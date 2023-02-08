Organo : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 158KB

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

February 1, 2023 Company name: ORGANO CORPORATION Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 6368 URL: https://www.organo.co.jp/english/ Representative: Masayuki Yamada, Representative Director and President Inquiries: Shigeru Sonobe, General Manager of Accounting Dept., Corporate Management and Planning TEL: +81-3-5635-5111

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: February 8, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: None

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 2022 95,127 22.2 9,940 61.8 10,986 65.1 7,552 42.6 December 31, 2021 77,834 13.2 6,141 16.7 6,654 22.7 5,297 47.8 Note: Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2022 ¥8,864 million [50.3%] Nine months ended December 31, 2021 ¥5,896 million [62.6%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2022 164.71 - December 31, 2021 115.36 -

The Company conducted a 4-for-1 common share split effective as of October 1, 2022. Basic earnings per share are calculated on the assumption that said share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial position