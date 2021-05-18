Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGI   CA68620P1018

ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.

(OGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Organigram : Launches Big Bag o' Buds Indoor-grown, Strain-specific Dried Flower in 28g Value Format

05/18/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Big Bag o’ Buds strains include both celebrated and new cultivars, including Organigram’s industry-leading Ultra Sour

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of Big Bag o’ Buds, a lineup of dried flower products featuring a roster of well-known genetics and an exciting rotation of one-time offerings (OTO) in a 28g format.

“Customers across the country continue to express the importance of large formats and new genetic offerings at an appealing price point,” says Tim Emberg, Senior Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations at Organigram. “Without a doubt, Big Bag o’ Buds delivers on all of those points but also offers Canadian consumers a continuous pipeline of new cultivars reflecting our team’s ongoing search for and development of new terpene profiles and phenotypic expressions.”

Big Bag o’ Buds offers a minimum of 17% THC and a rich cultivar selection that includes Ultra Sour, a pungent, sativa-leaning sour featuring the tartness of Meyer lemon and the diesel and pungent notes from the cultivar’s Kush undertones. Organigram currently leads the pack with the #1 Ultra Sour brand in Canada. The Big Bag o’ Buds OTO cultivar selection will include Grapefruit GG4, Original Glue, and Lemon Tree strains.

Every Big Bag o’ Buds strain benefits from being grown in strain-specific, climate-controlled indoor grow rooms to optimize each cultivar’s flavour. Variables including humidity, temperature, light and plant density can be customized to enhance the growth and output of each plant.

Big Bag o’ Buds is available at select retailers across Canada.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select Market and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiaries include: Organigram Inc., a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada and The Edibles and Infusions Corporation, a cannabis infused soft chew and confectionary manufacturer in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Indi, Bag o’ Buds, SHRED and Trailblazer. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick with another leased manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

This news release contains forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, performance or achievements of Organigram to differ materially from current expectations or future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information include factors and risks as disclosed in the Company’s most recent annual information form, management’s discussion and analysis and other Company documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com) and filed or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.
06:01aORGANIGRAM  : Launches Big Bag o' Buds Indoor-grown, Strain-specific Dried Flowe..
BU
01:56aBod Australia Launches New Medicinal Cannabis Product in UK
MT
01:32aPRESS RELEASE  : Dermapharm Holding SE: accelerated EBITDA growth in Q1 2021
DJ
05/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/17CANOPY RIVERS J SV A  : RIV Capital Notes PharmHouse Closed Sale of Greenhouse F..
MT
05/17CURALEAF  : to Buy Colorado-based Los Suenos Farms, Related Entities for $67 Mil..
MT
05/17MEDIPHARM LABS  : Narrows Q1 Loss as Revenue Shrinks
MT
05/17Dual Listed HEXO to Buy 48North Cannabis in All-Share Deal with Enterprise Va..
MT
05/17HEXO CORP. BRIEF : HEXO Corp to Acquire 48North Cannabis Corp In All-Share Trans..
MT
05/17CRESO PHARMA  : Subsidiary Receives Craft Designation in Canada
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 74,3 M 61,8 M 61,8 M
Net income 2021 -114 M -94,9 M -94,9 M
Net cash 2021 219 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 933 M 773 M 776 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,61x
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 619
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,92 CAD
Last Close Price 3,13 CAD
Spread / Highest target 96,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Derrick W. West Chief Financial Officer
Peter Amirault Executive Chairman
Rogers Matt Senior Vice President-Operations
Dexter D. S. John Independent Director
Sherry Porter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.85.21%773
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.14.37%10 121
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-11.40%8 778
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD35.94%6 922
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-12.27%3 407
TERRASCEND CORP.8.66%2 957