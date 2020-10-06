Orell Füssli : Reto Janser appointed new CFO of the Orell Füssli Group

Zurich, October 6, 2020 - Orell Füssli Ltd appoints Reto Janser as CFO and member of the Executive Board. He succeeds Beat Müller, who will retire in July 2021.

Reto Janser has broad international experience in managing finance and IT functions in industry and service companies. Most recently he was CFO of Suhner Holding AG where he was responsible for the entire financial area of the group. From 2014 to 2017, Reto Janser held the CFO position of ERNI Management Services AG and from 2003 to 2014 Head of Controlling and Member of the Management Board of Würth Finance International B.V. He began his professional career in 1996 at SwissRe where he held various positions in the financial sector. Reto Janser holds a master's degree in economics from the University of St. Gallen (HSG) and followed various further training courses in his field.

The Board of Directors and Executive Board extend a warm welcome to Reto Janser at Orell Füssli and wish him every success in his new role. Reto Janser will join Orell Füssli on 1st April 2021 and will take up his duties as CFO on 1st June 2021.

The Board of Directors thanks Beat Müller for his many years of successful collaboration and wishes him all the best for his retirement. Beat Müller has served as CFO and member of the Executive Board of the Orell Füssli Group since 2013.