Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers

On December 13, 2023 Wang Qiu resigned from her position as a member of the Registrant's Board of Directors and from her position as the Registrant's Chief Financial Officer.

On December 13, 2023, the Registrant's Board of Directors appointed Sun Xiuxia to serve as the Registrant's Chief Financial Officer. Information concerning Ms. Sun follows.

Sun Xiuxia. Ms. Sun has been employed in positions of financial management for the past forty-three years. From 2020 until 2023, Ms. Sun was employed as Chief Financial Officer of Jincheng Fishery Company. From 2018 to 2019 she was employed by the Registrant's subsidiary, Heilongjiang Yuxinqi Agricultural Technology Development Company Limited, as its Chief Financial Officer. From 1994 until 2012 Ms. Sun was employed by subsidiaries of the Oriental Group, at various times as Accounting Manager, CFO or Deputy Manager. Between 1980 and 1994, Ms. Sun was employed as Accounting Manager for Ha Tuo Pai Service Company. In 1992 Ms. Sun was awarded an Associate's Degree in accounting by Harbin University of Finance and Trade. Sun Xiuxia is 66 years old.