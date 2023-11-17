Organic Agricultural Company Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 0.223037 million compared to USD 0.310648 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.559126 million compared to USD 1.12 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago. Basic loss per share was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago.

