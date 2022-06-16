Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Orezone Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORE   CA68616T1093

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

(ORE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
1.370 CAD   -0.72%
10:23aOrezone Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
GL
06/14Orezone Gold Reports High-Grade Drill Results From P17S Extension at Bombore Gold Project
MT
06/14OREZONE GOLD CORP BRIEF : Says Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold at P17S Extension at the Bombore Gold Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orezone Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

06/16/2022 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) reports that all resolutions at the Company’s annual general and special meetings of shareholders were approved by shareholders.

The results of voting are noted below. For additional details on the resolutions, please see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 13, 2022.   

1.  To fix the number of directors at eight:

For% ForAgainst% Against
146,174,62299.85%217,8260.15%

2.  To elect directors of the Company:

NomineeFor% ForWithhold% Withhold
Stephen Axcell146,185,34099.86%207,1080.14%
Joseph Conway145,095,65299.11%1,296,7960.89%
Patrick Downey139,618,95495.37%6,773,4944.63%
Robert Doyle146,197,50799.87%194,9410.13%
Michael Halvorson142,109,20097.07%4,283,2482.93%
Kate Harcourt146,159,10799.84%233,3410.16%
Marco LoCascio145,187,65899.18%1,204,7900.82%
Charles Oliver144,999,60899.05%1,392,8400.95%

3.  To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration:

For% ForWithhold% Withold
152,494,86399.99%11,8810.01%

4.  To reapprove the Company’s 10% rolling Stock Option Plan:

For% ForAgainst% Against
137,502,43793.93%8,890,0116.07%

5.  To reapprove the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan:

For% ForAgainst% Against
137,451,13793.89%8,941,3116.11%

6.  To reapprove the Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan:

For% ForAgainst% Against
145,865,55699.64%526,8920.36%

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.

The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bomboré as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bomboré is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bomboré into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering
Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.


All news about OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION
10:23aOrezone Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
GL
06/14Orezone Gold Reports High-Grade Drill Results From P17S Extension at Bombore Gold Proje..
MT
06/14OREZONE GOLD CORP BRIEF : Says Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold at P17S Extension at..
MT
06/14Orezone Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold at P17S Extension at the Bomboré Gold Pr..
GL
06/14Orezone Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold at P17S Extension at the Bomboré Gold Pr..
GL
06/14Orezone Gold Corporation Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold at P17s Extension at th..
CI
06/09Orezone Gold Reports High-Grade Intercepts in A2 Starter Pit At Bombore Gold Project
MT
06/09OREZONE GOLD : Ongoing Grade Control Program Returns Consistent High-Grade Intercepts in t..
PU
06/09OREZONE GOLD CORP BRIEF : Says Ongoing Grade Control Program Returns Consistent High-Grade..
MT
06/09Orezone Gold Corporation Reports Further Assay Results from the Maiden Grade Control Re..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 49,1 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 447 M 345 M 345 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Orezone Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,37 CAD
Average target price 2,59 CAD
Spread / Average Target 89,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Gerard Downey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Tam Chief Financial Officer
Michael Henreid Halvorson Chairman
Dale Tweed Vice President-Engineering
Ryan Goodman Vice President-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION14.17%345
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.73%49 746
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION4.82%34 641
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-22.36%23 575
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-8.62%22 388
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.76%17 457