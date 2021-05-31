Organigram : Appoints Senior Vice President of Marketing

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Megan McCrae as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Ms. McCrae will assume her new role effective today.

A seasoned marketing expert, Ms. McCrae has 17 years experience in consumer packaged goods marketing and sales management, brand building and consumer insights.

Ms. McCrae is a cannabis industry veteran, having most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer of Aphria Inc. where she led the company’s brand and product strategy including brand and portfolio management, consumer insights, innovation and digital strategy. Ms. McCrae also spent ten years in various global progressive consumer and trade marketing management roles with Japan Tobacco International, a major global tobacco company.

Ms. McCrae also held the position of Board Chair on the Cannabis Council of Canada where she worked closely with industry leaders and regulators, including Health Canada, on advocacy efforts to advance the Canadian cannabis industry nationally and globally.

“We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Megan to the Organigram team,” says Peter Amirault, Executive Chair, Organigram. “Megan’s tremendous marketing expertise and insight, as well as her personal commitment to the growth of Canada’s cannabis market, will help set a powerful strategic roadmap for the future of Organigram’s established and emerging portfolio of brands and products.”

Ms. McCrae will be based in Ontario but will oversee Organigram’s marketing efforts across the country. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Western University and is a graduate of Richard Ivey School of Business.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select Market and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiaries include: Organigram Inc., a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada and The Edibles and Infusions Corporation, a cannabis infused soft chew and confectionary manufacturer in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Indi, Bag o’ Buds, SHRED and Trailblazer. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick with another leased manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

