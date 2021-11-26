Orezone Gold : Q3-2022 MD&A 11/26/2021 | 12:50pm EST Send by mail :

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Orezone Gold Corporation Page 1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") was prepared by management, and was reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors ("Board") on November 24, 2021, the date of this MD&A. The following discussion of performance, financial condition, and future prospects should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ("Interim Financial Statements"), which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All dollar amounts in this MD&A are in United States dollars, unless otherwise specified. References to "$" or "US$" or "USD" are to United States dollars, references to "C$" or "CAD" are to Canadian dollars and references to "CFA" or "XOF" are to West African Communauté Financière Africaine francs. The functional currency for each entity consolidated with the Company is determined by the currency of the primary economic environment in which it operates (the "functional currency"). Prior to July 1, 2021, the Company's functional currency was the CAD. Effective July 1, 2021, the Company determined that its functional currency had changed from the CAD to the USD and each of its Burkina Faso subsidiaries had changed from the CFA to USD. The change in functional currency reflects changes in nature of the Company's activities upon entering the development stage, commencement of construction activities, and the financing of such activities. Throughout this document, abbreviations "M" means millions, "K" means thousands, "km" means kilometres, "m" means metres, and "oz" means troy ounces. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the adequacy of cash resources to carry out exploration, development, and construction programs or the need for future financing are forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the potential for expansion of current mineral resources, expected results including, but not limited to, targeted economic parameters and production levels for Bomboré, planned expenditures on the Company's projects and the potential timing and milestones required to become a gold producer are also forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including those not specifically identified herein, are made subject to cautionary language at the end of this MD&A. Corporate Information The Company was incorporated on December 1, 2008 under the Canada Business Corporations Act and has a Tier 1 listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") with its common shares and warrants trading under the symbols "ORE" and "ORE.WT", respectively. The Company's common shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol "ORZCF". The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of gold properties in Burkina Faso, West Africa, focusing on its 90%-owned flagship Bomboré gold project ("Bomboré" or "Bomboré Project"). The Company's strategic plan is to bring its multimillion ounce Bomboré Project into production. On October 15, 2021, the Company closed on its project debt which is forecasted to fund Bomboré through construction and into commercial production. To-date, project construction is progressing well with first gold scheduled in Q3-2022. Q3-2021 Highlights 1. Bomboré Development and Construction Activities The Company achieved the following key development and construction milestones during the current quarter: Safety: Over 1.18M hours worked by employees and contractors without a lost time injury since the start of project construction in 2021.

Detailed Engineering and Procurement: As at September 30, 2021, engineering had reached 90% completion with procurement at 87% completion. Purchase orders for all major equipment and long-lead items have now been awarded and are under fabrication or delivery.

long-lead items have now been awarded and are under fabrication or delivery. Pre-production Mining: As of September 30, 2021, the Company has mined over 4.5M tonnes from the Off-Channel Reservoir ("OCR") pit and stockpiled 1.6M tonnes of ore for plant start-up and future processing. Mining of the OCR by the mining contractor commenced in April 2021 and is currently ahead of plan with a target completion date of February 2022.

Project construction: Construction of the Bomboré processing plant and mine infrastructure remains on schedule and in line with budget estimate. As of September 30, 2021, overall construction progress was at 28% with $46.6M in project expenditures incurred against a total project budget of $177.2M, representing 26.3% of budgeted costs. Refer to "Bomboré Project Development and Construction Update" section below for more details. Orezone Gold Corporation Page 2 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 2. Project Financing Completion During the quarter, the Company significantly advanced definitive documentation on its $96M senior loans, $35M convertible notes, and $7.15M silver stream ("Project Financings") that collectively is expected to fund Bomboré into operations and on-going exploration. On August 31, 2021, as a step to closing, the Company's shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the convertible note issuance to Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. ("RCF VII").

On October 15, 2021, the Company closed on the Project Financings with concurrent drawdowns made on the convertible notes and silver stream. First drawdown under the Coris Bank International ("Coris Bank") senior loans is forecasted for the end of 2021.

