  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Orezone Gold Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    ORE   CA68616T1093

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

(ORE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05-12
1.260 CAD   +2.44%
OREZONE GOLD : Financial Statements
PU
05/05Orezone Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold at P17S Extension at the Bomboré Gold Project
GL
05/05Orezone Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold at P17S Extension at the Bomboré Gold Project
AQ
Orezone Gold : Financial Statements

05/13/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three month period ended March 31, 2022

(Unaudited, Expressed in United States dollars)

Orezone Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars)

Notice to reader pursuant to National Instrument 51-102

Responsibility for Financial Statements:

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Orezone Gold Corporation as at and for the three month period ended March 31, 2022 have been prepared by the Company's management. Recognizing that the Company is responsible for both the integrity and objectivity of the condensed interim financial statements, management is satisfied that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been fairly presented.

Auditor's involvement:

The external auditors of the Company have not audited or performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Orezone Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

As at

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

$13,882,854

Cash

$36,082,980

Inventories

479,737

356,961

Other current assets

2,726,551

2,670,267

Total current assets

17,089,142

39,110,208

Non-current assets

614,053

Other financial assets

403,144

Deferred financing costs (Note 3)

2,417,754

3,704,553

Mineral properties, plant and equipment (Note 4)

142,478,082

97,280,591

Total assets

$162,599,031

$140,498,496

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

$21,330,734

Trade and other payables

$19,359,315

Non-current liabilities

11,453,373

Warrant liability (Note 5)

8,633,726

Loans and borrowings (Note 6)

61,360,062

45,826,744

Lease liabilities

418,462

441,431

Silver stream liability (Note 7)

7,739,367

7,688,638

Environmental rehabilitation provision (Note 8)

9,600,825

4,672,139

Total liabilities

111,902,823

86,621,993

Equity

269,185,584

Share capital

268,190,768

Reserves

29,865,836

29,162,636

Accumulated deficit

(238,421,478)

(233,369,481)

Equity attributable to shareholders

60,629,942

63,983,923

Non-controlling interest

(9,933,734)

(10,107,420)

Total equity

50,696,208

53,876,503

Total liabilities and equity

$162,599,031

$140,498,496

Commitments (Note 11(b))

Subsequent Events (Note 12)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of Orezone Gold Corporation on May 13, 2022:

/s/ Patrick Downey

/s/ Ronald Batt

Patrick Downey

Ronald Batt

Director

Director

Page | 3

Orezone Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars, except for number of share amounts)

Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Expenses

$892,256

Exploration and evaluation costs

$500,580

General and administrative costs

1,033,333

971,755

Share-based compensation (Note 9(d))

964,791

797,289

Depreciation (Note 4)

30,945

72,295

Operating expenses

2,921,325

2,341,919

Other (loss) income

570,608

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(615,847)

Finance income

15,321

58,208

Finance expense

(18,150)

(3,689)

Fair value gain (loss) on other financial assets

202,291

(267,250)

Fair value loss on warrant liability (Note 5)

(2,819,928)

-

Fair value loss on silver stream liability (Note 7)

(50,729)

-

Other loss

(2,100,587)

(828,578)

Net loss for the period

(5,021,912)

(3,170,497)

Net (loss) income attributable to:

(5,051,997)

Shareholders

(3,119,204)

Non-controlling interest

30,085

(51,293)

Net loss for the period

($5,021,912)

($3,170,497)

Other comprehensive income

-

Foreign currency translation gain

974,706

Total other comprehensive income

-

974,706

Comprehensive loss for the period

(5,021,912)

(2,195,791)

Comprehensive loss attributable to:

(5,195,598)

Shareholders

(2,404,921)

Non-controlling interest

173,686

209,130

Comprehensive loss for the period

($5,021,912)

($2,195,791)

Net loss per common share attributable to the

($0.02)

shareholders of the Company, basic and diluted

($0.01)

Weighted-average number of common

324,867,418

shares outstanding, basic and diluted

301,062,417

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 4

Orezone Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars, except for number of share amounts)

Share capital

Reserves

Foreign

Convertible

Equity

Non-

Shares

Amount

Share-based

currency

Contributed

note equity

Accumulated

attributable to

controlling

payments

translation

Warrants

surplus

component

deficit

shareholders

interest

Total Equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 1, 2022

323,899,306

268,190,768

18,681,054

847,680

-

5,465,950

4,167,952

(233,369,481)

63,983,923

(10,107,420)

53,876,503

Shares issued (Note 6(b))

475,387

452,363

-

-

-

-

-

-

452,363

-

452,363

Warrants exercised (Note 5)

500

597

-

-

-

-

-

-

597

-

597

Stock options exercised (Note 9(b))

490,332

339,297

(96,631)

-

-

-

-

-

242,666

-

242,666

RSUs redeemed (Note 9(c))

274,000

202,559

(202,559)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based compensation (Note 9(d))

-

-

1,145,991

-

-

-

-

-

1,145,991

-

1,145,991

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

(143,601)

-

-

-

-

(143,601)

143,601

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,051,997)

(5,051,997)

30,085

(5,021,912)

Balance, March 31, 2022

325,139,525

269,185,584

19,527,855

704,079

-

5,465,950

4,167,952

(238,421,478)

60,629,942

(9,933,734)

50,696,208

Share capital

Reserves

Foreign

Convertible

Equity

Non-

Shares

Amount

Share-based

currency

Contributed

note equity

Accumulated

attributable to

controlling

payments

translation

Warrants

surplus

component

deficit

shareholders

interest

Total Equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 1, 2021

252,653,306

212,546,551

16,550,415

(544,050)

893,136

5,048,088

-

(214,795,456)

19,698,684

(10,005,311)

9,693,373

Shares issued

70,242,500

57,490,921

-

-

-

-

-

-

57,490,921

-

57,490,921

Share issuance costs

-

(2,551,669)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,551,669)

-

(2,551,669)

Stock options exercised

35,000

20,326

(5,608)

-

-

-

-

-

14,718

-

14,718

Share-based compensation

-

-

797,289

-

-

-

-

-

797,289

-

797,289

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

714,283

-

-

-

-

714,283

260,423

974,706

Bomboré mining permit expansion

-

-

-

-

-

417,862

-

-

417,862

(417,862)

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,119,204)

(3,119,204)

(51,293)

(3,170,497)

Balance, March 31, 2021

322,930,806

267,506,129

17,342,096

170,233

893,136

5,465,950

-

(217,914,660)

73,462,884

(10,214,043)

63,248,841

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orezone Gold Corporation published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 21:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
