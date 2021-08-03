Silver Valley Metals : Announces Debut of New TSX-V Ticker “SILV” and Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

Following a Corporate Re-Brand from OrganiMax Nutrient Corp., the Company's common shares under 'KMAX' will trade on the TSXV under the new ticker 'SILV' commencing today

Vancouver, British Columbia - August 3, 2021 -Silver Valley Metals Corp. (formerly OrganiMax Nutrient Corp.) ('Silver Valley' or 'the Company') (TSX-V: SILV / FSE: L3U / OTC: BNRJF) is pleased to announce that as part of its corporate name change and rebrand from 'OrganiMax Nutrient Corp.' to 'Silver Valley Metals Corp.', the Company's common shares ('Common Shares') will continue to be publicly traded on the TSXV Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange') under the new ticker symbol 'SILV' with a new CUSIP number of 828330100 and its new ISIN number of CA8283301007.

Furthermore, in conjunction with the corporate name change, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website which can be accessed at www.silvervalleymetals.com. The website and branding captures the Company's evolution into a new Idaho-focused brownfields exploration company. Additionally, the Company has a new updated Silver Valley Metals corporate presentation that can be viewed at: www.silvervalleymetals.com/SVM and its lithium-potassium project can be viewed at: www.silvervalleymetals.com/Mexico

About Silver Valley Metals Corp.

Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SILV) is a brownfields exploration company focused on its flagship Ranger-Page Project (the 'Project') located in the prolific Silver Valley of Idaho, 60 kilometres east of Coeur d'Alene and 1 kilometre from the I-90 freeway. Idaho was ranked the 9th best mining jurisdiction in the world in 2020 according to the Fraser Institute. The Project is strategically located bordering two large mines, Bunker Hill to the east and Page to the west. Five historic mines are on the Project with underground mining data and surface geological data supporting high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization present within the shallow, undeveloped mines. These mines remain open at depth, and laterally along strike, with no modern systematic exploration applied to the Project.

The Company also has a 100%-owned interest in a lithium and potassium bearing salar complex comprising 4,059 hectares on three mineral concessions (the 'Mexican Projects') located on the Central Mexican Plateau in the states of Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The inferred resource contains 12.3Mt of Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and remains open in all directions for expansion. The Company is led by an experienced group of mining, financing, and exploration specialists.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

'Brandon Rook'

Brandon Rook, President & CEO, Director

For further information please contact us at:

604-800-4710

info@silvervalleymetals.com

