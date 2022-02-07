Organo : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 159KB (PDF)
02/07/2022 | 12:18am EST
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of
(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2021
77,834
13.2
6,141
16.7
6,654
22.7
5,297
47.8
December 31, 2020
68,736
2.1
5,261
(29.6)
5,421
(26.9)
3,584
(30.4)
Note:
Comprehensive
income: Nine
months ended December 31, 2021
¥5,896 million [62.6%]
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
¥3,626 million [(27.9)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2021
461.43
-
December 31, 2020
312.52
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2021
120,497
71,504
59.2
March 31, 2021
115,011
67,357
58.4
(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2021
¥71,347
million
As of March 31, 2021
¥67,214 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
52.00
-
62.00
114.00
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
72.00
-
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022 72.00144.00 (Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic
earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Fiscal year ending
110,000
9.3
10,000
4.4
10,300
4.0
8,200
15.9
714.25
March 31, 2022
Note:
Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Note:
For more details, please refer to "Application of special accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated
financial statements" on page 8 of the attached material.
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Note: For more details, please refer to "Changes in accounting policies" on page 8 of the attached material.
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December
31, 2021
11,589,925 shares
As of March 31,
2021
11,589,925 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December
31, 2021
135,204 shares
As of March 31,
2021
112,618 shares
c. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
For the nine months ended December 31, 2021
11,480,549 shares
For the nine months ended December 31, 2020
11,468,057 shares
The Company has introduced an Officer Share Delivery Trust, and shares of the Company held by the Trust have been included in treasury shares excluded from the calculation of the number of treasury shares at the end of the period and the average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year).
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to "(3) Explanation regarding consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements" in "1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first nine months" on page 3 of the attached material for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.
1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first nine months
Explanation regarding operating results
During the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021), the electronic industry, the Organo Group's main market, remained active with successive announcements of investment plans for major semiconductor projects in Japan and overseas against the backdrop of the move to rebuild the global supply chain to respond to the shortage of semiconductor supply. In the general industrial field, some customers were impacted by stagnant manufacturing activity caused by supply chain turmoil from the shortage of supply of raw materials such as semiconductors and delayed deliveries as well as various national restrictions on economic activities and movement due to the spread of COVID- 19. However, the overall recovery trend continued, and sales grew compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year centered on the Service Solutions Division, which handles mainly maintenance and equipment modification, and the Performance Products Business Unit, which handles water treatment chemicals and standard equipment. In addition, the electric power/water supply and sewage fields remained strong centered on renewed facilities demand in Japan and solutions projects.
Under these conditions, the Organo Group has been focusing its efforts on gaining and delivering major semiconductor-related orders in its main markets of Japan, Taiwan, and China. It has also succeeded in gaining a new, major semiconductor order in the United States. Furthermore, to strengthen our delivery system to deliver the growing number of projects received, the Group has established a subsidiary in the United States and a global engineering center (GEC) in Vietnam. The Group is also moving forward with initiatives to streamline operations including promoting a shift to the digitalization of engineering operations, largely by developing various tools and databases. As a result, in the Group's financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, orders received increased by 38.9% year on year to ¥100,129 million, net sales increased by 13.2% year on year to ¥77,834 million, and our carry-over balance for order backlog as of December 31, 2021 was up 18.5% to ¥84,238 million. On the profit side, operating profit increased by 16.7% to ¥6,141 million, ordinary profit increased by 22.7% to ¥6,654 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 47.8% to ¥5,297 million.
Results by segment are as follows.
[Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit]
■Orders received
Orders received increased 46.2% year on year to ¥85,145 million. In the electronics field, which is the Group's main market, orders received were favorable in Japan and overseas, centered on semiconductor- related projects. This included orders received for water treatment facilities for major semiconductor plants in Japan and Taiwan, active investment in China in semiconductors for automotive applications and power semiconductors, and success in gaining new orders for major semiconductor projects in the United States. In addition, in the general industry field and the electric power/water supply and sewage fields, firm levels of orders continued in the Japanese market for equipment modification and renewal and maintenance projects.
■Net sales
Net sales increased 15.0% year on year to ¥63,424 million. Net sales increased centered on the electronics field as a result of steady progress in work on major semiconductor projects in Japan and overseas that have been ordered to date. In addition, in the general industry field, although sales at major plants are on the decline, steady activities continued mainly in the Service Solutions Division in Japan. In the electric power/water supply and sewage fields, net sales increased year on year, mainly due to progress on the construction of major water supply and sewage related projects for which orders were received up until the previous fiscal year.
■Operating profit
Operating profit increased 13.7% year on year to ¥4,962 million. Net sales expanded, driving a year-on- year increase in operating profit. This was due to steady progress in the construction of major semiconductor projects in Japan, Taiwan, and China in the electronics industry field and steady activity mainly for the Service Solutions Business in Japan in the general industry field and the electric power/water supply and sewage fields.
- 2 -
