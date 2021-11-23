OrganiGram : Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (Form 40-F)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.: Form 40-F - Filed by newsfilecorp.com









For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 Commission File Number 001-38885





ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)





Canada 2833 N/A (Province or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization) (Primary Standard Industrial Classification Code) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)





35 English Dr.

Moncton, New Brunswick

CanadaE1E 3X3

Tel: 1-855-961-9420

(Address and telephone number of Registrant's principal executive offices)





CORPORATION SERVICE COMPANY

251 Little Falls Drive

County of New Castle

Wilmington, Delaware19808

Tel: 1-800-927-9800

(Name, address (including zip code) and telephone number (including area code)

of agent for service in the United States)





Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:





Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Shares OGI NASDAQ Global Select Market





Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None





Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None













For annual reports, indicate by check mark the information filed with this Form:





☒ Annual Information Form ☒ Audited Annual Financial Statements





Indicate the number of outstanding shares of the Registrant's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report: 298,786,023





Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.





☒ Yes ☐ No





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit and post such files).





☒ Yes ☐ No





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Emerging growth company ☐





If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐





† The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐





INTRODUCTORY INFORMATION





Organigram Holdings Inc. (the " Company " or " Organigram ") is a "foreign private issuer" as defined in Rule 3b-4 under Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the " Exchange Act "), and is a Canadian issuer eligible to file its annual report (" Annual Report ") pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act on Form 40-F pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system (the " MJDS ") adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (" NASDAQ ") under the trading symbol "OGI".





In this annual report, references to "we", "our", "us", the "Company" or "Organigram", mean Organigram Holdings Inc. and our wholly-owned subsidiaries, unless the context suggests otherwise.





Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts in this annual report are in Canadian dollars and all references to "$" mean Canadian dollar and references to "U.S. dollars" or "US$" are to United States dollars.





PRINCIPAL DOCUMENTS





The following principal documents are filed as exhibits to, and incorporated by reference into this Annual Report:





Document Exhibit No. Audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and notes thereto as at and for the year ended August 31, 2021 , together with the reports thereon of the independent registered public accounting firms 99.4 Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year ended August 31, 2021 (the " MD&A ") 99.5 Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended August 31, 2021 (the " AIF ") 99.6





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





This Annual Report (including the documents incorporated by reference herein) includes or incorporates by reference certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 . These statements appear in a number of places in this Annual Report and include statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectation and that of our officers and directors. Such statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may," "will," "could", "would", "might", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "continue", "budget", "schedule" or "forecast" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. They include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to expectations, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, and the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates, projections and outlook, including statements relating to the Company's plans and objectives, or estimates or predictions of actions of customers, suppliers, partners, distributors, competitors or regulatory authorities; and, statements regarding the Company's future economic performance. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which,

by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management control. Forward-looking information has been based on the Company's current expectations about future events.





Forward-looking statements in this Annual Report include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:





• Moncton Campus (as defined in the AIF) and Winnipeg Facility (as defined in the AIF) licensing and target production capacity and timing thereof;





• Expectations regarding production capacity, facility size, THC (as defined in the AIF) content, costs and yields;





• Expectations regarding the prospects of the Company's collaboration with BT DE Investment Inc. (referred to in the AIF and MD&A as "BAT");





• Expectations regarding the prospects for the Company's subsidiary The Edibles and Infusions Corporation (referred to in the AIF and the MD&A as "EIC");





• The impact of the current global health crisis caused by COVID-19 (as defined in the AIF);





• Expectations around demand for cannabis and related products, future opportunities and sales including the relative mix of medical versus adult-use recreational products, the relative mix of products within the adult-use recreational category including wholesale, the Company's financial position, future liquidity and other financial results;





• Legislation of additional cannabis types and forms for adult-use in Canada including regulations relating thereto and the implementation thereof and our future product forms;





• Expectations around branded products and derivative-based products with respect to timing, launch, product attributes, composition and consumer demand;





• Strategic investments and capital expenditures, and expected related benefits;





• Expectations regarding the resolution of litigation and other legal proceedings;





• The general continuance of current, or where applicable, assumed industry conditions;





• Changes in laws, regulations and guidelines, including those relating to the recreational and/or medical cannabis markets;





• The price of cannabis and derivative cannabis products;





• Expectations around the introduction of new genetics;





• The impact of the Company's cash flow and financial performance on third parties, including its supply partners;





• Fluctuations in the price of the Common Shares and the market for the Common Shares;





