    ORE   CA68616T1093

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

(ORE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-13
1.200 CAD   -0.83%
Orezone Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

06/15/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) reports that all resolutions at the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 15, 2023 were approved by shareholders with 59.22% of the total issued and outstanding shares voted.

Michael Halvorson, Chairman of Orezone stated "On behalf of the Company and the board I would like to welcome Mr. Quinlan as a board member.  Mr. Quinlan is an independent nominee of Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. and has over 25 years of experience in the capital markets and mining industries.  Mr. Quinlan replaces Mr. Axcell who did not stand for re-election at the AGM. The Company would like to thank Mr. Axcell for his many contributions and guidance during his tenure as a board member.  As Chair of the Company's Project Steering Committee, Mr. Axcell greatly assisted the Company during the development and construction of the Bomboré mine including operations readiness preparations".

Results of Voting

The results of voting are noted below. For additional details on the resolutions, please see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 12, 2023.

1. To fix the number of directors at eight:

For% ForAgainst% Against
212,678,86499.79%451,5250.21%


2. To elect directors of the Company:

NomineeFor% ForAgainst% Against
Joseph Conway169,242,66981.61%38,143,50518.39%
Patrick Downey201,927,27197.37%5,458,9032.63%
Robert Doyle206,287,28699.47%1,098,8880.53%
Michael Halvorson206,360,63799.51%1,025,5370.49%
Kate Harcourt207,239,47299.93%146,7020.07%
Marco LoCascio207,233,27299.93%152,9020.07%
Charles Oliver207,262,07299.94%124,1020.06%
Matthew Quinlan207,259,41099.94%126,7640.06%


3. To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration:

For% ForWithhold% Withold
213,083,41699.98%46,9750.02%


About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian mining company operating the open pit Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. 

Orezone is focusing on mining and processing the Phase I near surface free-dig oxides at a planned annual throughput of 5.7 million tonnes.  The Company believes that Bomboré has a significant underlying sulphide resource to support a substantially larger Phase II expansion.  The Company has recently completed a resource definition drill program, and plans to issue an updated mineral resource, reserve and life of mine plan, as part of this Phase II expansion.  It is expected that the pending study will be completed in Q3-2023 to be followed by a production decision. 

Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.  

The technical report for the 2019 Feasibility Study on the Bomboré Project entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report (Amended) Feasibility Study of the Bomboré Gold Project is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.  

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering
Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release. 


fermer