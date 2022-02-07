Organo : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 159KB (PDF)

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 Company name: ORGANO CORPORATION Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 6368 URL: https://www.organo.co.jp/english/ Representative: Masaki Uchikura, Representative Director and President Inquiries: Shigeru Sonobe, General Manager of Accounting Dept., Corporate Management and Planning TEL: +81-3-5635-5111 Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: February 10, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: None (Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted) 1. Consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 2021 77,834 13.2 6,141 16.7 6,654 22.7 5,297 47.8 December 31, 2020 68,736 2.1 5,261 (29.6) 5,421 (26.9) 3,584 (30.4) Note: Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2021 ¥5,896 million [62.6%] Nine months ended December 31, 2020 ¥3,626 million [(27.9)%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2021 461.43 - December 31, 2020 312.52 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % December 31, 2021 120,497 71,504 59.2 March 31, 2021 115,011 67,357 58.4 (Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2021 ¥71,347 million As of March 31, 2021 ¥67,214 million

2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended - 52.00 - 62.00 114.00 March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending - 72.00 - March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 72.00144.00 (Forecast) Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None 3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Yen of yen of yen of yen of yen Fiscal year ending 110,000 9.3 10,000 4.4 10,300 4.0 8,200 15.9 714.25 March 31, 2022 Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

* Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Note: For more details, please refer to "Application of special accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements" on page 8 of the attached material. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None Note: For more details, please refer to "Changes in accounting policies" on page 8 of the attached material. (4) Number of issued shares (common shares) a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of December 31, 2021 11,589,925 shares As of March 31, 2021 11,589,925 shares b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of December 31, 2021 135,204 shares As of March 31, 2021 112,618 shares c. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 11,480,549 shares For the nine months ended December 31, 2020 11,468,057 shares The Company has introduced an Officer Share Delivery Trust, and shares of the Company held by the Trust have been included in treasury shares excluded from the calculation of the number of treasury shares at the end of the period and the average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year). Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to "(3) Explanation regarding consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements" in "1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first nine months" on page 3 of the attached material for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.

Attached Material Index 1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first nine months ................................... 2 (1) Explanation regarding operating results.......................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation regarding financial position ......................................................................................... 3 (3) Explanation regarding consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements 3 2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto ........................................ 4 (1) Consolidated balance sheet ................................................................................................................ 4 (2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income.......... 6 Consolidated statement of income (cumulative) .............................................................................. 6 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (cumulative).................................................... 7 (3) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements...................................................................... 8 Notes on premise of going concern.................................................................................................... 8 Notes on substantial changes in the amount of shareholders' equity............................................. 8 Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period .................................................................... 8 Application of special accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements .............................................................................................................................................................. 8 Changes in accounting policies.......................................................................................................... 8 Additional information ...................................................................................................................... 9 Segment information, etc. ................................................................................................................ 10 - 1 -