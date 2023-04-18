Oregon Pacific Bancorp : 2023 – March 31st Statement of Condition
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF CONDITION
March 31, 2023
Oregon Paci�c Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oregon Paci�c Bancorp. Stock is traded over-the-counter on the OTCBB under symbol ORPB.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Editorial Contact:
Ron Green, President & Chief Executive O�cer ron.green@opbc.com│ (541) 902-9800
Oregon Paci�c Bank Announces First Quarter Earnings Results
Florence, Ore., April 18,2023-Oregon Paci�c Bancorp (ORPB), the holding company of Oregon Paci�c Bank, today reported �nancial results for the �rst quarter ended, March 31, 2023.
Highlights:
First quarter net income of $2.4 million; $0.34 per diluted share.
Quarterly loan growth of $10.5 million or annualized growth of 8.82%.
Quarterly deposit growth of $7.2 million or annualized growth of 4.26%.
Quarterly tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.87%
Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $2.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share compared to $1.4 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Ron Green, President and Chief Executive O�cer said today upon the release of Oregon Paci�c Bank's earnings, "We are pleased with our �rst quarter results for 2023, re�ecting period-ending,year-over-year growth in net loans, deposits, and earnings per share." He continued, "During the recent events surrounding the closure of two larger �nancial institutions in the United States, our historical emphasis on balance sheet diversi�cation, and our focus on attracting business banking relationships that value service, continues to serve the Bank well. Our increase in cost of funds has been at a rate lower than most of our peers. Although we are aware that some business depositors have invested their excess liquidity in non-banking products, such as U.S. Treasuries, we have not lost any business relationships to other local or regional commercial banks purely for reasons of clients demanding a higher yield on deposits. We will continue to lead with our value-proposition of service �rst and our desire to create mutual value for the Bank and its customers."
Period-end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $493.5 million, representing quarterly growth of $10.5 million. The �rst quarter loan yield grew to 4.85%, an increase of 0.15% over the prior quarter. E�ective January 1, 2023, the Bank adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("ASU 2016-13") and all related amendments. The day 1 adoption of ASU 2016-13 and related amendments resulted in an increase of $60 thousand to the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans, an increase of $777 thousand to the Bank's allowance for unfunded commitments and letters of credit and a net-of-taxcumulative-e�ect adjustment of $611 thousand to decrease the beginning balance of retained earnings. The Bank's estimate of provision for credit losses for the �rst quarter of 2023, under the new CECL methodology, resulted in a reversal of $51 thousand of provision expense, which was comprised of an increase to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $70 thousand and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments of $121 thousand. In addition to provision for credit losses, the Bank also recognized recoveries of $88 thousand during the quarter.
The Bank experienced quarterly deposit growth totaling $7.2 million or an annualized increase of 4.26%. Included in the �rst quarter deposit growth was approximately $19.1 million in deposits that migrated from o�-balance sheet holdings with IntraFi Network, into on-balance sheet reciprocal balances. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank has migrated all o�-balance sheet deposits into a reciprocal position. During the quarter the Bank experienced an increase in requests for the full FDIC insurance coverage associated with the Insured Cash Sweep accounts. Excluding the reciprocal migration, the Bank's ICS balances grew $22.5 million. The ICS balances are currently listed under the demand interest bearing category on the balance sheet. As deposit rate pressure continues, the Bank's cost of funds increased to 0.51% during the �rst quarter 2023, up from the 0.21% reported in the fourth quarter 2022. The Bank has also analyzed deposit balances and below is a breakout of deposit balances as of March 31, 2023, by type.
The securities portfolio contracted slightly from $195.9 million at December 31, 2022, down to $195.6 million at Mach 31, 2023. The contraction was attributable to portfolio cash �ows, which was partially o�set by a reduction in the unrealized loss on the portfolio, as the Bank did not purchase any securities during the quarter. The unrealized loss at March 31, 2023 re�ected a reduction of $1.9 million, moving to $12.4 million, down from $14.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in market values was primarily attributable to a reduction in longer-term interest rates positively a�ecting the market values. The weighted average life of the portfolio was 5.2 years and the modi�ed duration of 4.4 years at March 31, 2023. During the quarter the yield on securities grew to 3.41%, up from 3.02% in the fourth quarter 2022, with securities income increasing $217 thousand over fourth quarter 2022, which was primarily attributable to the securities repositioning strategy executed during fourth quarter 2022.
Noninterest income totaled $1.7 million during the �rst quarter 2023 and represented a decrease of $187 thousand from fourth quarter 2022. The largest decrease in noninterest income occurred in the other income category, which is primarily attributable to the income earned on the o�-balance sheet portion of the IntraFi Network deposits, which totaled $7 thousand during �rst quarter 2023, down from $191 thousand in fourth quarter 2022. With the Bank migrating all IntraFi deposits into a reciprocal position, this source of noninterest income is not anticipated in future periods.
First quarter 2023 noninterest expense totaled $5.3 million, down $1.4 million from the $6.7 million recorded during fourth quarter 2022. During the fourth quarter 2022 the Bank recognized a loss on sale of securities of $1.8 million. Excluding the loss on sale of securities, noninterest expense increased $405 thousand over the fourth quarter 2022. The largest �uctuation occurred in the salaries and employee bene�ts category which grew $342 thousand, primarily attributable to the full quarter of salary expense associated with the Portland Market expansion.
Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). These statements can be identi�ed by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "goals," "believes" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could." The forward-looking statements made represent Oregon Paci�c Bank's current estimates, projections, expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, loan prepayments, investment purchases, investment yields, strategic focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality, special asset liquidation, noninterest expense and credit quality trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are di�cult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Paci�c Bank's control. Actual outcomes and results may di�er materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon Paci�c Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement to re�ect the impact of events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA's safe harbor provisions.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
2023
2022
2022
Cash and due from banks
$
8,783
$
10,657
$
16,039
Interest bearing deposits
41,931
39,863
98,345
Securities
195,647
195,881
157,922
Non PPP Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
493,480
482,979
407,405
PPP Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
-
-
4,783
Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
493,480
482,979
412,188
Allowance for credit losses
(6,884)
(6,666)
(5,959)
Premises and equipment, net
9,867
9,556
9,645
Bank owned life insurance
8,677
8,616
8,456
Deferred tax asset
5,319
5,631
2,998
Other assets
7,669
7,665
6,893
Total assets
$
764,489
$
754,182
$
706,527
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Demand - non-interest bearing
$
166,409
$
180,589
$
178,367
Demand - interest bearing
264,029
236,511
187,276
Money market
165,118
165,671
167,681
Savings
78,415
82,662
83,477
Certificates of deposit
16,075
17,436
19,583
Total deposits
690,046
682,869
636,384
Junior subordinated debenture
4,124
4,124
4,124
Subordinated debenture
14,652
14,627
14,553
Other liabilities
6,300
6,474
5,420
Total liabilities
715,122
708,094
660,481
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
21,103
21,099
20,917
Retained earnings
37,284
35,462
29,762
Accumulated other comprehensive
income, net of tax
(9,020)
(10,473)
(4,633)
Total stockholders' equity
49,367
46,088
46,046
Total liabilities &
stockholders' equity
$
764,489
$
754,182
$
706,527
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