Upon closing of the Project Financings, the Company had available liquidity of ~US$148M to use towards remaining construction, financing expenses, exploration, and commissioning costs for the Bomboré gold mine. Refer to "Project Debt Facilities for Bomboré" and "Silver Stream" sections below for more details. 2021 Outlook The Company's current strategic focus is to advance the Bomboré gold mine into production in Q3-2022. Once ore is introduced, the Company expects the process plant will achieve a rapid ramp-up to its nameplate capacity of 5.2M tonnes per annum ("tpa") and to reach commercial production in Q4-2022. For 2021, the Company's objectives are centred on the following activities: Close the senior secured debt, convertible note facility, and the sale of the Bomboré silver stream concurrently in Q3- 2021. (Completed in October 2021). Commence pre-production mining of the OCR in March 2021 to ensure the OCR is ready for water intake and storage before the onset of the 2022 rainy season. Order the ball mill and all other critical long-lead items in H1-2021 to ensure the project schedule remains on track. Complete detailed engineering and award all major equipment and contract packages before the end of 2021. Finalize the power purchase agreement with the preferred independent power producer ("IPP") by Q2-2021 to allow for power plant installation at site prior to the commencement of the process plant commissioning in 2022. Complete early civil works to provide for year-round access to all construction areas, and additional camp upgrades to meet peak construction occupancy, and begin site-wide bulk earthworks by the end of H1-2021 to facilitate the start of the process plant erection in H2-2021. Start site preparation and initial embankment raise of the Tailings Storage Facility ("TSF"). Complete recruitment of the Owner's project development team. Commence exploratory drilling on high-priority oxide and sulphide targets to extend Bomboré expansion potential. The Company has completed or is currently on track to complete all of the above 2021 objectives based on project progress achieved to-date (see sections below for more details). As a result, the Company is on schedule for the start of gold production by Q3-2022. Bomboré Project Development and Construction Update In December 2020, the Company awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction management ("EPCM") contract for the process plant construction and commissioning to Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd. ("Lycopodium"), an EPCM firm with a long track record of success on similar projects in West Africa. The Owner's team will be responsible for all site infrastructure work including bulk earthworks, OCR and associated intake structure, TSF starter dam, surface water management structures, camp upgrades, site security and perimeter fencing, warehouses, workshops, laboratory, administration offices, and civil works such as roads and bridges. During Q2-2021, the Company reviewed its project construction budget and schedule upon surpassing 30% engineering and completion of procurement for major equipment and bulks. An updated project budget of $177.2M was subsequently approved and will serve as the project's baseline budget. The project's baseline schedule to reaching first gold in Q3-2022 remains on track. Despite the current rise in raw material prices for steel, copper, and plastics, the Company was able to maintain the Orezone Gold Corporation Page 3 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 baseline budget within the capital cost estimate found in the 2019 feasibility study ("2019 FS"). This outcome reflects the high quality of the 2019 FS as bulk quantities such as earthworks, steel, piping, and platework all trended favourably to those estimated in the study, and the Company's early efforts to prioritize the placement of orders for major equipment and bulks such as HDPE liners, structural steel, and platework before price increases materialized. During Q3-2021, the Company advanced the development and construction of the Bomboré mine on several important fronts: Capital Spending: As of September 30, 2021, the Company has incurred $46.6M in project expenditures against a total project budget of $177.2M, representing 26.3% of budgeted costs. Project spending to-date is tracking well against estimate.

Pre-production Mining: As of September 30, 2021, 4.5M tonnes has been mined from the OCR pit with 1.6M tonnes of ore stockpiled for plant start-up and future processing. Mining of the OCR performed well during the wet season and is currently ahead of plan with a revised target completion date of February 2022. Mined ore tonnes have reconciled positively to and mined ore grades are consistent with those predicted by the Company's existing reserve model.

Upon completion of the OCR, mining will progress to other nearby pits to source higher grade ore feed for early production. Despite the excellent ramp-up in mining productivity, mining rates will be measured until commercial production is achieved in order to manage the project budget. Grade control drilling of the Maga and P8/P9 pits in advance of mining are being planned with mobilization of drill and field personnel to take place in Q4-2021.

