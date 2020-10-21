Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Orestone Mining Corp.    ORS   CA6861543032

ORESTONE MINING CORP.

(ORS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Michael Gentile Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Disposition of Common Shares of Orestone Mining Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2020) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the disposition (the "Disposition") of 3,875,000 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Orestone Mining Corp. ("Orestone").

Prior to the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 3,875,000 Shares and an aggregate of 3,875,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), representing approximately 9.87% of Orestone's issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 17.97% of Orestone's issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 3,875,000 Warrants, representing approximately 8.98% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Orestone either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66550

© Newsfilecorp 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORESTONE MINING CORP.
04:45pMichael Gentile Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Dispositi..
NE
09/10ORESTONE MINING : Plans Drilling At Captain Project
AQ
09/09Orestone Plans Drilling at Captain Project
NE
09/02Orestone Provides Captain Gold-Copper Porphyry Project Update
NE
08/27Orestone Announces Resguardo Drill Results and Near-Term Exploration Plans
NE
07/28ORESTONE MINING : IIROC Trading Resumption - ORS
AQ
07/28ORESTONE MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - ORS
AQ
07/28Orestone Drilling Update at Resguardo Copper Gold Porphyry Target in Chile
NE
07/16Orestone Commences Drilling on the Resguardo Project in Chile
NE
07/07Orestone Reports Progress on Drill Program Startup
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,64 M -0,49 M -0,49 M
Net cash 2020 0,16 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,35 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart ORESTONE MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Orestone Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Hottman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William Douglas Bruce Winfield President & Director
Mark Thomas Brown Chief Financial Officer
Gary D. Nordin Independent Director
John Kanderka Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORESTONE MINING CORP.-33.33%2
BHP GROUP-7.22%118 736
RIO TINTO PLC1.93%98 693
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.17%31 567
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.87%22 191
FRESNILLO PLC108.22%12 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group