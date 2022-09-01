Log in
    ORM   CA68617N1015

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION

(ORM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:23 2022-09-01 am EDT
0.0800 CAD   -5.88%
Orford Mining: Three Different Canadian Projects, CEO Clips Video

09/01/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Orford Mining Corporation (TSXV: ORM) (OTC Pink: ORMFF) - is focused on gold exploration and has a history of nickel exploration. CEO & President, David Christie, tells BTV about their exciting future.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-orm-ceo-clips-orford-mining-projects-in-three-different-canadian-regions-60sec

Orford Mining Corporation (TSXV: ORM) (OTC Pink: ORMFF)

https://orfordmining.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135700


© Newsfilecorp 2022
