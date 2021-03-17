Log in
ORELL FÜSSLI AG    OFN   CH0003420806

ORELL FÜSSLI AG

(OFN)
Orell Füssli Ltd: Robust business model confirmed in a difficult environment

03/17/2021 | 03:47am EDT
In CHF million

Financials
Sales 2020 227 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2020 13,1 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net cash 2020 82,7 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 4,56%
Capitalization 235 M 254 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 568
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart ORELL FÜSSLI AG
Duration : Period :
Orell Füssli AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORELL FÜSSLI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 105,00 CHF
Last Close Price 120,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target -12,5%
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Link Chief Executive Officer
Beat Müller Chief Financial Officer
Anton Bleikolm Chairman
Dieter Widmer Independent Director
Peter Stiefenhofer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORELL FÜSSLI AG12.15%249
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.29.27%6 064
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.33.54%6 046
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.11.38%2 180
DELUXE CORPORATION36.71%1 722
DE LA RUE PLC10.65%513
