Oregon Pacific Bancorp : 2023 – March 31st Statement of Condition

Oregon Paci�c Bank Announces First Quarter Earnings Results

Florence, Ore., April 18, 2023-Oregon Paci�c Bancorp (ORPB), the holding company of Oregon Paci�c Bank, today reported �nancial results for the �rst quarter ended, March 31, 2023.

Highlights:

First quarter net income of $2.4 million; $0.34 per diluted share.

Quarterly loan growth of $10.5 million or annualized growth of 8.82%.

Quarterly deposit growth of $7.2 million or annualized growth of 4.26%.

Quarterly tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.87%

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $2.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share compared to $1.4 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Ron Green, President and Chief Executive O�cer said today upon the release of Oregon Paci�c Bank's earnings, "We are pleased with our �rst quarter results for 2023, re�ecting period-ending,year-over-year growth in net loans, deposits, and earnings per share." He continued, "During the recent events surrounding the closure of two larger �nancial institutions in the United States, our historical emphasis on balance sheet diversi�cation, and our focus on attracting business banking relationships that value service, continues to serve the Bank well. Our increase in cost of funds has been at a rate lower than most of our peers. Although we are aware that some business depositors have invested their excess liquidity in non-banking products, such as U.S. Treasuries, we have not lost any business relationships to other local or regional commercial banks purely for reasons of clients demanding a higher yield on deposits. We will continue to lead with our value-proposition of service �rst and our desire to create mutual value for the Bank and its customers."

Period-end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $493.5 million, representing quarterly growth of $10.5 million. The �rst quarter loan yield grew to 4.85%, an increase of 0.15% over the prior quarter. E�ective January 1, 2023, the Bank adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("ASU 2016-13") and all related amendments. The day 1 adoption of ASU 2016-13 and related amendments resulted in an increase of $60 thousand to the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans, an increase of $777 thousand to the Bank's allowance for unfunded commitments and letters of credit and a net-of-taxcumulative-e�ect adjustment of $611 thousand to decrease the beginning balance of retained earnings. The Bank's estimate of provision for credit losses for the �rst quarter of 2023, under the new CECL methodology, resulted in a reversal of $51 thousand of provision expense, which was comprised of an increase to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $70 thousand and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments of $121 thousand. In addition to provision for credit losses, the Bank also recognized recoveries of $88 thousand during the quarter.

The Bank experienced quarterly deposit growth totaling $7.2 million or an annualized increase of 4.26%. Included in the �rst quarter deposit growth was approximately $19.1 million in deposits that migrated from o�-balance sheet holdings with IntraFi Network, into on-balance sheet reciprocal balances. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank has migrated all o�-balance sheet deposits into a reciprocal position. During the quarter the Bank experienced an increase in requests for the full FDIC insurance coverage associated with the Insured Cash Sweep accounts. Excluding the reciprocal migration, the Bank's ICS balances grew $22.5 million. The ICS balances are currently listed under the demand interest bearing category on the balance sheet. As deposit rate pressure continues, the Bank's cost of funds increased to 0.51% during the �rst quarter 2023, up from the 0.21% reported in the fourth quarter 2022. The Bank has also analyzed deposit balances and below is a breakout of deposit balances as of March 31, 2023, by type.