• The Treatment of the Company's business under governmental regulatory regimes and tax laws, including the Excise Act 2001 (Canada) and the renewal of the Company's licenses thereunder and the Company's ability to obtain export licenses from time to time;





• The Company's growth strategy, targets for future growth and forecasts of the results of such growth;





• Expectations concerning access to capital and liquidity and the Company's ability to access the public markets to fund operational activities and growth;





• The Company's ability to remain listed on the TSX and NASDAQ and the impact of any actions it may be required to take to remain listed;





• The ability of the Company to generate cash flow from operations and from financing activities;





• The competitive conditions of the industry, including the Company's ability to maintain or grow its market share;





• Moncton Campus expansion plans, capital expenditures, current and targeted production capacity and timing thereof; and





• Expectations concerning Fiscal 2022 performance.





Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, risks, financial performance, financial position and cash flows as at and for the periods ended on certain dates, and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. In addition, this Annual Report may contain forward-looking information attributed to third party industry sources. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Forward-looking information does not guarantee future performance and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. By its nature, forward looking information involves numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the expectations, predictions, forecasts, projections and, conclusions will not occur or prove accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from these anticipated in the forward-looking information.





Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: financial risks; dependence on senior management, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors"), consultants and advisors; availability and sufficiency of insurance including continued availability and sufficiency of director and officer and other forms of insurance; the Company and its subsidiaries being able to, where applicable, cultivate cannabis pursuant to applicable law and on the currently anticipated timelines; industry competition; general economic conditions and global events, including COVID-19 retail store closures or reduced sales at retail stores or otherwise due to COVID-19; heightened economic and industry uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 and governmental action in respect thereto, including with respect to impacts on production, operations, product development, new product launches, disclosure controls and procedures or internal

3





control over financial reporting, including as they may be impacted by delays in remediation due to work from home policies and other COVID 19 impacts, demand for products and services, third-party suppliers or service providers, and any existing or new international business partnerships; production facilities running at less than full capacity due to reduced workforce for reasons related to COVID-19 (as described in the MD&A) and market demand; potential supply chain and distribution disruptions; product development, facility and technological risks; changes to government laws, regulations or policy, including environmental or tax, or the enforcement thereof; agricultural risks; ability to maintain any required licenses or certifications; supply risks; product risks; construction delays or postponements; packaging and shipping logistics; expected number of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis users in Canada and internationally; potential time frame for the implementation of legislation to legalize cannabis internationally; the Company's, its subsidiaries and its investees' ability to, where applicable, obtain and/or maintain their status as Licensed Producers (as defined in the MD&A) or other applicable licenses; risk factors affecting its investees; availability of any required financing on commercially attractive terms or at all; the potential size of the regulated adult-use recreational cannabis market in Canada; demand for and changes in the Company's cannabis and related products, including the Company's derivative products (as defined in the MD&A), and the sufficiency of the retail networks to supply such demand; ability to enter and participate in international market opportunities; general economic, financial market, regulatory, industry and political conditions affecting the Company; the ability of the Company to compete in the cannabis industry and changes in the competitive landscape; a material decline in cannabis prices; the Company's ability to manage anticipated and unanticipated costs; the Company's ability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; and, other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by the Company with securities regulators. Material factors and assumptions used in establishing forward-looking information include that construction and production activities will proceed as planned and demand for cannabis and related products will change in the manner expected by management, in each case after taking into account any impacts related to COVID-19 that are currently known or predicted by management based on the limited information available and the fluidity and uncertainty of the crisis.





All forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this Annual Report. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable law, including applicable United States federal securities laws.





See also "Risk Factors" in the MD&A and the AIF.





NOTE TO UNITED STATES READERS REGARDING DIFFERENCES

BETWEEN UNITED STATES AND CANADIAN REPORTING PRACTICES





The Company is permitted to prepare this Annual Report in accordance with Canadian disclosure requirements, which are different from those of the United States. The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB"), which differ in certain respects from United States generally accepted accounting principles ("US GAAP") and from practices prescribed by the SEC. Therefore, the Company's financial statements incorporated by reference in this Annual Report may not be comparable to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





CURRENCY





Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this Annual Report are in Canadian dollars. The exchange rate of Canadian dollars into United States dollars, on August 31, 2021 based upon the daily exchange rate as quoted by the Bank of Canada was U.S.$1.00 = Cdn. $1.2617





TAX MATTERS





Purchasing, holding, or disposing of the Company's securities may have tax consequences under the laws of the United States and Canada that are not described in this Annual Report.





DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES





Disclosure controls and procedures are defined in Rule 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act to mean controls and other procedures of an issuer that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms and includes, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that such information is accumulated and communicated to the issuer's management, including its principal executive and principal financial officers, or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.





As of the end of the period covered by this report, our management carried out an evaluation, with the participation of our Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), of the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures. Based upon that evaluation, our CEO and CFO concluded that, as of the end of the period covered by this report, our disclosure controls and procedures, as defined in Rule 13a-15(e), were not effective because of the material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting noted below and described in the MD&A.





INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING





Internal Control over Financial Reporting





Internal control over financial reporting, as defined by Rule 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) of the Exchange Act, is a process designed by, or under the supervision of the Company's principal executive and principal financial officers or persons performing similar functions and effected by the Board of Directors, management and other personnel, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Internal control over financial reporting includes policies and procedures that:





• pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;





• provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and





• provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.





In connection with the Company's reporting obligations in Canada and its obligations under Rule 13a-15(c) under the Exchange Act, management, under the supervision and with the participation of its CEO and CFO, conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of August 31, 2021 , using the criteria set forth by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013). Based on this evaluation management concluded that certain material weaknesses existed as of August 31, 2021 , as described at page 42 of the MD&A under the heading "Management's Evaluation of Internal Control over Financial Reporting", filed as Exhibit 99.5 to this Annual Report.





Attestation Reports of the Registered Public Accounting Firm





Management has determined that the Company became a "large accelerated filer", as defined in Rule 12b-2 under the Exchange Act, effective August 31, 2021 (being the last day of the Company's current fiscal year). Accordingly, the Company ceased to be an "emerging growth company" as defined in Exchange Act Rule 12b-2, and the Company's Internal Control over Financial Reporting as of August 31, 2021, became subject to audit by KPMG LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The Company has engaged KPMG LLP to perform an "integrated audit" which encompasses an opinion on the fairness of presentation of the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the financial year then ended, as well as an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's Internal Control over Financial Reporting.





The disclosure provided under the heading "Reports of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm to the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Organigram Holdings Inc. - Opinions on the Financial Statements and Internal Control over Financial Reporting" incorporated into the Company's audited annual financial statements filed as Exhibit 99.4 to this Annual Report on Form 40-F is incorporated by reference herein.





No Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting





Except for the additional material weaknesses noted in the MD&A, there have been no changes to the Company's Internal Control over Financial Reporting during the year ended August 31, 2021 that have materially affected, or are likely to materially affect, the Company's Internal Control over Financial Reporting. Management previously recorded material weaknesses related to complex spreadsheet controls, general information technology controls, and property plant and equipment controls. These material weaknesses still exist and are included in the material weaknesses noted in the MD&A.





CORPORATE GOVERNANCE





The Board of Directors is responsible for the Company's corporate governance and has the following separately designated standing committees: the Governance and Nominating Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Investment Committee, and the Audit Committee. The respective charters of the Governance and Nominating Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Investment Committee, and the Audit Committee can be viewed on the Company's corporate website at www.organigram.ca . In addition, the Company's Audit Committee Charter is attached as Appendix "A" to the AIF, which is filed as Exhibit 99.6 to this Annual Report.

Governance and Nominating and Compensation Committees





The Governance and Nominating and Compensation Committees are responsible for reviewing, overseeing and evaluating the governance, nominating and compensation policies of the Company. The Committee mandates include: (a) assessing the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, each of its committees and individual directors; (b) overseeing the recruitment and selection of candidates to be nominated for election as directors; (c) organizing an orientation and education program for new directors; (d) considering and approving proposals by the directors to engage outside advisors on behalf of the Board of Directors as a whole or on behalf of the independent directors; (e) reviewing and making recommendations to the Board of Directors concerning the size, composition and structure of the Board of Directors and its committees; (f) overseeing management succession; (g) administering any securities-based compensation plans of the Company; (h) assessing the performance of the Company's management; (i) reviewing and approving the compensation paid by the Company, if any, to the Company's officers; and (j) reviewing and making recommendations to the Board of Directors concerning the level and nature of the compensation payable to Company's directors and officers.





The Compensation Committee reviews and makes recommendations to the Board of Directors at least annually with respect to the compensation of the Chief Executive Officer and other senior executive officers of the Company, including incentive compensation plans, equity-based plans, the terms of any employment agreements, severance arrangements, and change of control arrangements or provisions, and any special or supplemental benefits. In considering compensation matters, the Committee is required under its Charter to be guided by the following principles: (a) offering competitive compensation to attract, retain and motivate the very best qualified individuals in order for the Company to meet its goals; and (b) acting in the interests of the Company by being fiscally responsible.





