Organigram : Launches Big Bag o' Buds Indoor-grown, Strain-specific Dried Flower in 28g Value Format

Big Bag o’ Buds strains include both celebrated and new cultivars, including Organigram’s industry-leading Ultra Sour

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of Big Bag o’ Buds, a lineup of dried flower products featuring a roster of well-known genetics and an exciting rotation of one-time offerings (OTO) in a 28g format.

“Customers across the country continue to express the importance of large formats and new genetic offerings at an appealing price point,” says Tim Emberg, Senior Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations at Organigram. “Without a doubt, Big Bag o’ Buds delivers on all of those points but also offers Canadian consumers a continuous pipeline of new cultivars reflecting our team’s ongoing search for and development of new terpene profiles and phenotypic expressions.”

Big Bag o’ Buds offers a minimum of 17% THC and a rich cultivar selection that includes Ultra Sour, a pungent, sativa-leaning sour featuring the tartness of Meyer lemon and the diesel and pungent notes from the cultivar’s Kush undertones. Organigram currently leads the pack with the #1 Ultra Sour brand in Canada. The Big Bag o’ Buds OTO cultivar selection will include Grapefruit GG4, Original Glue, and Lemon Tree strains.

Every Big Bag o’ Buds strain benefits from being grown in strain-specific, climate-controlled indoor grow rooms to optimize each cultivar’s flavour. Variables including humidity, temperature, light and plant density can be customized to enhance the growth and output of each plant.

Big Bag o’ Buds is available at select retailers across Canada.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select Market and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiaries include: Organigram Inc., a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada and The Edibles and Infusions Corporation, a cannabis infused soft chew and confectionary manufacturer in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Indi, Bag o’ Buds, SHRED and Trailblazer. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick with another leased manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

