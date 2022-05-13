Orezone Gold : Financial Statements

Notice to reader pursuant to National Instrument 51-102
Responsibility for Financial Statements:
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Orezone Gold Corporation as at and for the three month period ended March 31, 2022 have been prepared by the Company's management. Recognizing that the Company is responsible for both the integrity and objectivity of the condensed interim financial statements, management is satisfied that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been fairly presented.
Auditor's involvement:
The external auditors of the Company have not audited or performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Orezone Gold Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
As at
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
$13,882,854
Cash
$36,082,980
Inventories
479,737
356,961
Other current assets
2,726,551
2,670,267
Total current assets
17,089,142
39,110,208
Non-current assets
614,053
Other financial assets
403,144
Deferred financing costs (Note 3)
2,417,754
3,704,553
Mineral properties, plant and equipment (Note 4)
142,478,082
97,280,591
Total assets
$162,599,031
$140,498,496
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
$21,330,734
Trade and other payables
$19,359,315
Non-current liabilities
11,453,373
Warrant liability (Note 5)
8,633,726
Loans and borrowings (Note 6)
61,360,062
45,826,744
Lease liabilities
418,462
441,431
Silver stream liability (Note 7)
7,739,367
7,688,638
Environmental rehabilitation provision (Note 8)
9,600,825
4,672,139
Total liabilities
111,902,823
86,621,993
Equity
269,185,584
Share capital
268,190,768
Reserves
29,865,836
29,162,636
Accumulated deficit
(238,421,478)
(233,369,481)
Equity attributable to shareholders
60,629,942
63,983,923
Non-controlling interest
(9,933,734)
(10,107,420)
Total equity
50,696,208
53,876,503
Total liabilities and equity
$162,599,031
$140,498,496
Commitments (Note 11(b))
Subsequent Events (Note 12)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of Orezone Gold Corporation on May 13, 2022:
/s/ Patrick Downey
/s/ Ronald Batt
Patrick Downey
Ronald Batt
Director
Director
Orezone Gold Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars, except for number of share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Expenses
$892,256
Exploration and evaluation costs
$500,580
General and administrative costs
1,033,333
971,755
Share-based compensation (Note 9(d))
964,791
797,289
Depreciation (Note 4)
30,945
72,295
Operating expenses
2,921,325
2,341,919
Other (loss) income
570,608
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(615,847)
Finance income
15,321
58,208
Finance expense
(18,150)
(3,689)
Fair value gain (loss) on other financial assets
202,291
(267,250)
Fair value loss on warrant liability (Note 5)
(2,819,928)
-
Fair value loss on silver stream liability (Note 7)
(50,729)
-
Other loss
(2,100,587)
(828,578)
Net loss for the period
(5,021,912)
(3,170,497)
Net (loss) income attributable to:
(5,051,997)
Shareholders
(3,119,204)
Non-controlling interest
30,085
(51,293)
Net loss for the period
($5,021,912)
($3,170,497)
Other comprehensive income
-
Foreign currency translation gain
974,706
Total other comprehensive income
-
974,706
Comprehensive loss for the period
(5,021,912)
(2,195,791)
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
(5,195,598)
Shareholders
(2,404,921)
Non-controlling interest
173,686
209,130
Comprehensive loss for the period
($5,021,912)
($2,195,791)
Net loss per common share attributable to the
($0.02)
shareholders of the Company, basic and diluted
($0.01)
Weighted-average number of common
324,867,418
shares outstanding, basic and diluted
301,062,417
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Orezone Gold Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
For the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited, expressed in United States dollars, except for number of share amounts)
Share capital
Reserves
Foreign
Convertible
Equity
Non-
Shares
Amount
Share-based
currency
Contributed
note equity
Accumulated
attributable to
controlling
payments
translation
Warrants
surplus
component
deficit
shareholders
interest
Total Equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 1, 2022
323,899,306
268,190,768
18,681,054
847,680
-
5,465,950
4,167,952
(233,369,481)
63,983,923
(10,107,420)
53,876,503
Shares issued (Note 6(b))
475,387
452,363
-
-
-
-
-
-
452,363
-
452,363
Warrants exercised (Note 5)
500
597
-
-
-
-
-
-
597
-
597
Stock options exercised (Note 9(b))
490,332
339,297
(96,631)
-
-
-
-
-
242,666
-
242,666
RSUs redeemed (Note 9(c))
274,000
202,559
(202,559)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation (Note 9(d))
-
-
1,145,991
-
-
-
-
-
1,145,991
-
1,145,991
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(143,601)
-
-
-
-
(143,601)
143,601
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,051,997)
(5,051,997)
30,085
(5,021,912)
Balance, March 31, 2022
325,139,525
269,185,584
19,527,855
704,079
-
5,465,950
4,167,952
(238,421,478)
60,629,942
(9,933,734)
50,696,208
Share capital
Reserves
Foreign
Convertible
Equity
Non-
Shares
Amount
Share-based
currency
Contributed
note equity
Accumulated
attributable to
controlling
payments
translation
Warrants
surplus
component
deficit
shareholders
interest
Total Equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 1, 2021
252,653,306
212,546,551
16,550,415
(544,050)
893,136
5,048,088
-
(214,795,456)
19,698,684
(10,005,311)
9,693,373
Shares issued
70,242,500
57,490,921
-
-
-
-
-
-
57,490,921
-
57,490,921
Share issuance costs
-
(2,551,669)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,551,669)
-
(2,551,669)
Stock options exercised
35,000
20,326
(5,608)
-
-
-
-
-
14,718
-
14,718
Share-based compensation
-
-
797,289
-
-
-
-
-
797,289
-
797,289
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
714,283
-
-
-
-
714,283
260,423
974,706
Bomboré mining permit expansion
-
-
-
-
-
417,862
-
-
417,862
(417,862)
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,119,204)
(3,119,204)
(51,293)
(3,170,497)
Balance, March 31, 2021
322,930,806
267,506,129
17,342,096
170,233
893,136
5,465,950
-
(217,914,660)
73,462,884
(10,214,043)
63,248,841
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