Mining: As of September 30, 2021, 4.5M tonnes has been mined from the OCR pit with 1.6M tonnes of ore stockpiled for plant start-up and future processing. Mining of the OCR performed well during the wet season and is currently ahead of plan with a revised target completion date of February 2022. Mined ore tonnes have reconciled positively to and mined ore grades are consistent with those predicted by the Company's existing reserve model. Upon completion of the OCR, mining will progress to other nearby pits to source higher grade ore feed for early production. Despite the excellent ramp-up in mining productivity, mining rates will be measured until commercial production is achieved in order to manage the project budget. Grade control drilling of the Maga and P8/P9 pits in advance of mining are being planned with mobilization of drill and field personnel to take place in Q4-2021. EPCM: As of September 30, 2021, engineering reached 90% completion while procurement reached 87% completion based on the number of procurement packages awarded. The Lycopodium construction management team is now fully mobilized and supervision of site contractors to the project has commenced.

Procurement and Logistics: Purchase orders for all mechanical and electrical equipment, and major bulk items were placed by quarter-end with only minor purchases for tooling, piping specials, plant instrumentation and control software outstanding. Extension of fabrication times for certain mechanical orders and tank plateworks have occurred with the delays attributable to numerous factors including electrical component shortages, unprecedent global demand, temporary union strikes, or COVID-19 related curfews imposed by local authorities. Mitigation steps such as the use of airfreight and daily/weekly monitoring of supplier progress are being utilized to keep the project on schedule. Float created by early procurement of critical long-lead items at project start is proving invaluable in buffering the longer fabrication and delivery times.

Major Construction Contract Awards: For the five major site installation contracts, two contracts were awarded in the prior quarter: (a) the process plant concrete and (b) CIL tank erection and overland and tailings pipeline installation. During the current quarter, tenders for the plant's structural/mechanical/piping ("SMP") installation and the ball mill installation were issued with bids under evaluation at quarter-end. Subsequent to Q3-2021, all three remaining site contracts including electrical and instrumentation installation were awarded at quotes below budget.

prior quarter: (a) the process plant concrete and (b) CIL tank erection and overland and tailings pipeline installation. During the current quarter, tenders for the plant's structural/mechanical/piping ("SMP") installation and the ball mill installation were issued with bids under evaluation at quarter-end. Subsequent to Q3-2021, all three remaining site contracts including electrical and instrumentation installation were awarded at quotes below budget.

prior quarter: (a) the process plant concrete and (b) CIL tank erection and overland and tailings pipeline installation. During the current quarter, tenders for the plant's structural/mechanical/piping ("SMP") installation and the ball mill installation were issued with bids under evaluation at quarter-end. Subsequent to Q3-2021, all three remaining site contracts including electrical and instrumentation installation were awarded at quotes below budget. Tailings Storage Facility: Clearance and preparation of the TSF embankment foundation were completed during the current quarter allowing for the start of the TSF embankment construction at quarter-end. Completion of the TSF starter dam including HDPE liner installation and QA/QC sign-off by the independent engineer is forecasted for in Q2-2022. The pace of construction of the TSF embankment walls using hired equipment and operators under the Company's direct supervision have exceeded expectations to-date with early completion now anticipated for this work.

Tailings Storage Facility: Clearance and preparation of the TSF embankment foundation were completed during the current quarter allowing for the start of the TSF embankment construction at quarter-end. Completion of the TSF starter dam including HDPE liner installation and QA/QC sign-off by the independent engineer is forecasted for in Q2-2022. The pace of construction of the TSF embankment walls using hired equipment and operators under the Company's direct supervision have exceeded expectations to-date with early completion now anticipated for this work.

Earthworks: Bulk earthworks to prepare the process plant footprint for construction was completed during the quarter. Concrete: Concrete work commenced with the site mobilization of equipment, supplies, and personnel by the concrete contractor, and laydown area organized. A concrete batch plant was assembled and placed into operation. Area excavations for feed preparation, milling, and CIL ring beams, and pouring of the first CIL ring beam foundation were completed. CIL Tank Erection: The contractor commenced mobilization of personnel, transportation vehicles, and installation equipment by quarter-end.

Orezone Gold Corporation Page 4 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Water Storage Pond: A large 155K m 3 water storage pond was excavated, lined, and partially filled during the current quarter. This pond will be the major source of construction water during the upcoming dry season including the water needs to meet the moisture conditioning requirements of the TSF embankment fill.

Assay Laboratory: The Company has awarded a long-term services contract to a well-known certification services company to finance, design, equip, and operate the on-site analytical laboratory at Bomboré. This independent company will be responsible for procuring the specialized laboratory equipment while the Company will construct the laboratory building and related services. The laboratory is expected to be operational by the end of Q2-2022, ahead of wet commissioning of the process plant.

long-term services contract to a well-known certification services company to finance, design, equip, and operate the on-site analytical laboratory at Bomboré. This independent company will be responsible for procuring the specialized laboratory equipment while the Company will construct the laboratory building and related services. The laboratory is expected to be operational by the end of Q2-2022, ahead of wet commissioning of the process plant. Power Plant: Following the signing of the power purchase agreement ("PPA") with the Company in June 2021, Genser Energy Burkina S.A. ("Genser") commenced detailed design and conducted a site survey for the power plant and overhead transmission lines as well as obtaining supplier proposals and negotiating terms and delivery times for the power gensets and ancillary equipment. Ongoing procurement of plant electrical and mechanical equipment will continue through Q4-2021 with construction of the plant civils and mechanicals scheduled to commence in Q1-2022.

Q4-2021 with construction of the plant civils and mechanicals scheduled to commence in Q1-2022. Site earthworks, civils, and camp infrastructure: The Company has completed all key sections of the main hauls roads required for the project construction and earthworks. In the next quarter, the Company will continue construction work on the main trunk road connecting the camp to the process plant area. Camp expansion upgrades including three new permanent accommodation blocks, laundry room, and temporary offices and medical clinic were completed in Q3-2021. Telecommunications upgrades to improve mobile service and internet connectivity throughout the wider site area are ongoing and slated for completion in Q4-2021.

Q3-2021. Telecommunications upgrades to improve mobile service and internet connectivity throughout the wider site area are ongoing and slated for completion in Q4-2021. Project Personnel: As of September 30, 2021, there were 916 contractor personnel and 165 permanent and temporary Company employees directly involved with or supporting the construction and mining activities at Bomboré. Burkinabé citizens comprise 97% of this direct workforce with a female workforce at over 6%. The workforce is expected to peak in Q1-2022 as other site installation contractors mobilize to commence their work. The Company will provide ongoing updates including regular construction progress videos to ensure stakeholders are fully informed of measured progress achieved on site construction and commissioning activities as the Company advances towards the start of gold production in Q3-2022. COVID-19 Measures The COVID-19 pandemic declared in March 2020 remains prevalent despite the uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations worldwide. The reported number of COVID-19 cases remains low in Burkina Faso and in areas near the Bomboré project. However, an outbreak of COVID-19 transmissions within the project site or surrounding communities could cause a temporary slowdown or suspension of project activities to ensure the well-being of the Company's employees, contractors, and neighbours. To limit the exposure of the COVID-19 virus, the Company continues to strictly enforce its COVID-19 protocols which includes a negative test for COVID-19 for employees travelling to the project site and temperature screening of all workers and visitors prior to site entry. In addition, the Company is encouraging all employees and contractors to be vaccinated by arranging for vaccine doses to be administered by local health authorities. To-date, the Company has not experienced any significant COVID-19 impacts to its supply chain but has encountered a small number of instances of extended fabrication times or longer shipping durations brought on by the surge in pent-up consumer demand from COVID-19 or from temporary work restrictions imposed by governments to combat a high number of COVID-19 cases. The overall construction completion date for Bomboré remains unaffected but float to mitigate future delays has been reduced. The Company's guidance to first gold assumes that the risk of COVID-19 will not have a future material effect on the normal movement of workers and contractors, delivery times, supply routes, and existing fabrication schedules. Management believes the early work completed in late 2020 and the strong progress on procurement activities already achieved in 2021 have allowed the Company to maintain its target of reaching first gold by Q3-2022. With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations worldwide and within the Company's own workforce, and from the later start of the primary construction fieldwork in the H2-2021, the Company believes it has a reasonable basis for this outlook. Project Debt Facilities for Bomboré On October 15, 2021, the Company closed on its previously announced $131M of committed project debt for the development of the Bomboré gold mine. The project debt facilities consisted of: $96 million (XOF 52.5 billion) senior secured debt facility with Coris Bank ("Senior Debt Facility"), and Orezone Gold Corporation Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

