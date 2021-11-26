Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orezone Gold : Q3-2022 Financial Statement

11/26/2021 | 12:50pm EST
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited, Expressed in United States dollars)

Orezone Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars)

Notice to reader pursuant to National Instrument 51-102

Responsibility for Financial Statements:

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Orezone Gold Corporation as at and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 have been prepared by the Company's management. Recognizing that the Company is responsible for both the integrity and objectivity of the condensed interim financial statements, management is satisfied that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been fairly presented.

Auditor's involvement:

The external auditors of the Company have not audited or performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Orezone Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

As at

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$16,771,531

$8,866,617

Inventories

418,356

507,651

Other current assets

1,484,083

271,949

Total current assets

18,673,970

9,646,217

Non-current assets

Other financial assets

402,779

791,021

Mineral properties, plant and equipment (Note 3)

48,572,871

2,551,385

Total assets

$67,649,620

$12,988,623

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

$7,301,404

$3,127,618

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

112,083

167,632

Warrant liability (Note 4)

6,855,411

-

Total liabilities

14,268,898

3,295,250

Equity

Share capital

267,844,178

212,546,551

Reserves

24,652,887

21,947,589

Accumulated deficit

(228,926,744)

(214,795,456)

Equity attributable to shareholders

63,570,321

19,698,684

Non-controlling interest

(10,189,599)

(10,005,311)

Total equity

53,380,722

9,693,373

Total liabilities and equity

$67,649,620

$12,988,623

Commitments (Note 8(b))

Subsequent Events (Note 9)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of Orezone Gold Corporation on November 24, 2021:

/s/ Patrick Downey

/s/ Ronald Batt

Patrick Downey

Ronald Batt

Director

Director

Page | 3

Orezone Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars, except for number of share amounts)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation costs (Note 6)

$110,739

$3,260,052

$1,334,987

$10,172,021

General and administrative costs (Note 6)

1,094,847

656,339

3,306,339

2,217,878

Share-based compensation (Note 5(d))

435,857

159,208

1,666,057

689,594

Depreciation (Note 3)

28,760

217,618

129,533

626,416

Operating expenses

1,670,203

4,293,217

6,436,916

13,705,909

Other (loss) income

Foreign exchange loss

(156,872)

(25,448)

(1,535,712)

(124,725)

Finance income

30,909

24,140

142,699

143,045

Finance expense

(2,845)

(4,345)

(9,905)

(13,889)

Fair value (loss) gain on other financial assets

(202,112)

181,173

(390,850)

374,593

Fair value loss on warrant liability (Note 4)

(5,986,402)

-

(5,986,402)

-

Other (loss) income

(6,317,322)

175,520

(7,780,170)

379,024

Net loss for the period

(7,987,525)

(4,117,697)

(14,217,086)

(13,326,885)

Net (loss) income attributable to:

Shareholders

(7,992,318)

(3,789,362)

(14,131,288)

(12,310,660)

Non-controlling interest

4,793

(328,335)

(85,798)

(1,016,225)

Net loss for the period

(7,987,525)

(4,117,697)

(14,217,086)

(13,326,885)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

-

396,705

1,854,589

(450,813)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

-

396,705

1,854,589

(450,813)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(7,987,525)

(3,720,992)

(12,362,497)

(13,777,698)

Comprehensive loss attributable to:

Shareholders

(8,132,608)

(3,660,602)

(12,596,071)

(13,039,434)

Non-controlling interest

145,083

(60,390)

233,574

(738,264)

Comprehensive loss for the period

($7,987,525)

($3,720,992)

($12,362,497)

($13,777,698)

Net loss per common share attributable to the

shareholders of the Company, basic and diluted

($0.02)

($0.02)

($0.04)

($0.05)

Weighted-average number of common

shares outstanding, basic and diluted

323,533,806

251,984,002

315,990,784

247,391,324

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 4

Orezone Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars, except for number of share amounts)

Share capital

Reserves

Share-

Foreign

Equity

Non-

Shares

Amount

based

currency

Warrants

Contributed

Accumulated

attributable to

controlling

payments

translation

surplus

deficit

shareholders

interest

Total Equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 1, 2021

252,653,306

212,546,551

16,550,415

(544,050)

893,136

5,048,088

(214,795,456)

19,698,684

(10,005,311)

9,693,373

Shares issued (Note 5)

70,242,500

57,490,921

-

-

-

-

-

57,490,921

-

57,490,921

Share issuance costs (Note 5)

-

(2,595,976)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,595,976)

-

(2,595,976)

Warrants exercised (Note 4)

463,000

322,966

-

-

(24,127)

-

-

298,839

-

298,839

Warrants transferred (Note 4)

-

-

-

-

(869,009)

-

-

(869,009)

-

(869,009)

Stock options exercised

175,000

79,716

(20,702)

-

-

-

-

59,014

-

59,014

Share-based compensation

-

-

1,666,057

-

-

-

-

1,666,057

-

1,666,057

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

1,535,217

-

-

-

1,535,217

319,372

1,854,589

Bomboré mining permit expansion

(Note 3)

-

-

-

-

-

417,862

-

417,862

(417,862)

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14,131,288)

(14,131,288)

(85,798)

(14,217,086)

Balance, September 30, 2021

323,533,806

267,844,178

18,195,770

991,167

-

5,465,950

(228,926,744)

63,570,321

(10,189,599)

53,380,722

Share capital

Reserves

Share-

Foreign

Equity

Non-

Shares

Amount

based

currency

Contributed

Accumulated

attributable to

controlling

payments

translation

Warrants

surplus

deficit

shareholders

interest

Total Equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 1, 2020

213,376,906

198,203,211

15,952,323

(1,162,189)

-

5,048,088

(197,149,242)

20,892,191

(8,003,723)

12,888,468

Units issued

37,595,900

14,387,860

-

-

996,935

-

-

15,384,795

-

15,384,795

Unit issuance costs

-

(1,109,195)

-

-

(76,856)

-

-

(1,186,051)

-

(1,186,051)

Warrants exercised

550,500

360,680

-

-

(26,943)

-

-

333,737

-

333,737

Stock options exercised

1,095,000

684,836

(254,024)

-

-

-

-

430,812

-

430,812

Share-based compensation

-

-

689,594

-

-

-

-

689,594

-

689,594

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

(728,774)

-

-

-

(728,774)

277,961

(450,813)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(12,310,660)

(12,310,660)

(1,016,225)

(13,326,885)

Balance, September 30, 2020

252,618,306

212,527,392

16,387,893

(1,890,963)

893,136

5,048,088

(209,459,902)

23,505,644

(8,741,987)

14,763,657

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 5