The Company's Governance and Nominating and Compensation Committees are required under their Charter to meet at least semi-annually and more frequently as circumstances require. The Governance and Nominating Committee is comprised of Geoffrey Machum (Chair), Sherry Porter and Dexter John. The Compensation Committee is comprised of Sherry Porter (Chair), Geoffrey Machum and Ken Manget. The Board of Directors has determined that all three members of each of the Governance and Nominating and the Compensation Committees are independent, based on the criteria for independence prescribed by Rule 5605(a)(2) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules.





Investment Committee





The Investment Committee's mandate is to assist the Board of Directors in discharging the Board of Directors' oversight responsibilities relating to proposed acquisitions, dispositions, major capital investments and financing arrangements. The Investment Committee is responsible for: (a) reviewing at least quarterly with management the Company's strategic business objectives, including potential acquisitions, dispositions, transaction opportunities and financing arrangements; (b) convening with management as needed to discuss and assess such opportunities, and reviewing and evaluating such opportunities with management on a regular basis; (c) monitoring the performance of the Company's completed transactions and investments by conducting periodic reviews for the purposes of evaluating the degree of success achieved, assessing the accuracy of projections and other assumptions relied upon in approving transactions, identifying the factors that differentiate more successful transactions from less successful ones, and evaluating the strategic contributions resulting from transactions; (d) considering, in conjunction with the Audit Committee as appropriate, the accounting treatment and impact of proposed investments; (e) when appropriate, making recommendations to the Board of Directors in respect of a

7





proposed acquisition, disposition, financing or other arrangement (provided, however, that management may approve, without the requirement for further Committee or Board of Directors action, corporate development, business development, acquisitions and divestiture transactions in the normal course of business involving consideration up to CAD$5,000,000); and (f) considering conformance with applicable law and compliance elements of proposed investments.





The Investment Committee is comprised of Dexter John (Chair), Stephen Smith, Marni Wieshofer and Ken Manget. The Board of Directors has determined that all four members of the Investment Committee are independent, based on the criteria for independence prescribed by Rule 5605(a)(2) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules.





AUDIT COMMITTEE





Our Board of Directors has established the Audit Committee in accordance with section 3(a)(58)(A) of the Exchange Act and Rule 5605(c) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules for the purpose of overseeing our accounting and financial reporting processes and the audits of our annual financial statements.





The Audit Committee is comprised of Stephen Smith (Chair), Ken Manget, Marni Wieshofer and Dexter John. Our Board of Directors has determined that the Audit Committee meets the composition requirements set forth by Section 5605(c)(2) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules, and that each of the members of the Audit Committee is independent as determined under Rule 10A-3 of the Exchange Act and Rule 5605(a)(2) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules. All four members of the Audit Committee are financially literate, meaning they are able to read and understand the Company's financial statements and to understand the breadth and level of complexity of the issues that can reasonably be expected to be raised by the Company's financial statements.





Our Board of Directors has determined that Stephen Smith:





• qualifies as an "audit committee financial expert" (as defined in paragraph (8)(b) of General Instruction B to Form 40-F),





• has past employment experience in finance or accounting, requisite professional certification in accounting, or any other comparable experience or background which results in his financial sophistication (pursuant to Rule 5605(c)(2)(A) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules), and





• is independent (as determined under Exchange Act Rule 10A-3 and Rule 5605(a)(2) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules).





PRE-APPROVAL OF AUDIT AND NON-AUDIT SERVICES PROVIDED BY

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR





The Audit Committee Charter sets out responsibilities regarding the provision of non-audit services by the Company's external auditors and requires the Audit Committee to pre-approve all permitted non-audit services to be provided by the Company's external auditors, in accordance with applicable law.





PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING FEES AND SERVICES





Tabular disclosure of the amounts billed to us by our independent auditors for each of our last two fiscal years ended August 31, as Audit Fees, Audit-Related Fees, Tax Fees and All Other Fees, is made on page 66 of the AIF, filed as Exhibit 99.6 to this Annual Report.





