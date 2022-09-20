Orex Minerals : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting
09/20/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for
OREX MINERALS INC. Annual General and Special Meeting
Meeting Date and Location:
When:
October 26, 2022
Where:
Suite 300, 1055 W Hastings Street, Vancouver,
11:00 am (Pacific Time)
BC, V6E 2E9
You are receiving this notice to advise that the proxy materials for the above noted securityholders' meeting are available on the internet. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the internet. We remind you to access and review all of the important information contained in the information circular and other proxy materials before voting.
The information circular and other relevant materials are available at:
Securityholders may request to receive paper copies of the current meeting materials by mail at no cost. Requests for paper copies may be made using your Control Number as it appears on your enclosed Voting Instruction Form or Proxy. To ensure you receive the materials in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, all requests must be received no later than October 14, 2022. If you do request the current materials, please note that another Voting Instruction Form/Proxy will not be sent; please retain your current one for voting purposes.
For Holders with a 15 digit Control Number:
For Holders with a 16 digit Control Number:
Request materials by calling Toll Free, within North America - 1-866-962-0498 or direct, from Outside of North America - (514) 982-8716 and entering your control number as indicated on your Voting Instruction Form or Proxy.
To obtain paper copies of the materials after the meeting date, please contact info@orexminerals.com
Request materials by calling Toll Free, within North America - 1-877-907-7643 if you are in North America or (+1) 905-507-5450 if you are outside North America and entering your control number as indicated on your Voting Instruction Form.
To obtain paper copies of the materials after the meeting date, please contact info@orexminerals.com
The resolutions to be voted on at the meeting are listed below along with the Sections within the Information Circular where disclosure regarding the matter can be found.
Number of Directors-Number of Directors
Election of Directors-Election of Directors
Appointment of Auditors-Appointment of Auditors
Stock Option Plan- Approval of the Stock Option Plan
Amendments to Option Plan- Approval of Amendments to Option Plan
Voting
PLEASE NOTE - YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE. To vote your securities you must vote
using the methods reflected on your enclosed Voting Instruction Form or Proxy.
PLEASE VIEW THE INFORMATION CIRCULAR PRIORTO VOTING
Annual Financial statement delivery
