Orell Füssli : Shareholder Letter 2022

In particular, incoming orders in Security Printing performed well in the first half of the year. New orders exceeded expectations in the first half. The figures were well above those of last year. As a result, production has been well utilised so far this year. However, price pressure continues due to excess capacity in the market.

The ability to once again travel and meet customers without restrictions has boosted Orell Füssli's business relationships. Key events included the Banknote & Currency Conference in Washington, DC, in February, and the Global Currency Forum Aventura, south of Barcelona, in May of this year. Both events saw higher-than-­ expected attendance. At the conference in the US, Orell Füssli was recognised for its innovation Utopian Dual® - a new concept that combines traditional security elements with barcodes on banknotes. This hybrid solution allows the value of the banknote to be transferred to a digital wallet and simultaneously removes the value from the physical banknote.

High value is placed on personal contact with customers. The same is true for