Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Organo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6368   JP3201600008

ORGANO CORPORATION

(6368)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Organo : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 159KB (PDF)

02/07/2022 | 12:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

February 1, 2022

Company name:

ORGANO CORPORATION

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

6368

URL:

https://www.organo.co.jp/english/

Representative:

Masaki Uchikura, Representative Director and President

Inquiries:

Shigeru Sonobe, General Manager of Accounting Dept., Corporate Management and

Planning

TEL:

+81-3-5635-5111

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

February 10, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

None

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2021

77,834

13.2

6,141

16.7

6,654

22.7

5,297

47.8

December 31, 2020

68,736

2.1

5,261

(29.6)

5,421

(26.9)

3,584

(30.4)

Note:

Comprehensive

income: Nine

months ended December 31, 2021

¥5,896 million [62.6%]

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

¥3,626 million [(27.9)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2021

461.43

-

December 31, 2020

312.52

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2021

120,497

71,504

59.2

March 31, 2021

115,011

67,357

58.4

(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2021

¥71,347

million

As of March 31, 2021

¥67,214 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

52.00

-

62.00

114.00

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

72.00

-

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022 72.00144.00 (Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic

earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Fiscal year ending

110,000

9.3

10,000

4.4

10,300

4.0

8,200

15.9

714.25

March 31, 2022

Note:

Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

Note:

For more details, please refer to "Application of special accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated

financial statements" on page 8 of the attached material.

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None

Note: For more details, please refer to "Changes in accounting policies" on page 8 of the attached material.

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December

31, 2021

11,589,925 shares

As of March 31,

2021

11,589,925 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December

31, 2021

135,204 shares

As of March 31,

2021

112,618 shares

c. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021

11,480,549 shares

For the nine months ended December 31, 2020

11,468,057 shares

The Company has introduced an Officer Share Delivery Trust, and shares of the Company held by the Trust have been included in treasury shares excluded from the calculation of the number of treasury shares at the end of the period and the average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year).

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to "(3) Explanation regarding consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements" in "1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first nine months" on page 3 of the attached material for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.

Attached Material

Index

1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first nine months ...................................

2

(1)

Explanation regarding operating results..........................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation regarding financial position .........................................................................................

3

(3)

Explanation regarding consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements 3

2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto ........................................

4

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet ................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income..........

6

Consolidated statement of income (cumulative) ..............................................................................

6

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (cumulative)....................................................

7

(3)

Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements......................................................................

8

Notes on premise of going concern....................................................................................................

8

Notes on substantial changes in the amount of shareholders' equity.............................................

8

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period ....................................................................

8

Application of special accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements

..............................................................................................................................................................

8

Changes in accounting policies..........................................................................................................

8

Additional information ......................................................................................................................

9

Segment information, etc. ................................................................................................................

10

- 1 -

1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the first nine months

  1. Explanation regarding operating results
    During the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021), the electronic industry, the Organo Group's main market, remained active with successive announcements of investment plans for major semiconductor projects in Japan and overseas against the backdrop of the move to rebuild the global supply chain to respond to the shortage of semiconductor supply. In the general industrial field, some customers were impacted by stagnant manufacturing activity caused by supply chain turmoil from the shortage of supply of raw materials such as semiconductors and delayed deliveries as well as various national restrictions on economic activities and movement due to the spread of COVID- 19. However, the overall recovery trend continued, and sales grew compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year centered on the Service Solutions Division, which handles mainly maintenance and equipment modification, and the Performance Products Business Unit, which handles water treatment chemicals and standard equipment. In addition, the electric power/water supply and sewage fields remained strong centered on renewed facilities demand in Japan and solutions projects.

Under these conditions, the Organo Group has been focusing its efforts on gaining and delivering major semiconductor-related orders in its main markets of Japan, Taiwan, and China. It has also succeeded in gaining a new, major semiconductor order in the United States. Furthermore, to strengthen our delivery system to deliver the growing number of projects received, the Group has established a subsidiary in the United States and a global engineering center (GEC) in Vietnam. The Group is also moving forward with initiatives to streamline operations including promoting a shift to the digitalization of engineering operations, largely by developing various tools and databases. As a result, in the Group's financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, orders received increased by 38.9% year on year to ¥100,129 million, net sales increased by 13.2% year on year to ¥77,834 million, and our carry-over balance for order backlog as of December 31, 2021 was up 18.5% to ¥84,238 million. On the profit side, operating profit increased by 16.7% to ¥6,141 million, ordinary profit increased by 22.7% to ¥6,654 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 47.8% to ¥5,297 million.

Results by segment are as follows.

[Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit]

■Orders received

Orders received increased 46.2% year on year to ¥85,145 million. In the electronics field, which is the Group's main market, orders received were favorable in Japan and overseas, centered on semiconductor- related projects. This included orders received for water treatment facilities for major semiconductor plants in Japan and Taiwan, active investment in China in semiconductors for automotive applications and power semiconductors, and success in gaining new orders for major semiconductor projects in the United States. In addition, in the general industry field and the electric power/water supply and sewage fields, firm levels of orders continued in the Japanese market for equipment modification and renewal and maintenance projects.

■Net sales

Net sales increased 15.0% year on year to ¥63,424 million. Net sales increased centered on the electronics field as a result of steady progress in work on major semiconductor projects in Japan and overseas that have been ordered to date. In addition, in the general industry field, although sales at major plants are on the decline, steady activities continued mainly in the Service Solutions Division in Japan. In the electric power/water supply and sewage fields, net sales increased year on year, mainly due to progress on the construction of major water supply and sewage related projects for which orders were received up until the previous fiscal year.

■Operating profit

Operating profit increased 13.7% year on year to ¥4,962 million. Net sales expanded, driving a year-on- year increase in operating profit. This was due to steady progress in the construction of major semiconductor projects in Japan, Taiwan, and China in the electronics industry field and steady activity mainly for the Service Solutions Business in Japan in the general industry field and the electric power/water supply and sewage fields.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ORGANO Corporation published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 05:17:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORGANO CORPORATION
12:18aORGANO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Endin..
PU
01/31ORGANO : 【Delayed】Corporate Governance Report
PU
2021Elkem to Purchase Specialized Silicone Production Plant in France
MT
2021ORGANO : Report on the Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 20..
PU
2021ORGANO : First Half Financial Results and Full Year Forecasts of the Fiscal Year Ending Ma..
PU
2021Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March..
PU
2021Organo Corporation Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2022, Payable on Decemb..
CI
2021Organo Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending M..
CI
2021Murugappa Group Ltd. entered into an agreement to acquire 49% stake in Murugappa Organo..
CI
2021ORGANO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 972 M 972 M
Net income 2022 8 400 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
Net cash 2022 5 579 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 91 913 M 798 M 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 319
Free-Float -
Chart ORGANO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Organo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORGANO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7 990,00 JPY
Average target price 10 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaki Uchikura President & Representative Director
Motoo Nagai Independent Outside Director
Keikou Terui Independent Outside Director
Kenji Hirai Independent Outside Director
Hitoshi Hori Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORGANO CORPORATION-7.63%798
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-8.61%6 690
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-10.57%5 053
GVS S.P.A.-8.34%1 936
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-6.84%1 350
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.53%882