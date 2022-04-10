Orexo : Sustainability Report

Sustainability report Orexo improves the lives of people .... 35 Responsible business ............................. 38 Innovation and partnership .................. 40 Sustainable people ................................. 43 Sustainable supply chain ....................... 45 Environment and climate change ....... 47 Sustainability data summary ................. 49 Auditor's opinion ..................................... 51

Orexo improves the lives of people

People staying healthy, being able to work and take care of their loved ones is Orexo's ultimate goal and our biggest contribution as a company to a sustainable society. On the way to achieving this, Orexo will carry out its work in a way that as far as possible minimizes our environmental impact. Through a clear sustainability agenda that permeates the entire business, we will contribute to a more sustainable world.

Sustainability has been important for Orexo for many years and a responsible business is central to all our activities and a foundation for our sustainability work. Orexo's sustainability work is managed by the Sustainability group and the team includes representation from the management team and other relevant functions creating the ability to inﬂuence the company's strategies and policies. The sustainability goals are achieved by integrating our ambitions and sustainability values in our policies and procedures and by communica-tion with our employees and business partners.

In 2020, Orexo reﬁned its sustainability agenda by deﬁn-ing four focus areas. These were updated in 2021: a) Inno-vation and partnership, b) Sustainable people, c) Sustainable supply chain, and d) Environment and climate change.

In 2021, we initiated a process to evaluate, analyze and fur-ther develop the agenda. It started with an analysis of the present situation to identify important sustainability topics. This was followed by a stakeholder analysis and stakeholder dialogue. In 2022, the stakeholder dialogue will be followed by a materiality analysis. The process ensures that Orexo identiﬁes material topics, involvement of the whole organi-zation and eventually a more powerful sustainability agenda.

Frameworks are guiding our employees

Orexo's policies and procedures guide managers and employees in their day-to-day work and are aligned with international standards and well-known initiatives, such as the ILO conventions and the UN Guiding Principles on

Statement by the CEO

Orexo's Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and it also act as our Communication on Progress according to the report-ing guidelines of the UN Global Compact. I am pleased to rea"rm Orexo's support of the Ten Principles in the areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment and Anti-Corruption.

Yours sincerely

Nikolaj Sorensen

President and CEO

Business and Human Rights. Orexo is also a participant in the UN Global Compact. The Swedish head o"ce, where we carry out research and development, is responsible for developing and maintaining corporate governance both for the Swedish parent company and its US subsidiary, Orexo US, Inc. The majority of the commercial activities are run by Orexo US, Inc., which also manages a number of guidelines adapted to local expectations and conditions in the US. Further details regarding governance and guidelines are described under Responsible business and each of the four focus areas.

Orexo contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Orexo supports Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Develop-ment Goals (SDGs). In 2021, Orexo participated in the UN Global Compact's program "SDG Ambition Accelerator", a program that challenges participating companies to setmore ambitious and clear goals in line with the SDGs. Our focus continuous to be on Goal 3: "Good health and well-being", and in particular target 3.5: "Strengthen the prevention and treatment of substance abuse, including narcotic drug abuse and harmful use of alcohol." Target 3.5 connects directly to our business' ambition to prevent and treat mental illness and addictive diseases. The SDGs will play an important part in our continued work to set a robust and material sustainability agenda. Further, the supply chain and the use of contract manufacturing plays an important part in the company's contribution to the SDGs.

Responsible business

Orexo operates in a market and industry where ethics and transparency are instrumental. Our overall corporate governance promotes the transparency to combat corruption and safeguard human rights.

Innovation and partnership

Our ambition is to become a leading player within the large and growing space of mental illness and substance use disorders and to improve access to treatment.

• New innovations

• Establish partnerships to develop and increase access to treatment

• Continuing collaborations with universities

Sustainable Supply Chain

Our ambition is to ensure good management of social, ethical and environmental impacts throughout the supply chain.

• Sustainable procurement

• Responsibility throughout our supply chain

Sustainable People

Our ambition is to o"er a safe and healthy work-place where everyone feels valued and respected.

• Good health and well-being for our employees and a safe working environment • An equal and non-discriminatory work culture



Environment and Climate Change

Our ambition is to to operate e#ciently and to reduce the climate and the environmental impact of all activities.

• Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

• Improve or resources usage and and reduce amounts of waste

Frameworks UN Agenda 2030 ILO core conventions The UN Sustainable Development Goals sets an ambitious and necessary agenda to lead the world towards more sustainable development. Orexo's operations has a direct and indirect impact on several of the goals. Orexo has the greatest impact on the sustainability goal number 3 "Good health and well-being". Orexo complies with the International Labor Organization's (ILO) eight core conventions, which constitute a minimum standard for working conditions, all over the world. It is about basic human rights in working life. UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights UN Global Compact The organizations that participate in the UN Global Compact commit themselves to living up to ten principles regarding human rights, working conditions, environmental impact and anti-corruption, and respect these throughout their value chain. As a participant in the UN Global Compact, Orexo's sustainability agenda builds on and follows these principles. The principles give the company the long-term focus and the direction required to create a positive change in the business. Orexo follows the UN's Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. These principles were adopted in 2011 and mean that an activity should not contribute to human rights violations and that companies should act to prevent such.

3 questions to Cecilia Coupland

SVP and Head of Operation, management representative in Orexo Sustainability Group

How would you summarize sustainability for 2021?

Mental illness and substance use disorders are growing issues that have increased substan-tially during the pandemic. I am proud of the progress we made during 2021 in our research projects and in our collaborations with part-ners. These developments are creating oppor-tunities to both bring new, improved products to the market and enabling our existing prod-ucts to reach more people who are struggling.

The many challenges addressed by the Sus-tainable Development Goals continues and our participation in the UN Global Compact program SDG Ambition Accelerator has given us valuable insights into where our biggest impacts are. We have also taken further strides in our understanding of our current situation and what is important for us, by performing an internal and external stakeholder analysis. This will serve as great base for our future sustainability e#orts.

What are your sustainability priorities for 2022?

Our main priority is to ﬁnalize our materiality analysis and use this as a basis for setting a sustainability plan for coming years. The plan will include the whole of Orexo, both the Swedish R&D operations and our sales organi-zation in the US. Furthermore, we will acceler-ate our e#orts in understanding the sustain-ability impact of our external suppliers, which are a crucial part of our value chain.

What would you like to achieve in a 5 year horizon?

My vision is that in ﬁve years we will have a full understanding of our sustainability impact through our operations and value chain and that we will have executed our sustainability plan. Also, that we will be recognized as a responsible company that goes beyond our legal obligations for sustainability.

Responsible business

Orexo operates in the pharmaceutical industry, marketing a controlled substance. This sector of the industry has a history of unethical business conduct, hence business practices for companies like ours receive heavy scrutiny by law enforcement and legislative bodies. For us at Orexo, responsible business practices are a top priority and we have no tolerance for non-compliance.

Ethical practice underpins all Orexo's business operations. Orexo operates in markets that o#er good business oppor-tunities, but operations can also be in high-risk markets with exposure to serious risks such as bribery and corruption. Orexo has no tolerance for this.

Orexo's Code of Conduct "Business Compliance and Ethics Code" serves as an umbrella for all other policies and guidelines in the company and is based on corporate values, legislation and internationally recognized standards, such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Helsinki Declaration1 and the Ten Principles of UN Global Compact. Orexo's Code of Conduct is the basis of our business and it describes expectations and requirements in the areas of human rights, personnel and labour law, environment and anti-corruption. It also describes ethical expectations of research and development as well as requirements regarding patient safety.

The Code of Conduct must be followed by all board members, employees and temporary sta# at Orexo AB and its subsidiaries. To ensure legal compliance, manage risks and to achieve set sustainability ambitions, Orexo has several policies and guidelines linked to the Code of Conduct.

To ensure good business ethics, and compliance with laws, regulations and Orexo's values, all board members, personnel and temporary sta# are required to read and understand Orexo's Code of Conduct. In Sweden this is done at least biannually by reviewing and rea"rming their understanding and compliance with the Business Com-pliance and Ethics Code. Correspondingly in the US, the US Code of Business Conduct and Ethics is reviewed and rea"rmed annually.

Supporting Orexo's Code of Conduct there is a Compre-hensive Compliance Program. This consists of policies and procedures structured to mitigate the legal, regulatory and ethical risks associated with research and development, qual-ity control and the US commercial pharmaceutical operations.

Orexo's management systems assist personnel in access-ing and tracking the policies and procedures relevant to their role. Policies and procedures are reviewed on an on-going basis as business needs evolve and at least once every two years. All new employees receive comprehensive intro-ductory training including the Orexo Code of Conduct, role-speciﬁc compliance requirements, and the Safety, Health and Environment framework.

Business Compliance and Ethics Code

Supplier Code US Comprehensive Safety, Health and Human Resources of Conduct Compliance Policies Environment Policies Policies