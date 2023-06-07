Advanced search
    ORE   CA68616T1093

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

(ORE)
  Report
2023-06-05
1.250 CAD   -4.58%
12:32pOrezone Gold : Vanessa Visits Bomboré - Process Plant
05/17Orezone Gold : Vanessa Visits Bomboré
05/10Transcript : Orezone Gold Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
Orezone Gold : Vanessa Visits Bomboré - Process Plant

06/07/2023 | 12:32pm EDT
Dear Shareholders,

When I saw the first cut of this video for the process plant, I had the hugest smile on my face. I was struck again by how well laid-out and clean the Bomboré plant is, how passionate our Process Manager, Martial Sorgho is about his job and of course, the happiness and pride of our Board of Directors holding a gold bar from the Bomboré Gold Mine.

When people ask me about my experience visiting Burkina Faso to film "Vanessa Visits Bomboré," I tell them that it was a once in a lifetime trip for me. All the years of exploration, studies, financing, construction, development and so much more smelted into a gold bar - a memorable and proud moment in my Bomboré journey.

Kind regards,
Vanessa Pickering
Manager, Investor Relations

Vanessa Visits Bomboré Videos:

  1. An Introduction
  2. Process Plant

Orezone Gold Corporation published this content on 07 June 2023


© Publicnow 2023
