Oregon Paci�c Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oregon Paci�c Bancorp. Stock is traded over-the-counter on the OTCBB under symbol ORPB.

Oregon Paci�c Bank Announces Second Quarter Earnings Results

Florence, Ore., July 20,2023-Oregon Paci�c Bancorp (ORPB), the holding company of Oregon Paci�c Bank, today reported �nancial results for the �rst quarter ended, June 30, 2023.

Highlights:

Second quarter net income of $2.2 million; $0.31 per diluted share

Quarterly loan growth of $16.8 million or 3.40%

Quarterly tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.72%

Federal Reserve approved conversion of Portland loan production office to full-service branch

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share compared to $1.9 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Core earnings remained strong, but the Bank experienced some margin compression as pressure on cost of funds and deposit retention grew. The second quarter margin contracted to 3.72%, down from 3.87% in �rst quarter 2023, but still remains elevated when compared to the quarterly margin of 3.27% from second quarter 2022. The rapid pace of rate increases occurring between mid-2022 and early-2023 lead to record margin expansion and the industry is seeing some amount of compression as deposit rates lagged the increase in asset yields.

During the quarter the Bank received regulatory approval to convert the Portland Loan Production O�ce into a full-service Branch. The Bank has identi�ed a permanent branch location located at 16101 SW 72nd Avenue, with an o�cial branch opening anticipated during the third quarter.

"Conversion of the Portland Loan Production O�ce into a full-service branch further demonstrates the Bank's commitment to growing the Portland Market," said Ron Green, President and Chief Executive O�cer. "We believe the strength of our Portland banking team, led by Market President Kyle Baisch, will have tremendous success as clients continue to see the value of relationships and the community bank model."

Period-end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $510.3 million, representing quarterly growth of $16.8 million. The �rst quarter loan yield grew to 4.96%, representing an increase of 0.11% over the prior quarter as new loan production is occurring at a rate higher than the portfolio yield. Quarterly loan production for new and renewed loans totaled $32.1 million, with a weighted average e�ective rate of 6.71%.

The Bank experienced quarterly deposit contraction totaling $12.4 million compared to deposit totals at March 31, 2023. During the second quarter two large clients reduced their deposit balances held with the Bank. A large nonpro�t utilized excess cash to begin funding a large construction project and a commercial client completed a partner buyout. The deposit reductions associated with these two clients totaled $15.6 million compared to their balances at March 31, 2023.

"Deposit migration during the second quarter generally occurred as a result of normal operating activity, with rate-based migration occurring far less," commented John Raleigh, Chief Lending O�cer. "Deposit rates are still top of mind, but the targeted interest rate increases implemented during the second quarter have helped retain rate-sensitive clients while balancing the bank's total cost of funds."

The Bank's cost of funds increased to 0.78% during the second quarter, compared to 0.51% during the �rst quarter, resulting in an increase in interest expense of $453 thousand during the quarter. The Bank continued to utilize Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) deposits to provide added FDIC insurance to customers seeking added protection. ICS deposits grew from $104.3 million at March 31, 2023 to $110.1 million at June 30, 2023 and are re�ected in the interest checking line item of the balance sheet. Through June 30, 2023, the Bank's ICS reciprocal concentration remains below 20% of deposits, so no portion of the ICS deposits are classi�ed as brokered deposits for regulatory reporting purposes.