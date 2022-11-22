|
EQS-News: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc.
OTCMKTS : OCEL 📋 Organicell Starts Enrolling Long COVID Trial 😷
22.11.2022 / 17:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
22.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|US68621D1072
|EQS News ID:
|1494035
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1494035 22.11.2022 CET/CEST