.4 million compared to deposit totals at March 31, 2023. During the second quarter two large clients reduced their deposit balances held with the Bank. A large nonpro�t utilized excess cash to begin funding a large construction project and a commercial client completed a partner buyout. The deposit reductions associated with these two clients totaled $15.6 million compared to their balances at March 31, 2023.

"Deposit migration during the second quarter generally occurred as a result of normal operating activity, with rate-based migration occurring far less," commented John Raleigh, Chief Lending O�cer. "Deposit rates are still top of mind, but the targeted interest rate increases implemented during the second quarter have helped retain rate-sensitive clients while balancing the bank's total cost of funds."

The Bank's cost of funds increased to 0.78% during the second quarter, compared to 0.51% during the �rst quarter, resulting in an increase in interest expense of $453 thousand during the quarter. The Bank continued to utilize Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) deposits to provide added FDIC insurance to customers seeking added protection. ICS deposits grew from $104.3 million at March 31, 2023 to $110.1 million at June 30, 2023 and are re�ected in the interest checking line item of the balance sheet. Through June 30, 2023, the Bank's ICS reciprocal concentration remains below 20% of deposits, so no portion of the ICS deposits are classi�ed as brokered deposits for regulatory reporting purposes.

The securities portfolio contracted to $181.5 million during the quarter, down from $195.6 million at March 31, 2023. The reduction was attributable to an increase in the unrealized loss on the portfolio, normal portfolio cash �ows and a sale of $9.5 million in securities. The sale candidates were tax-exempt municipal bonds purchased during 2016, which were able to be liquidated with a minimal loss of $30 thousand to generate cash �ow to fund loan growth, while maintaining the overall security portfolio yield.

Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million during the second quarter 2023 and represented growth of $91 thousand over �rst quarter 2023. The largest increase in non-interest income occurred in the trust fee income category, which increased $59 thousand over �rst quarter 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to growth in trust assets under management which totaled $222.9 million at June 30, 2023. On a year-over-year basis this represents growth of $27.5 million or 14.26%.

"The Trust business continues to be a strong source of non-interest income," said Beth Knorr, Director of Trust Services. "Demand for Trust Services continues to grow and as a result, during the quarter the Bank added two new Trust O�cers, Shaina Peters in Roseburg and Justin Miller in Coos Bay. The investment in additional trust personnel should position the Trust Department for anticipated future business growth."

Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2023 totaled $5.4 million, representing an increase of $129 thousand over �rst quarter 2023. The largest expense �uctuation totaled $52 thousand and occurred in the trust expense category due to investment in trust-related personnel. Additionally, the other operating expense line item also grew $48 thousand over the prior quarter. This �uctuation was primarily attributable to increased FDIC insurance assessment as the FDIC approved a �nal rule in October 2022 to increase the initial base deposit insurance assessment rate by two basis points for the �rst quarterly assessment period of 2023, which was billed in second quarter 2023. This rate increase occurred before the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and this line item may see additional �uctuation based on the �nal Silicon Valley Bank related special assessment.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). These statements can be identi�ed by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "goals," "believes" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could." The forward-looking statements made represent Oregon Paci�c Bank's current estimates, projections, expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, loan prepayments, investment purchases, investment yields, strategic focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality, special asset liquidation, noninterest income, noninterest expense and credit quality trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are di�cult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Paci�c Bank's control. Actual outcomes and results may di�er materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon Paci�c Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement to re�ect the impact of events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA's safe harbor provisions.

For more information, we welcome you to reach out to:

Ron Green, President & Chief Executive O�cer ron.green@opbc.com│ (541) 902-9800

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

ASSETS

2023

2023

2022

Cash and due from banks

$

10,951

$

8,783

$

11,527

Interest bearing deposits

22,967

41,931

71,429

Securities

181,530

195,647

170,977

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

510,264

493,480

435,478

Allowance for credit losses

(6,887)

(6,884)

(6,088)

Premises and equipment, net

11,708

9,867

9,558

Bank owned life insurance

8,738

8,677

8,509

Deferred tax asset

5,978

5,319

4,118

Other assets

7,555

7,669

7,024

Total assets

$

752,804

$

764,489

$

712,532

LIABILITIES

Deposits

Demand - non-interest bearing

$

159,184

$

166,409

$

189,112

Demand - interest bearing

265,550

264,029

187,348

Money market

152,046

165,118

163,728

Savings

75,196

78,415

83,517

Certificates of deposit

25,696

16,075

18,948

Total deposits

677,672

690,046

642,653

Junior subordinated debenture

4,124

4,124

4,124

Subordinated debenture

14,677

14,652

14,578

Other liabilities

6,482

6,300

6,153

Total liabilities

702,955

715,122

667,508

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock

21,135

21,103

20,977

Retained earnings

39,516

37,284

31,707

Accumulated other comprehensive

income, net of tax

(10,802)

(9,020)

(7,660)

Total stockholders' equity

49,849

49,367

45,024

Total liabilities &

stockholders' equity

$

752,804

$

764,489

$

712,532

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

INTEREST INCOME

Non-PPP loans

$

6,249

$

PPP loans

-

Securities

1,641

Other interest income

316

Total interest income

8,206

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

1,311

Borrowed funds

229

Total interest expense

1,540

NET INTEREST INCOME

6,666

Provision (credit) for credit losses

14

Net interest income after

provision (credit) for credit losses

6,652

NONINTEREST INCOME

Trust fee income

943

Service charges

342

Mortgage loan sales

28

Merchant card services

122

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management income

275

Other income

82

Total noninterest income

1,792

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

3,082

Outside services

588

Occupancy & equipment

451

Trust expense

533

Loan and collection, OREO expense

27

Advertising

145

Supplies and postage

79

Other operating expenses

537

Total noninterest expense

5,442

Income before taxes

3,002

Provision for income taxes

771

NET INCOME

$

2,231

$

5,824

$

4,568

$

12,073

$

8,854

-

145

-

349

1,687

828

3,328

1,383

401

147

717

202

7,912

5,688

16,118

10,788

858

108

2,169

217

226

191

455

371

1,084

299

2,624

588

6,828

5,389

13,494

10,200

(51)

100

(37)

150

6,879

5,289

13,531

10,050

884

804

1,827

1,582

325

322

667

620

38

90

66

211

103

134

225

242

252

252

527

502

99

179

181

269

1,701

1,781

3,493

3,426

3,129

2,642

6,211

5,256

552

504

1,140

1,023

448

412

899

813

481

402

1,014

794

24

23

51

50

102

94

247

188

88

60

167

130

489

326

1,026

716

5,313

4,463

10,755

8,970

3,267

2,607

6,269

4,506

834

663

1,605

1,118

2,433

$

1,944

$

4,664

$

3,388