Audit Fees





Audit Fees include fees necessary to perform the annual audit including the audit of internal controls over financial reporting and quarterly reviews of the Company's financial statements. Audit Fees include fees for review of tax provisions and for accounting consultations on matters reflected in the financial statements. Audit Fees also include audit or other attest services required by legislation or regulation, such as comfort letters, consents, reviews of securities filings and statutory audits. For the year ended August 31, 2021 (" FY'2021 ") and August 31, 2020 (" FY'2020 ") audit fees were comprised of quarterly reviews, the annual audit (including in FY 2021 the audit of internal controls over financial reporting) and a securities engagement





Audit-Related Fees





Audit-Related Fees include fees for assurance and related services that are related to the performance of the review of the financial statements. For the year ended August 31, 2020, audit related fees were comprised of fees for Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) participation.





Tax Fees





Tax Fees include fees for all tax services other than those included in "Audit Fees" and "Audit-Related Fees". This category includes fees for tax compliance and advisory in FY'2021 and tax compliance in FY'2020. Tax advice includes advice related to mergers and acquisitions, and requests for rulings or technical advice from tax authorities.





All Other Fees





All other fees relate to services other than the Audit Fees, Audit-Related Fees and Tax Fees, and includes fees on consultations on acquisition related matters.





Audit Committee Pre-Approval Policies





From time to time, management of the Company recommends to and requests approval from the Audit Committee for audit and non-audit services to be provided by the Company's auditor.





The Audit Committee may delegate to one or more of its members the authority to pre-approve non-audit services to be provided to the Company or its subsidiaries by the Company's external auditor. The pre-approval of non-audit services must be presented to the Audit Committee at its first scheduled meeting following such pre-approval.





The Audit Committee may satisfy its duty to pre-approve non-audit services by adopting specific policies and procedures for the engagement of the non-audit services, provided the policies and procedures are detailed as to the particular service, the Audit Committee is informed of each non-audit service and the procedures do not include delegation of the Audit Committee's responsibilities to management.

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS





The Company has not entered into any "off-balance sheet arrangements", as defined in General Instruction B(11) to Form 40-F, that have or are reasonably likely to have a current or future effect on the Company's financial condition, changes in financial condition, revenues, expenses, results of operations, liquidity, capital expenditures or capital resources that are material to investors.





CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS





Tabular disclosure of the Company's contractual obligations as at August 31, 2021 is made on page 43 of the MD&A, filed as Exhibit 99.5 to this Annual Report.





CODE OF ETHICS





We have adopted a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the " Code ") that applies to our officers (including without limitation, the CEO and CFO), employees and directors of the Company and its subsidiaries and promotes, among other things, honest and ethical conduct. The Code meets the requirements for a "code of ethics" within the meaning of that term in Form 40-F.





The Code was reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors on August 30, 2021. The Code is available on the Company's corporate website at www.organigram.ca and under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.SEDAR.com and is filed as Exhibit 99.7 to this Annual Report.





No waivers of the Code were granted to any principal officer of the Company or any person performing similar functions during the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 .





NOTICES PURSUANT TO REGULATION BTR





There were no notices required by Rule 104 of Regulation BTR that the Company sent during the year ended August 31, 2021 concerning any equity security subject to a blackout period under Rule 101 of Regulation BTR.





NASDAQ CORPORATE GOVERNANCE





The Company complies with corporate governance requirements of both the TSX and NASDAQ. As a foreign private issuer the Company is not required to comply with all of the corporate governance requirements of NASDAQ; however, the Company adopts best practices consistent with domestic NASDAQ listed companies when appropriate to its circumstances.





The Company has reviewed the NASDAQ corporate governance requirements and confirms that except as described below, the Company is in compliance with the NASDAQ corporate governance standards in all significant respects:





Executive Sessions: Under Rule 5605(b)(2) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules, a listed company must have regularly scheduled meetings at which only independent directors are present (" executive sessions "). The rule contemplates that executive sessions will occur at least twice a year, and perhaps more frequently, in conjunction with regularly scheduled board meetings. Under applicable Canadian rules, customs and practice, the Company's independent directors are not required to hold executive

sessions. However, the Company is subject to certain disclosure requirements prescribed in Canadian Form 58-101F1 - Corporate Governance Disclosure . In particular, the Company must disclose whether the independent directors hold executive sessions and, if such executive sessions are held, how many of these meetings have been held since the beginning of the Company's most recently completed financial year. If the Company does not hold executive sessions, the Company must describe what the Board of Directors does to facilitate open and candid discussion among its independent directors.





