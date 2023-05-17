Advanced search
    ORE   CA68616T1093

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

(ORE)
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-15
1.360 CAD   -3.55%
Orezone Gold : Vanessa Visits Bomboré

05/17/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
Dear Shareholders,

I'm Vanessa Pickering, Orezone Gold Corporation's Manager of Investor Relations. Last month I had the absolute pleasure of visiting the Bomboré Gold Mine for the first time. I could regale you with stories of everything I saw and everyone I met, but why don't I show you instead?

Come along with me on my journey "Vanessa Visits Bomboré," a video series that includes tours throughout the entire mine site and surrounding communities, interviews with the people who constructed and operate the mine and much more!

When you're done with this series, I want you to feel like you've visited Bomboré and know the team. But mostly, I want you to understand why we at Orezone are so proud of what we've accomplished and so excited for where we're heading next.

Click here to view the first installment of Vanessa Visits Bomboré and stay tuned for more episodes!

Kind regards,
Vanessa Pickering
Manager, Investor Relations


Vanessa and the Cauris film crew

Disclaimer

Orezone Gold Corporation published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 16:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
