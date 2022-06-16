Orezone Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
06/16/2022 | 10:23am EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) reports that all resolutions at the Company’s annual general and special meetings of shareholders were approved by shareholders.
The results of voting are noted below. For additional details on the resolutions, please see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 13, 2022.
1. To fix the number of directors at eight:
For
% For
Against
% Against
146,174,622
99.85%
217,826
0.15%
2. To elect directors of the Company:
Nominee
For
% For
Withhold
% Withhold
Stephen Axcell
146,185,340
99.86%
207,108
0.14%
Joseph Conway
145,095,652
99.11%
1,296,796
0.89%
Patrick Downey
139,618,954
95.37%
6,773,494
4.63%
Robert Doyle
146,197,507
99.87%
194,941
0.13%
Michael Halvorson
142,109,200
97.07%
4,283,248
2.93%
Kate Harcourt
146,159,107
99.84%
233,341
0.16%
Marco LoCascio
145,187,658
99.18%
1,204,790
0.82%
Charles Oliver
144,999,608
99.05%
1,392,840
0.95%
3. To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration:
For
% For
Withhold
% Withold
152,494,863
99.99%
11,881
0.01%
4. To reapprove the Company’s 10% rolling Stock Option Plan:
For
% For
Against
% Against
137,502,437
93.93%
8,890,011
6.07%
5. To reapprove the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan:
For
% For
Against
% Against
137,451,137
93.89%
8,941,311
6.11%
6. To reapprove the Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan:
For
% For
Against
% Against
145,865,556
99.64%
526,892
0.36%
About Orezone Gold Corporation
Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.
The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bomboré as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bomboré is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bomboré into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.
Patrick Downey President and Chief Executive Officer