Contents of Audit Committee Charter: Under Rule 5605(c)(1) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules, a listed company must adopt a formal written charter that specifies the scope of its responsibilities and the means by which it carries out those responsibilities; the outside auditor's accountability to the audit committee; and the audit committee's responsibility to ensure the independence of the outside auditor. In accordance with section 2.3(1) of Canadian National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees , the Company has adopted an Audit Committee Charter that sets out its mandate and responsibilities, and substantially complies with Rule 5605(c)(1) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules. However, the Audit Committee Charter does not strictly comply with the requirement under Rule 5605(c)(1)(B) that an audit committee charter must specify the committee's responsibility for ensuring its receipt from the outside auditors of a formal written statement delineating all relationships between the auditor and the company, with the view to confirming the objectivity and independence of the auditor. Instead, consistent with the laws, customs and practices in Canada, the Company's Audit Committee Charter provides that: (a) the Committee shall satisfy itself, on behalf of the Board of Directors, that the external auditor is independent of management; and (b) in assessing such independence, the Committee shall discuss with the external auditor, and may require a letter from the external auditor outlining, any relationships between the external auditor and the Company or its affiliates.





Composition of Compensation Committee: Under Rule 5605(d)(1) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules, a listed company must adopt a formal written compensation committee charter that specifies the scope of its responsibilities and the means by which it carries out those responsibilities, including structure, processes and membership requirements. Rule 5605(d)(2)(A) requires that, subject to a limited exception, the compensation committee must be composed of at least two members, each of whom must be an independent director as defined in Rule 5605(a)(2).





Independent Director Oversight of Director Nominations: Rule 5605(e)(1) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules prescribes that, subject to a limited exception, director nominees must either be selected, or recommended for the Board of Directors' selection, either by: (a) independent directors (as defined in Rule 5605(a)(2)) constituting a majority of the Board of Directors' independent directors in a vote in which only independent directors participate, or (b) a nominations committee comprised solely of independent directors. Rule 5605(e)(2) requires a listed company to adopt a formal written charter or board resolution, as applicable, addressing the nominations process and such related matters as may be required under United States federal securities laws.





The Company's Governance and Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee: The Company has adopted a Governance and Nominating Committee Charter and a Compensation Committee Charter that substantially comply with Rules 5605(d)(1) and Rule 5605(e)(2) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules. However, in contrast to the requirements of Rules 5605(d)(2)(A) and 5605(e)(1), the Charters prescribe that only a majority of the Committee (which should be comprised of a minimum of three directors) must be independent as defined in Canadian National Instrument 58 101 - Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices , and free from any relationship that, in the view of the Board of Directors, could be reasonably expected to interfere with the exercise of his or her independent judgment as a member of the Committee. This is consistent with the laws, customs and practices in Canada. As disclosed elsewhere in

11





this Annual Report, the Company's Governance and Nominating Committee is currently comprised of Geoff Machum (Chair), Sherry Porter and Dexter John and the Compensation Committee is currently comprised of Sherry Porter (Chair), Geoff Machum and Ken Manget, each of whom has been determined by the Board of Directors to be independent based on the criteria for independence prescribed by Rule 5605(a)(2) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules.





Shareholder Meeting Quorum Requirement: Under Rule 5620(c) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules, a listed company that is not a limited partnership must provide in its by-laws for a quorum of not less than 33 1/3% of the outstanding shares of the company's common voting stock in respect of all meetings of the holders of its common stock. The Company's Bylaws provide that a quorum for a meeting of shareholders of the Company is present if two persons who are, or who represent by proxy, one or more shareholders who, in the aggregate, hold at least five percent of the issued shares. This quorum requirement is consistent with the laws, customs and practices in Canada.





Proxy Delivery Requirement: Under Rule 5620(b) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules, a listed company that is not a limited partnership must solicit proxies and provide proxy statements for all meetings of shareholders, and also provide copies of such proxy solicitation materials to NASDAQ. The Company is a "foreign private issuer" as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the Exchange Act, and the equity securities of the Company are accordingly exempt from the proxy rules set forth in Sections 14(a), 14(b), 14(c) and 14(f) of the Exchange Act. The Company solicits proxies in accordance with applicable rules and regulations in Canada.





