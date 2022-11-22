Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCEL   US68621D1072

ORGANICELL REGENERATIVE MEDICINE, INC.

(OCEL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:28 2022-11-22 am EST
0.0260 USD   -19.25%
11:35aOtcmkts : OCEL 📋 Organicell Starts Enrolling Long COVID Trial 😷
EQ
11/21Organicell Regenerative Medicine : Responds to Recent Promotional Activities Pursuant to OTC Markets Request - Form 8-K
PU
11/21Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OTCMKTS : OCEL 📋 Organicell Starts Enrolling Long COVID Trial 😷

11/22/2022 | 11:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc.
OTCMKTS : OCEL 📋 Organicell Starts Enrolling Long COVID Trial 😷

22.11.2022 / 17:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Organicell Investor Relations

IR@organicell.com

Company Website

https://organicell.com/


News Source: News Direct

22.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US68621D1072
EQS News ID: 1494035

 
End of News EQS News Service

1494035  22.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494035&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ORGANICELL REGENERATIVE MEDICINE, INC.
11:35aOtcmkts : OCEL 📋 Organicell Starts Enrolling Long COVID Trial 😷
EQ
11/21Organicell Regenerative Medicine : Responds to Recent Promotional Activities Pursuant to O..
PU
11/21Organicell Regenerative Medicine, In : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
11/17Organicell Starts Enrolling Long COVID Trial
CI
11/16Otcmkts : $OCEL 📋 Organicell Activates COPD Trial at Mayo Clinic!
EQ
11/15Organicell Activates Copd Trial At Mayo Clinic
CI
11/14Can This Company's Research Help Transform Regenerative Medicine As Its Lead Product Re..
EQ
11/10Is It Time To Pay Attention To This Acellular Biologic Pioneer That Says Its Clinical T..
EQ
10/12ORGANICELL REGENERATIVE MEDICINE, INC. Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
10/12Organicell Regenerative Medicine, In : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,60 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,6 M 47,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 46,9x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart ORGANICELL REGENERATIVE MEDICINE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Sinnreich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian T. Bothwell Chief Financial Officer
Bhupendra Kumar Modi Chairman
Maria Ines Mitrani Director, Chief Science Officer & Vice President
George Craig Shapiro Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORGANICELL REGENERATIVE MEDICINE, INC.13.78%48
MCKESSON CORPORATION48.36%52 292
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.50.86%20 373
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD6.17%10 449
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-2.57%9 027
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.1.77%6 904