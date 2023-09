Orezone Gold Corporation is a Canada-based gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of gold properties in Burkina Faso, West Africa, focusing on its 90%-owned Bombore gold project (Bombore Gold Mine or Bombore Project). The Bombore Project is a open pit gold mine situated approximately 85-kilometer (km) east of the capital city of Ouagadougou. The Bombore project hosts free digging oxide resources underlain by higher-grade sulphide resources.

