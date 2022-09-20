Advanced search
    REX   CA68616X1006

OREX MINERALS INC.

(REX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:23 2022-09-20 pm EDT
0.0450 CAD   -10.00%
02:30pOREX MINERALS : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting
PU
09/14OREX MINERALS : Notice of annual general and special meeting of shareholders
PU
07/26OREX MINERALS : Annual Audited Financial Statements
PU
Orex Minerals : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting

09/20/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
Have questions about this notice? Call the Toll Free Number below or scan the QR code to find out more.

Toll Free 1-866-964-0492

www.computershare.com/ noticeandaccess

Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for

OREX MINERALS INC. Annual General and Special Meeting

Meeting Date and Location:

When:

October 26, 2022

Where:

Suite 300, 1055 W Hastings Street, Vancouver,

11:00 am (Pacific Time)

BC, V6E 2E9

-------

Fold

You are receiving this notice to advise that the proxy materials for the above noted securityholders' meeting are available on the internet. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the internet. We remind you to access and review all of the important information contained in the information circular and other proxy materials before voting.

The information circular and other relevant materials are available at:

https://orexminerals.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

OR

www.sedar.com

How to Obtain Paper Copies of the Proxy Materials

-------

Fold

Securityholders may request to receive paper copies of the current meeting materials by mail at no cost. Requests for paper copies may be made using your Control Number as it appears on your enclosed Voting Instruction Form or Proxy. To ensure you receive the materials in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, all requests must be received no later than October 14, 2022. If you do request the current materials, please note that another Voting Instruction Form/Proxy will not be sent; please retain your current one for voting purposes.

For Holders with a 15 digit Control Number:

For Holders with a 16 digit Control Number:

Request materials by calling Toll Free, within North America - 1-866-962-0498 or direct, from Outside of North America - (514) 982-8716 and entering your control number as indicated on your Voting Instruction Form or Proxy.

To obtain paper copies of the materials after the meeting date, please contact info@orexminerals.com

Request materials by calling Toll Free, within North America - 1-877-907-7643 if you are in North America or (+1) 905-507-5450 if you are outside North America and entering your control number as indicated on your Voting Instruction Form.

To obtain paper copies of the materials after the meeting date, please contact info@orexminerals.com

Dual

Securityholder Meeting Notice

The resolutions to be voted on at the meeting are listed below along with the Sections within the Information Circular where disclosure regarding the matter can be found.

  1. Number of Directors - Number of Directors
  2. Election of Directors - Election of Directors
  3. Appointment of Auditors - Appointment of Auditors
  4. Stock Option Plan - Approval of the Stock Option Plan
  5. Amendments to Option Plan - Approval of Amendments to Option Plan

-------

Fold

Voting

PLEASE NOTE - YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE. To vote your securities you must vote

using the methods reflected on your enclosed Voting Instruction Form or Proxy.

PLEASE VIEW THE INFORMATION CIRCULAR PRIORTO VOTING

Annual Financial statement delivery

  • No Annual Report (or Annual Financial Statements) is (are) included in this mailing

Disclaimer

Orex Minerals Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 18:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,32 M -1,75 M -1,75 M
Net cash 2022 3,30 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,37 M 7,05 M 7,05 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Bernard Henry Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
N. Ross Wilmot Chief Financial Officer & Director
Arthur Charles Freeze Independent Director
William Harry White Independent Director
David R. Gunning Director
