Orell Füssli AG: Orell Füssli presents growth strategy until 2028 at Capital Markets Day

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Orell Füssli presents growth strategy until 2028 at Capital Markets Day
Zurich, November 24, 2022 - At the Capital Markets Day 2022 Orell Füssli provides an insight into its business areas and their strategic priorities for the future. The growth strategy, which aims to achieve sales of CHF 300 million by 2028, is based on a robust business model, the further development and expansion of existing business, and the establishment of new digital business fields.
New business field: Trusted digital certificates
Orell Füssli's growth strategy focuses on two important social trends, security and education. The learning and education sector is driven by increasing digitisation and lifelong learning needs from individuals. The issue of security is about protecting documents of value and identity against misuse and forgery. Orell Füssli is addressing these growing markets as a systems supplier of security solutions and identification systems, as the market leader in stationary and online book shops and as a major supplier of Swiss learning media.
Trusted digital certificates represent a new, relevant future topic and a business field with great international potential for Orell Füssli, which is to be developed in the coming years. First applications implemented in this field are presented at the Capital Markets Day.
Financial outlook: Targeted investments and attractive dividend policy
To develop the businesses, Orell Füssli plans to make targeted investments in the expansion of solutions along the existing value chain and in new fields of technology. Solid financing and a strong balance sheet, a high equity ratio and steady cash flow generation form the foundation for this. In the coming years the company will also focus strongly on sustainability as an integral part of corporate strategy, combined with clear targets. In addition to exploiting new growth opportunities, Orell Füssli is concentrating on securing profitability and creating additional added value for shareholders. Orell Füssli has set itself the target of increasing sales to CHF 300 million and the EBIT margin to 8% in the strategic period until 2028. A substantial part of 60 - 80% of net profit is to be distributed as dividend in future. For the current financial year, the company continues to expect a slight increase in sales and an EBIT margin at the previous year's level.
"With our growth strategy until 2028 we are opening a new chapter in the history of Orell Füssli. Our core business in the area of security and education is to be developed further in a targeted manner. As a complementary mainstay we are building up a promising business field with international potential involving trusted digital certificates," says Daniel Link, CEO of Orell Füssli.
Agenda
Publication Annual Report 2022 10 March 2023
Annual General Meeting 2023 10 May 2023
Contact
Orell Füssli AG
Tel. +41 44 466 72 73
media@orellfuessli.com
|Orell Füssli is a pioneer in the field of security and education. As an expert in security solutions for the state and citizens alike and a leading Swiss player in the book retailing sector, Orell Füssli supports its clients with a unique and customer-specific offering.
As a leading system provider of security technology and identification systems and a long-standing partner to governments, Orell Füssli is a technological standard-setter. In the areas of security printing and serialisation, Orell Füssli offers innovative printing processes and services for the production and successful protection of banknotes, value documents and identity documents.
With its attractive large-format and specialist bookstores, Orell Füssli offers a true book shopping experience. In the Book Retailing segment, Orell Füssli holds a 50% stake in Orell Füssli Thalia AG, which offers a comprehensive range of products and services via 45 branches located in German-speaking Switzerland and various e-commerce services. Orell Füssli provides logistics and other services for libraries and the corporate sector. Orell Füssli’s publishing houses focus on learning and educational media, and children’s books that impart knowledge.
Orell Füssli was established more than 500 years ago and generates revenue of some CHF 210 million with about 600 employees in five countries. Orell Füssli is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.