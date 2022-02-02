NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

to be held on February 23, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of Organigram Holdings Inc. (the "Company") will be held virtually via live audio webcast at https://virtual- meetings.tsxtrust.com/1254 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) for the following purposes:

to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, and the report of the former auditor thereon; to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint the successor auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and to consider other business that may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

An accompanying information circular contains details of the matters to be considered at the Meeting (the "Circular"). No other matters are contemplated, however any permitted amendment to or variation of any matter identified in this notice may properly be considered at the Meeting. The Meeting may also consider the transaction of such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Important Notice Regarding Virtual Meeting

The Company has been carefully monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19. Given the unprecedented circumstances and in light of the Company's commitment to the health and well-being of its employees, customers, suppliers, partners, shareholders and other stakeholders, the Company will be conducting this year's Meeting in a virtual-only format. A virtual-only meeting format is being adopted in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic in order to enfranchise and give all shareholders an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting regardless of their geographic location or the particular contracts, circumstances or risks they may be facing as a result of COVID-19.

Shareholders who attend the Meeting will do so by accessing a live webcast of the Meeting via the internet. Shareholders will be able to access the Meeting using an internet connected device such as a laptop, computer, tablet or mobile phone, and the meeting platform will be supported across browsers and devices that are running the most updated version of the applicable software plugins. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be entitled to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting, all in real time by visiting https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1254, using the password "org2021" (case sensitive).

The audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 and the report of the auditor thereon will be made available at the Meeting and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Holders of common shares registered on the books of the Company at the close of business on January 17, 2022 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting.

Registered shareholders may attend the Meeting online or may be represented by proxy. If you are a registered shareholder and are unable to attend the Meeting online, please complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and deliver it in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy and

(i)