Orezone Gold : Vanessa Visits Bomboré - Process Plant

Dear Shareholders,

When I saw the first cut of this video for the process plant, I had the hugest smile on my face. I was struck again by how well laid-out and clean the Bomboré plant is, how passionate our Process Manager, Martial Sorgho is about his job and of course, the happiness and pride of our Board of Directors holding a gold bar from the Bomboré Gold Mine.

When people ask me about my experience visiting Burkina Faso to film "Vanessa Visits Bomboré," I tell them that it was a once in a lifetime trip for me. All the years of exploration, studies, financing, construction, development and so much more smelted into a gold bar - a memorable and proud moment in my Bomboré journey.

Kind regards,

Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations

Vanessa Visits Bomboré Videos: