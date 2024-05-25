OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act Report For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 May 24, 2024

1. Introduction This Report is produced by Orezone Gold Corporation (the "Company") for the financial year ending December 31, 2023 (the "Reporting Period") and sets out the steps we have taken to prevent and reduce the potential risks for forced labour and child labour in our supply chains. References in this Report to the Company, "we" and "our" include a reference to Orezone Bomboré SA ("OBSA"), the Company's 90%-owned subsidiary. This Report is the first report prepared by the Company pursuant to Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (the "Act"). 2. About Orezone Gold Corporation The Company was incorporated on December 1, 2008 under the Canada Business Corporations Act and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ORE and on the OTCQX under the symbol ORZCF. The address of the Company's principal office is 505 Burrard Street, Suite 450, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V7X 1M3. The Company is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring the Bomboré gold mine ("Bomboré") in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mining permit is held by OBSA, a 90%-owned subsidiary of the Company. In accordance with the mining laws of Burkina Faso, the Government of Burkina Faso has a 10% free-carried equity interest in OBSA. The Company produces and sells gold doré bars, which for the Reporting Period, was refined by Metalor Technologies SA, a Swiss-based refinery of precious metals. Metalor is a certified member of the London Bullion Market Association and prides itself on maintaining exemplary traceability and on sourcing metals in accordance with strict social, environmental and ethical standards. Metalor works only with professional partners that comply with recognised international standards and establish responsible business practices. The Company does not purchase gold from other producers or artisanal or small-scale miners. As of December 31, 2023, there were 1,872 contractor personnel and 888 permanent and temporary Company employees directly involved with or supporting mining, processing, exploration, and capital project activities at the Bomboré mine. Burkinabé citizens comprised over 98% of this direct workforce with female representation at 8%. 3. Our Supply Chain The Company's supply chain consists of key goods and services required to operate the Bomboré mine. We contract with a range of suppliers and contractors that provide mining services, equipment and infrastructure, consumables, spare parts, security, catering, and other related goods and services. The procurement of goods and services is performed at both corporate and site level. At the Bomboré mine, the supply chain is managed locally by a specific supply chain team with oversight as required from corporate. The OBSA Supply Chain Manager has over 11 years of experience in supply chain in Burkina Faso and previous to joining OBSA, was with a multi-national transport and logistics company. Given the specialised nature of mining, some of the critical goods and services required to operate the Bomboré mine are specific and may only be available from international suppliers. Subject to availability, we source goods and services from national suppliers and where possible the Company prioritizes in- country suppliers of goods and services. In 2021, Burkina Faso introduced local content legislation. Burkina Faso's local content rules for mining companies are designed to promote socio-economic development and empower local communities. These Orezone Gold Corporation Page 1

regulations require mining companies to prioritize the hiring of Burkinabe nationals for both skilled and unskilled positions, fostering job creation and skills development within the country. Additionally, mining companies are mandated to procure a majority of goods and services from suppliers that are majority- owned by Burkinabé citizens, thereby fostering the development of national companies and supporting local businesses. Furthermore, the government encourages mining companies to invest in local infrastructure, education, and healthcare initiatives, ensuring that the benefits of mining activities are shared equitably among all stakeholders. Compliance with these local content rules not only enhances the sustainability of mining operations but also contributes to the long-term prosperity and well-being of Burkina Faso and its people. During the Reporting Period the Company met and exceeded the thresholds for local content: approximately 71% of the value for goods and services was sourced from local content

Burkinabé citizens comprised over 98% of OBSA's direct workforce. 4. Steps to Prevent and Reduce Risks of Forced Labour and Child Labour The Company has a governance framework that provides oversight of the entire business. The Company has established a series of policies and procedures that reflects the Company's core values and affirms the Company's commitment to conducting its business with honesty, integrity and fairness. Code of Business Conduct and Ethics The Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics reflects the Company's core values and also specifies the basic norms of behaviour expected from within the Company and from the Company's suppliers of goods and services. Respect for human rights is an essential part of the Company's vision and values and is included in the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. The Company is committed to conducting our operations in a manner consistent with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the laws of home and host countries, the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People and the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles and Conflict-Free Gold Standard. Whistleblower Policy and Whistleblower System In addition to the Company's Whistleblower Policy, the Company has in place a Whistleblower System that allows individuals to report, on a confidential and anonymous basis, any concerns regarding questionable behavior or violations to the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics which would include any potential instances of forced labour or child labour. The Whistleblower System is available in English and French and is actively promoted by the Company with English and French posters. The Whistleblower System is provided by an independent third-party provider specializing in whistleblower systems. During the Reporting Period, no incidents of forced labour or child labour were identified via the Whistleblower System. Standard Terms and Conditions of Contracts & Supplier Code of Conduct Our standard contracts contain terms and conditions that requires our providers throughout the supply chain to adhere to practices against forced labour. During the Reporting Period, OBSA implemented a Supplier Code of Conduct entitled "Basic HR and Supply Chain Requirements for Contractors and Vendors" to ensure that our business practices promote Orezone Gold Corporation Page 2

ethical behavior, fair human resources practices and respect for human rights across our entire supply chain. This Supplier Code of Conduct serves as a foundational guideline that all our contractors and vendors are required to adhere to, fostering a shared commitment to ethical operations and fair labour practices. By implementing this Supplier Code of Conduct, we aim to not only uphold our values and reputation but also contribute positively to the local communities. Training We provide anti-bribery and corruption training to our employees with an independent third-party provider. The Company is aiming to provide specific training to our employees on forced labour and child labour in the future. In addition to the anti-bribery and corruption training, certain subcontractors are trained in the Voluntarily Principles on Security and Human Rights. Due Diligence As part of our initiative to identify and mitigate risk, we conduct due diligence on every potential supplier of goods and services by requesting it to provide certain legal documents. As discussed earlier, OBSA's Supply Chain Manager has over 11 years of experience in supply chain in Burkina Faso and previous to joining OBSA, was with a multi-national transport and logistics company. Community Engagement Our proximity to local communities and our active community engagement, has resulted in strong support for the Bomboré mine and is an additional element of diligence to ensure that we would be aware of any instances of forced labour and child labour. Our engagement with local communities also serves as a strategy in preventing forced labour and child labour within supply chains. The Company has made investments in local livelihood restoration initiatives and on community assistance programs with the purpose of improving the lives of those families living on or near the mine and will continue with these investments and others during the mine's life. The Company has contributed funding and in-kind resources toward community health and safety, educational programs, vocational training, food security, and regional development in addition to opportunities for local employment and support for small businesses. The Company also supports and promotes new community businesses and subsidence programs (e.g. soap making, blanket weaving, agricultural gardens, chicken breeding, tree nurseries, and promotion of land reclamation techniques to improve yields and areas of arable land). Furthermore, collaboration with local authorities, NGOs, and grassroots organizations can facilitate the implementation of monitoring mechanisms and reporting systems, ensuring swift intervention in cases of abuse or exploitation. By prioritizing community engagement, we not only mitigate the risk of forced labour and child labour but also foster sustainable development and positive social impact within the regions where we operate. 5. Assessing and Managing our Risk The Bomboré mine is the Company's only material property. A single asset company inherently possesses a lower risk due to its focused operational scope, which allows for comprehensive oversight of all activities. The Company monitors every facet of its operations, from procurement to mining to production, thereby reducing the likelihood of forced labour and child labour within its supply chain. Orezone Gold Corporation Page 3

We evaluate all suppliers of goods and services based on a number of factors including reputation. We have direct engagement with these suppliers which further fosters a culture of accountability and ethical conduct throughout the supply chain. We engage in transparent communication with suppliers, emphasizing our zero-tolerance policy towards forced labour and child labour. 6. Remediation Measures Our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and Whistleblower Policy provide a reporting mechanism for our employees and suppliers to report ethical or legal violations as well as other concerns via the Whistleblower System. No incidents of forced labour or child labour were identified via the Whistleblower System however if a situation of non-compliance is identified via the Whistleblower System or otherwise, the Company will work to immediately develop and plan to correct the non-compliance and prevent such non-compliance in the future. 7. What We Aim to Achieve We are committed to the continuous fight against forced labour and child labour and the improvement of our risk management for identifying and mitigation of forced labour and child labour. We will continue to maintain our zero-tolerance policy towards forced labor and child labour in all aspects of our operations, including our supply chain. In 2024 and 2025, we plan to focus on the following: further develop a stratified risk-based approach to assess and manage the risk of forced labour and child labour in our supply chain

risk-based approach to assess and manage the risk of forced labour and child labour in our supply chain continue to progress with the Company's enterprise risk management process to include a risk matrix with respect to any risks associated with forced labour and child labour

commence with mapping activities with respect to our supply chain

expand our third-party training to employees to include forced labour and child labour training

third-party training to employees to include forced labour and child labour training enhance our Supplier Code of Conduct

conduct additional due diligence on a selected number of our suppliers

regularly review and update our policies, procedures, and practices to ensure their effectiveness and alignment with evolving standards and expectations. Orezone Gold Corporation Page 4