Orezone Gold : Q3-2022 Financial Statement

Notice to reader pursuant to National Instrument 51-102
Responsibility for Financial Statements:
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Orezone Gold Corporation as at and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 have been prepared by the Company's management. Recognizing that the Company is responsible for both the integrity and objectivity of the condensed interim financial statements, management is satisfied that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been fairly presented.
Auditor's involvement:
The external auditors of the Company have not audited or performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Orezone Gold Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
As at
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$16,771,531
$8,866,617
Inventories
418,356
507,651
Other current assets
1,484,083
271,949
Total current assets
18,673,970
9,646,217
Non-current assets
Other financial assets
402,779
791,021
Mineral properties, plant and equipment (Note 3)
48,572,871
2,551,385
Total assets
$67,649,620
$12,988,623
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
$7,301,404
$3,127,618
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
112,083
167,632
Warrant liability (Note 4)
6,855,411
-
Total liabilities
14,268,898
3,295,250
Equity
Share capital
267,844,178
212,546,551
Reserves
24,652,887
21,947,589
Accumulated deficit
(228,926,744)
(214,795,456)
Equity attributable to shareholders
63,570,321
19,698,684
Non-controlling interest
(10,189,599)
(10,005,311)
Total equity
53,380,722
9,693,373
Total liabilities and equity
$67,649,620
$12,988,623
Commitments (Note 8(b))
Subsequent Events (Note 9)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of Orezone Gold Corporation on November 24, 2021:
/s/ Patrick Downey
/s/ Ronald Batt
Patrick Downey
Ronald Batt
Director
Director
Page | 3
Orezone Gold Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars, except for number of share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation costs (Note 6)
$110,739
$3,260,052
$1,334,987
$10,172,021
General and administrative costs (Note 6)
1,094,847
656,339
3,306,339
2,217,878
Share-based compensation (Note 5(d))
435,857
159,208
1,666,057
689,594
Depreciation (Note 3)
28,760
217,618
129,533
626,416
Operating expenses
1,670,203
4,293,217
6,436,916
13,705,909
Other (loss) income
Foreign exchange loss
(156,872)
(25,448)
(1,535,712)
(124,725)
Finance income
30,909
24,140
142,699
143,045
Finance expense
(2,845)
(4,345)
(9,905)
(13,889)
Fair value (loss) gain on other financial assets
(202,112)
181,173
(390,850)
374,593
Fair value loss on warrant liability (Note 4)
(5,986,402)
-
(5,986,402)
-
Other (loss) income
(6,317,322)
175,520
(7,780,170)
379,024
Net loss for the period
(7,987,525)
(4,117,697)
(14,217,086)
(13,326,885)
Net (loss) income attributable to:
Shareholders
(7,992,318)
(3,789,362)
(14,131,288)
(12,310,660)
Non-controlling interest
4,793
(328,335)
(85,798)
(1,016,225)
Net loss for the period
(7,987,525)
(4,117,697)
(14,217,086)
(13,326,885)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
-
396,705
1,854,589
(450,813)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
-
396,705
1,854,589
(450,813)
Comprehensive loss for the period
(7,987,525)
(3,720,992)
(12,362,497)
(13,777,698)
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
Shareholders
(8,132,608)
(3,660,602)
(12,596,071)
(13,039,434)
Non-controlling interest
145,083
(60,390)
233,574
(738,264)
Comprehensive loss for the period
($7,987,525)
($3,720,992)
($12,362,497)
($13,777,698)
Net loss per common share attributable to the
shareholders of the Company, basic and diluted
($0.02)
($0.02)
($0.04)
($0.05)
Weighted-average number of common
shares outstanding, basic and diluted
323,533,806
251,984,002
315,990,784
247,391,324
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page | 4
Orezone Gold Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
For the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars, except for number of share amounts)
Share capital
Reserves
Share-
Foreign
Equity
Non-
Shares
Amount
based
currency
Warrants
Contributed
Accumulated
attributable to
controlling
payments
translation
surplus
deficit
shareholders
interest
Total Equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 1, 2021
252,653,306
212,546,551
16,550,415
(544,050)
893,136
5,048,088
(214,795,456)
19,698,684
(10,005,311)
9,693,373
Shares issued (Note 5)
70,242,500
57,490,921
-
-
-
-
-
57,490,921
-
57,490,921
Share issuance costs (Note 5)
-
(2,595,976)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,595,976)
-
(2,595,976)
Warrants exercised (Note 4)
463,000
322,966
-
-
(24,127)
-
-
298,839
-
298,839
Warrants transferred (Note 4)
-
-
-
-
(869,009)
-
-
(869,009)
-
(869,009)
Stock options exercised
175,000
79,716
(20,702)
-
-
-
-
59,014
-
59,014
Share-based compensation
-
-
1,666,057
-
-
-
-
1,666,057
-
1,666,057
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
1,535,217
-
-
-
1,535,217
319,372
1,854,589
Bomboré mining permit expansion
(Note 3)
-
-
-
-
-
417,862
-
417,862
(417,862)
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,131,288)
(14,131,288)
(85,798)
(14,217,086)
Balance, September 30, 2021
323,533,806
267,844,178
18,195,770
991,167
-
5,465,950
(228,926,744)
63,570,321
(10,189,599)
53,380,722
Share capital
Reserves
Share-
Foreign
Equity
Non-
Shares
Amount
based
currency
Contributed
Accumulated
attributable to
controlling
payments
translation
Warrants
surplus
deficit
shareholders
interest
Total Equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 1, 2020
213,376,906
198,203,211
15,952,323
(1,162,189)
-
5,048,088
(197,149,242)
20,892,191
(8,003,723)
12,888,468
Units issued
37,595,900
14,387,860
-
-
996,935
-
-
15,384,795
-
15,384,795
Unit issuance costs
-
(1,109,195)
-
-
(76,856)
-
-
(1,186,051)
-
(1,186,051)
Warrants exercised
550,500
360,680
-
-
(26,943)
-
-
333,737
-
333,737
Stock options exercised
1,095,000
684,836
(254,024)
-
-
-
-
430,812
-
430,812
Share-based compensation
-
-
689,594
-
-
-
-
689,594
-
689,594
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(728,774)
-
-
-
(728,774)
277,961
(450,813)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(12,310,660)
(12,310,660)
(1,016,225)
(13,326,885)
Balance, September 30, 2020
252,618,306
212,527,392
16,387,893
(1,890,963)
893,136
5,048,088
(209,459,902)
23,505,644
(8,741,987)
14,763,657
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Orezone Gold Corporation published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 17:49:03 UTC.