Distribution of Annual Reports: NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5250(d) requires a NASDAQ-listed company to make available to shareholders an annual report containing audited financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries (which, for example, may be on 40-F under the Exchange Act) within a reasonable period of time following the filing of the annual report with the SEC. The Company may comply with this requirement either:





• by mailing the report to shareholders (as opposed to electronic or notice-and-access delivery);





• by satisfying the requirements for furnishing an annual report contained in Rule 14a-16 under the Exchange Act; or





• by posting the annual report to shareholders on or through the company's website, along with a prominent undertaking in the English language to provide shareholders, upon request, a hard copy of the annual report free of charge. A company that chooses to satisfy this requirement pursuant in this manner must, simultaneous with this posting, issue a press release stating that its annual report has been filed with the Commission. The press release must also state that: (a) the annual report is available on the company's website and include the website address, and (b) shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.





As indicated above, the Company is exempt from the proxy rules set forth in Sections 14(a), 14(b), 14(c) and 14(f) of the Exchange Act (as well as Rule 14a-16 promulgated under the Exchange Act), and solicits proxies in accordance with applicable rules and regulations in Canada.





Section 437 of the TSX Company Manual requires that: (a) every TSX-listed company must forward annually to each shareholder who has requested them its annual financial statements and its related management's discussion and analysis in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 51-102 -

12





Continuous Disclosure Obligations (" NI 51-102 "); and (b) if a listed company produces an annual report, it must be filed publicly through SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com .





Pursuant to NI 51-102, the Company is required to send annually a request form to the registered holders and beneficial owners of its securities, other than debt instruments, that registered holders and beneficial owners may use to request a copy of the Company's annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, the interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, or both. If a registered holder or beneficial owner of securities, other than debt instruments, of the Company requests the Company's annual or interim financial statements, the Company must send a copy of the requested financial statements to the person or company that made the request, without charge, by the later of: (a) 10 days after the filing deadline for the financial statements, or (b) 10 calendar days after the Company receives the request. If the Company sends financial statements it must also send, at the same time, the annual or interim management's discussion and analysis relating to the financial statements.





Shareholder Approval Requirements: Section 5635 of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules requires shareholder approval for issuances of common shares, or any securities convertible or exercisable into common shares:





(a) in connection with the acquisition of the stock or assets of another company





(i) where, due to the present or potential issuance of common shares (including shares issued pursuant to an earn-out or similar type of provision, or securities convertible into or exercisable for common shares) other than a public offering for cash:





(A) the common shares constitute or will upon issuance constitute at least 20% of the voting power outstanding before the issuance of the common shares (or, if applicable before the issuance of the securities convertible into or exercisable for common shares); or





(B) the common shares constitute or will upon issuance constitute at least 20% of the number of common shares outstanding before the issuance; or





(ii) if any director, officer or Substantial Shareholder (as defined by Rule 5635(e)(3) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules) of the listed company has a 5% or greater interest (or such persons collectively have a 10% or greater interest), directly or indirectly, in the target company or assets to be acquired, or in the consideration to be paid in the transaction or series of related transactions, and the present or potential issuance of common shares, or securities convertible into or exercisable for common shares, could result in an increase of 5% or more in the outstanding common shares or voting power of the listed company;





(b) where the common shares sold (or the number of common shares into which the securities sold are convertible or exercisable), either alone or together with sales by officers, directors or Substantial Shareholders of the listed company, constitute at least





(i) 20% of the outstanding common shares before the issuance, or





(ii) 20% of the voting power of the outstanding common shares before the issuance,





in either case except for (A) public offerings of common shares for cash, and (B) transactions involving the sale, issuance or potential issuance of common shares at a price, or securities convertible or exercisable into common shares with a conversion or exercise price, that is greater than or equal to the lesser of (1) the last closing price immediately preceding the signing of a binding agreement, and (2) the average closing price of the common shares on NASDAQ for the five trading days immediately preceding the signing of the binding agreement; and





(c) where the issuance would result in a change of control of the listed company.





The Company intends to follow TSX rules for shareholder approval of new issuances of its common shares. Following TSX rules, shareholder approval is required for certain issuances of shares that: (i) materially affect control of the listed issuer; or (ii) provide consideration to insiders in aggregate of 10% or greater of the market capitalization of the listed issuer, during any six-month period, and has not been negotiated at arm's length. Shareholder approval is also required, pursuant to TSX rules, in the case of private placements: (a) for an aggregate number of listed securities issuable greater than 25% of the number of securities of the listed issuer which are outstanding, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the date of closing of the transaction if the price per security is less than the market price; or (b) that during any six month period are to insiders for listed securities or options, rights or other entitlements to listed securities greater than 10% of the number of securities of the listed issuer which are outstanding, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the date of the closing of the first private placement to an insider during the six month period. The rules of the TSX also require shareholder approval in connection with an acquisition by a listed issuer where the number of securities issued or issuable in payment of the purchase price for the acquisition exceeds 25% of the number of securities of the listed issuer that are outstanding, on a non-diluted basis.





