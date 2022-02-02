Log in
OrganiGram : Notice and Management Information Circular – 2022

02/02/2022 | 10:29am EST
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

to be held on February 23, 2022

and

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

Dated: January 18, 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

to be held on February 23, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of Organigram Holdings Inc. (the "Company") will be held virtually via live audio webcast at https://virtual- meetings.tsxtrust.com/1254 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) for the following purposes:

  1. to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, and the report of the former auditor thereon;
  2. to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
  3. to appoint the successor auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and
  4. to consider other business that may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

An accompanying information circular contains details of the matters to be considered at the Meeting (the "Circular"). No other matters are contemplated, however any permitted amendment to or variation of any matter identified in this notice may properly be considered at the Meeting. The Meeting may also consider the transaction of such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Important Notice Regarding Virtual Meeting

The Company has been carefully monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19. Given the unprecedented circumstances and in light of the Company's commitment to the health and well-being of its employees, customers, suppliers, partners, shareholders and other stakeholders, the Company will be conducting this year's Meeting in a virtual-only format. A virtual-only meeting format is being adopted in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic in order to enfranchise and give all shareholders an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting regardless of their geographic location or the particular contracts, circumstances or risks they may be facing as a result of COVID-19.

Shareholders who attend the Meeting will do so by accessing a live webcast of the Meeting via the internet. Shareholders will be able to access the Meeting using an internet connected device such as a laptop, computer, tablet or mobile phone, and the meeting platform will be supported across browsers and devices that are running the most updated version of the applicable software plugins. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be entitled to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting, all in real time by visiting https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1254, using the password "org2021" (case sensitive).

The audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 and the report of the auditor thereon will be made available at the Meeting and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Holders of common shares registered on the books of the Company at the close of business on January 17, 2022 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting.

Registered shareholders may attend the Meeting online or may be represented by proxy. If you are a registered shareholder and are unable to attend the Meeting online, please complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and deliver it in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy and

(i)

in the Circular. To be valid, such proxies must be deposited with the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, located at 100 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4H1 by 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on February 18, 2021 (or at least 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, prior to any reconvened meeting in the event of an adjournment of the Meeting).

Non-registered beneficial shareholders, whose shares are registered in the name of a broker, securities dealer, bank, trust company or similar entity (an "Intermediary") should carefully follow the voting instructions provided by their Intermediary.

All non-registered shareholders should follow the instructions set out in the voting instruction form and in the Circular to ensure that such shareholders' common shares will be voted at the Meeting. If you hold your common shares in a brokerage account, you are not a registered shareholder.

DATED at Toronto, Ontario this 18th day of January, 2022.

By Order of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Beena Goldenberg"

Beena Goldenberg

Chief Executive Officer

(ii)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INFORMATION CIRCULAR ..................................................................................................................

1

VOTING INFORMATION........................................................................................................................

1

Voting Shares and Record Date.......................................................................................................

1

Solicitation of Proxies......................................................................................................................

1

Voting and Asking Questions at the Meeting ..................................................................................

2

Notice to Shareholders in the United States.....................................................................................

4

Voting and Discretion of Proxies.....................................................................................................

5

Principal Holders of Voting Shares .................................................................................................

5

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING...............................................................................................................

5

Receipt of Financial Statements.......................................................................................................

5

Election of Directors........................................................................................................................

5

Appointment of Auditor.................................................................................................................

16

INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON17

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURE ..................................................................................

17

Independence .................................................................................................................................

17

Skills of Director Nominees...........................................................................................................

18

Mandate .........................................................................................................................................

20

Orientation and Continuing Education ..........................................................................................

20

Meetings.........................................................................................................................................

20

Position Descriptions .....................................................................................................................

20

Code of Business Conduct and Ethics ...........................................................................................

20

Nomination of Directors ................................................................................................................

21

Other Board Committees ...............................................................................................................

22

Assessments ...................................................................................................................................

23

Director Tenure..............................................................................................................................

23

Board Interlocks.............................................................................................................................

23

Diversity.........................................................................................................................................

23

Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives........................................................................

25

Cybersecurity .................................................................................................................................

26

Nasdaq Corporate Governance ......................................................................................................

26

COMPENSATION OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ...............................................................................

26

Named Executive Officers.............................................................................................................

26

Overview and Philosophy ..............................................................................................................

27

Compensation Discussion and Analysis ........................................................................................

27

Summary Compensation Table......................................................................................................

32

Performance Graph ........................................................................................................................

33

Equity Incentive Plans ...................................................................................................................

33

Securities Authorized for Issuance under the Equity Compensation Plans ...................................

46

Burn Rate under the Equity Compensation Plans..........................................................................

46

Incentive Plan Awards ...................................................................................................................

47

Group Retirement Programs ..........................................................................................................

49

Benefits and Perquisites.................................................................................................................

49

Termination and Change of Control Benefits ................................................................................

49

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION.............................................................................................................

50

(i)

Overview and Philosophy ..............................................................................................................

50

Elements of 2021 Director Compensation.....................................................................................

50

Director Summary Compensation Table........................................................................................

51

Incentive Plan Awards ...................................................................................................................

52

Share Ownership Policy.................................................................................................................

53

Directors' and Officers' Liability Insurance..................................................................................

53

INDEBTEDNESS OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS...............................................

54

INTEREST OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ..................................

54

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION............................................................................................................

54

OTHER MATTERS .................................................................................................................................

54

(ii)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 15:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
