Orezone Gold : Q3-2022 Financial Statement

Orezone Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars) Notice to reader pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Responsibility for Financial Statements: The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Orezone Gold Corporation as at and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 have been prepared by the Company's management. Recognizing that the Company is responsible for both the integrity and objectivity of the condensed interim financial statements, management is satisfied that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been fairly presented. Auditor's involvement: The external auditors of the Company have not audited or performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Orezone Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars) September 30, December 31, As at 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash $16,771,531 $8,866,617 Inventories 418,356 507,651 Other current assets 1,484,083 271,949 Total current assets 18,673,970 9,646,217 Non-current assets Other financial assets 402,779 791,021 Mineral properties, plant and equipment (Note 3) 48,572,871 2,551,385 Total assets $67,649,620 $12,988,623 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables $7,301,404 $3,127,618 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 112,083 167,632 Warrant liability (Note 4) 6,855,411 - Total liabilities 14,268,898 3,295,250 Equity Share capital 267,844,178 212,546,551 Reserves 24,652,887 21,947,589 Accumulated deficit (228,926,744) (214,795,456) Equity attributable to shareholders 63,570,321 19,698,684 Non-controlling interest (10,189,599) (10,005,311) Total equity 53,380,722 9,693,373 Total liabilities and equity $67,649,620 $12,988,623 Commitments (Note 8(b)) Subsequent Events (Note 9) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of Orezone Gold Corporation on November 24, 2021: /s/ Patrick Downey /s/ Ronald Batt Patrick Downey Ronald Batt Director Director Page | 3

Orezone Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars, except for number of share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Expenses Exploration and evaluation costs (Note 6) $110,739 $3,260,052 $1,334,987 $10,172,021 General and administrative costs (Note 6) 1,094,847 656,339 3,306,339 2,217,878 Share-based compensation (Note 5(d)) 435,857 159,208 1,666,057 689,594 Depreciation (Note 3) 28,760 217,618 129,533 626,416 Operating expenses 1,670,203 4,293,217 6,436,916 13,705,909 Other (loss) income Foreign exchange loss (156,872) (25,448) (1,535,712) (124,725) Finance income 30,909 24,140 142,699 143,045 Finance expense (2,845) (4,345) (9,905) (13,889) Fair value (loss) gain on other financial assets (202,112) 181,173 (390,850) 374,593 Fair value loss on warrant liability (Note 4) (5,986,402) - (5,986,402) - Other (loss) income (6,317,322) 175,520 (7,780,170) 379,024 Net loss for the period (7,987,525) (4,117,697) (14,217,086) (13,326,885) Net (loss) income attributable to: Shareholders (7,992,318) (3,789,362) (14,131,288) (12,310,660) Non-controlling interest 4,793 (328,335) (85,798) (1,016,225) Net loss for the period (7,987,525) (4,117,697) (14,217,086) (13,326,885) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) - 396,705 1,854,589 (450,813) Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 396,705 1,854,589 (450,813) Comprehensive loss for the period (7,987,525) (3,720,992) (12,362,497) (13,777,698) Comprehensive loss attributable to: Shareholders (8,132,608) (3,660,602) (12,596,071) (13,039,434) Non-controlling interest 145,083 (60,390) 233,574 (738,264) Comprehensive loss for the period ($7,987,525) ($3,720,992) ($12,362,497) ($13,777,698) Net loss per common share attributable to the shareholders of the Company, basic and diluted ($0.02) ($0.02) ($0.04) ($0.05) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 323,533,806 251,984,002 315,990,784 247,391,324 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page | 4

Orezone Gold Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity For the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars, except for number of share amounts) Share capital Reserves Share- Foreign Equity Non- Shares Amount based currency Warrants Contributed Accumulated attributable to controlling payments translation surplus deficit shareholders interest Total Equity # $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, January 1, 2021 252,653,306 212,546,551 16,550,415 (544,050) 893,136 5,048,088 (214,795,456) 19,698,684 (10,005,311) 9,693,373 Shares issued (Note 5) 70,242,500 57,490,921 - - - - - 57,490,921 - 57,490,921 Share issuance costs (Note 5) - (2,595,976) - - - - - (2,595,976) - (2,595,976) Warrants exercised (Note 4) 463,000 322,966 - - (24,127) - - 298,839 - 298,839 Warrants transferred (Note 4) - - - - (869,009) - - (869,009) - (869,009) Stock options exercised 175,000 79,716 (20,702) - - - - 59,014 - 59,014 Share-based compensation - - 1,666,057 - - - - 1,666,057 - 1,666,057 Foreign currency translation - - - 1,535,217 - - - 1,535,217 319,372 1,854,589 Bomboré mining permit expansion (Note 3) - - - - - 417,862 - 417,862 (417,862) - Net loss for the period - - - - - - (14,131,288) (14,131,288) (85,798) (14,217,086) Balance, September 30, 2021 323,533,806 267,844,178 18,195,770 991,167 - 5,465,950 (228,926,744) 63,570,321 (10,189,599) 53,380,722 Share capital Reserves Share- Foreign Equity Non- Shares Amount based currency Contributed Accumulated attributable to controlling payments translation Warrants surplus deficit shareholders interest Total Equity # $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, January 1, 2020 213,376,906 198,203,211 15,952,323 (1,162,189) - 5,048,088 (197,149,242) 20,892,191 (8,003,723) 12,888,468 Units issued 37,595,900 14,387,860 - - 996,935 - - 15,384,795 - 15,384,795 Unit issuance costs - (1,109,195) - - (76,856) - - (1,186,051) - (1,186,051) Warrants exercised 550,500 360,680 - - (26,943) - - 333,737 - 333,737 Stock options exercised 1,095,000 684,836 (254,024) - - - - 430,812 - 430,812 Share-based compensation - - 689,594 - - - - 689,594 - 689,594 Foreign currency translation - - - (728,774) - - - (728,774) 277,961 (450,813) Net loss for the period - - - - - - (12,310,660) (12,310,660) (1,016,225) (13,326,885) Balance, September 30, 2020 252,618,306 212,527,392 16,387,893 (1,890,963) 893,136 5,048,088 (209,459,902) 23,505,644 (8,741,987) 14,763,657 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page | 5