Equity Compensation Plans: Section 5635(c) of the NASDAQ Marketplace Rules also requires shareholder approval of all stock option or purchase plans or other arrangements that provide for equity securities as compensation to officers, directors, employees or consultants, and any material amendments to such plans or arrangements, except for certain plans and arrangements, including:





(a) stock purchase plans available on equal terms to all security holders of the listed company (such as a typical dividend reinvestment plan);





(b) tax qualified, non-discriminatory employee benefit plans (e.g., plans that meet the requirements of section 401(a) or 423 of the Internal Revenue Code) or parallel nonqualified plans, provided that such plans are approved by the listed company's independent compensation committee or a majority of the company's independent directors;





(c) those plans or arrangements allowing employees, directors or service providers to buy such securities on the open market or from the listed company for current fair market value;





(d) grants of options or other equity-based compensation as a material inducement to the grantee's entering into employment with the listed company, provided that such grants are approved by the listed company's independent compensation committee or a majority of the company's independent directors; and





(e) conversions, replacements or adjustments of outstanding options or other equity compensation awards to reflect a merger or acquisition.





The Company intends to follow TSX rules in respect of its security based compensation arrangements. The TSX requires shareholder approval of all security based compensation arrangements, and any material amendments to such arrangements, except for arrangements used as an inducement to persons or companies not previously employed by and not previously an insider of the listed issuer, provided that: (i) such persons or companies enter into a contract of full time employment as an officer of the listed issuer; and (ii) the number of securities made issuable to such persons or companies during any twelve month period does not exceed in aggregate 2% of the number of securities of the listed issuer which are outstanding, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the date the exemption is first used during such twelve month period. Such shareholder approval is required when the security based arrangement is instituted and every three years thereafter if the arrangement does not have a fixed maximum aggregate of securities issuable. The TSX considers a security based compensation arrangement to be any compensation or incentive mechanism involving the issuance from treasury or potential issuance from treasury of securities of a listed issuer.





Insiders of a listed issuer that are entitled to receive a benefit under a security based compensation arrangement are not eligible to vote their securities in respect of the shareholder approval required by the TSX unless such security based compensation arrangement contains an "insider participation limit". An "insider participation limit" is a provision typically found in security based compensation arrangements which limits the number of a listed issuer's securities: (i) issued to insiders of the listed issuer, within any one year period; and (ii) issuable to insiders of the listed issuer at any time, to 10% of the listed issuer's total issued and outstanding securities. For the purposes of security based compensation arrangements, the definition of "insider" would include the CEO, CFO, all directors of the listed issuer and its major subsidiaries, any person responsible for a principal business unit, division or function, and any shareholder that has beneficial ownership or control or direction over, more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the listed issuer. The Company obtains shareholder approval of its equity compensation plans in accordance with applicable rules and regulations of the TSX.





The foregoing are consistent with the laws, customs and practices in Canada.





MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE





Not applicable.





UNDERTAKING AND CONSENT TO SERVICE OF PROCESS





Undertaking





The Company undertakes to make available, in person or by telephone, representatives to respond to inquiries made by the Commission staff, and to furnish promptly, when requested to do so by the Commission staff, information relating to: the securities registered pursuant to Form 40-F; the securities in relation to which the obligation to file an annual report on Form 40-F arises; or transactions in said securities.





Consent to Service of Process





The Company has previously filed with the SEC a written consent to service of process on Form F-X. Any change to the name or address of the Company's agent for service shall be communicated promptly to the SEC by amendment to the Form F-X referencing the file number of the Company.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the Company certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 40-F and has duly caused this annual report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: November 22, 2021 Organigram Holdings Inc. By: /s/ Derrick West Derrick West Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit Index





Exhibit Number Exhibit Description 99.1 Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Exchange Act, as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.2 Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Exchange Act, as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.3 Certification of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(b) of the Exchange Act and 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.4 Audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and notes thereto as at and for the years ended August 31, 2021 , together with the reports of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firms thereon 99.5 Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2021 99.6 Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended August 31, 2021 99.7 The Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics as approved on August 30, 2021 99.8 Consents of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 99.9 Consent of Deloitte LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 99.10 News Release dated November 23, 2021 101.INS XBRL Instance 101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema 101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase 101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase 101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase 101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase